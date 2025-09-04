Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Set to Action: Q-Gold vor drastischer Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.09.2025 18:06 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cureus Inc.: Cureus Updates Terms & Conditions to Prohibit AI Use

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era dominated by artificial intelligence, the Cureus Journal of Medical Science is taking a bold stand against the unchecked use of human-authored research by large language models (LLMs). AI companies harvest open-access content to train algorithms, they justify this practice through broad interpretations of Creative Commons licenses. Cureus says: Your ideas belong to you and no machine gets to use them without your permission.

Cureus has updated its Terms & Conditions to explicitly prohibit the use of site content by artificial intelligence systems, including:

  • Training AI or machine learning models

  • Data mining or scraping

  • Creating derivative works based on Cureus articles

"In connection with your Use of the Site Content, you must…not use the Site Content in combination with artificial intelligence…to train an algorithm, machine learning tool, or other artificial intelligence technology."

This isn't just a legal change - it's a declaration of values. Cureus believes authorship is a human right, and we're committed to preserving the originality and intellectual integrity of every article we publish.

"We're not anti-technology. We're pro-human. We're not anti-progress. We're pro-author. In an age where machines can replicate text, but not insight, Cureus remains committed to amplifying authentic scientific voices. Because real knowledge isn't just generated- it's discovered, tested, and told by humans."

- Professor John Adler, MD.
(co-founder, co-editor-in-chief)

Founded to democratize medical publishing, Cureus eliminates traditional barriers like APCs and paywalls. As part of Springer Nature, Cureus continues to lead innovation in open-access publishing.

Fast facts about Cureus:

  • Over 25,000 articles published in 2024

  • 6.3 million monthly article views

  • Indexed in PubMed Central, Google Scholar, Dimensions, and more

  • No APCs; sliding-scale editing fees

  • 52% acceptance rate

Media Contact:
Cureus Editorial Office
Email: info@cureus.com
Website: www.cureus.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cureus-updates-terms--conditions-to-prohibit-ai-use-302546487.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.