Sanas Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 North American Company of the Year Recognition for Leadership in Accent Translation Solutions

Commitment to inclusivity, innovation, and customer experience positions Sanas as a category-defining leader in accent translation.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Sanas has been recognized with the 2025 North America Company of the Year recognition in the accent translation solutions industry for its outstanding achievements in advancing speech AI innovation, customer inclusivity, and operational efficiency. This recognition highlights Sanas' consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and redefining global communication in an evolving competitive landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Sanas excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align innovation with customer demand efficiently, consistently, and at scale. "The company redefines speech AI as a vector for inclusion, rather than conformity, by enabling agents to retain their natural accents while ensuring intelligibility at scale. This orientation is particularly impactful in sectors with globally distributed teams and has resonated in markets historically marginalized by conventional linguistic norms," said Sebastian Menutti, Industry Director at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on accent translation, Sanas has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving technology landscape. The company's agility and sustained investment in speech AI have enabled it to scale across diverse markets, empowering enterprises to unlock talent pools globally while delivering superior customer experiences.

Innovation remains central to Sanas' approach. At the heart of Sanas' achievements lies a transformative accent translation platform designed for seamless integration and real-world enterprise needs. "At Sanas, we are building a future where technology strengthens human connection," said Sharath Keshava Narayana, Co-founder and CEO at Sanas. "This recognition reflects the progress we're making in creating solutions that not only improve clarity, but also empower global talent and redefine how enterprises communicate at scale."

Sanas' unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its position in the market. Its platform operates efficiently even on low-end hardware, enabling equitable access in under-resourced regions and ensuring high performance. Customizable voice profiles, intuitive dashboards, and continuous AI refinement create a flexible, transparent, and controlled customer ownership experience. Dedicated global support and consistently high satisfaction ratings reinforce Sanas' reputation as a trusted partner for enterprises worldwide.

Frost & Sullivan commends Sanas for setting a new standard in ethical AI, inclusive design, and operational performance. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and commitment to linguistic equity are reshaping the future of accent translation solutions while driving tangible results for customers, employees, and end-users alike.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition highlights forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

About Sanas

Sanas provides the world's first Real-Time Speech Understanding Platform powered by its patented AI technologies. Born from a mission to power a kinder, more compassionate world, Sanas is pioneering a revolution in human connection by making global, real-time communication more inclusive. Today, Sanas offers Real-Time Accent Translation and Noise Cancellation with omni-directional capabilities and speech enhancement. Founded in 2020, Sanas is led by a team of exceptional co-founders, including CEO Sharath Keshava Narayana and CTO Shawn Zhang. To learn more, visit Sanas.ai.

