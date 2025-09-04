Cureus Inc.: Cureus Updates Terms & Conditions to Prohibit AI Use

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era dominated by artificial intelligence, the Cureus Journal of Medical Science is taking a bold stand against the unchecked use of human-authored research by large language models (LLMs). AI companies harvest open-access content to train algorithms, they justify this practice through broad interpretations of Creative Commons licenses. Cureus says: Your ideas belong to you and no machine gets to use them without your permission.

Cureus has updated its Terms & Conditions to explicitly prohibit the use of site content by artificial intelligence systems, including:

Training AI or machine learning models





Data mining or scraping





Creating derivative works based on Cureus articles

"In connection with your Use of the Site Content, you must…not use the Site Content in combination with artificial intelligence…to train an algorithm, machine learning tool, or other artificial intelligence technology."

This isn't just a legal change - it's a declaration of values. Cureus believes authorship is a human right, and we're committed to preserving the originality and intellectual integrity of every article we publish.

"We're not anti-technology. We're pro-human. We're not anti-progress. We're pro-author. In an age where machines can replicate text, but not insight, Cureus remains committed to amplifying authentic scientific voices. Because real knowledge isn't just generated- it's discovered, tested, and told by humans."

- Professor John Adler, MD.

(co-founder, co-editor-in-chief)

Founded to democratize medical publishing, Cureus eliminates traditional barriers like APCs and paywalls. As part of Springer Nature, Cureus continues to lead innovation in open-access publishing.

Fast facts about Cureus:

Over 25,000 articles published in 2024





6.3 million monthly article views





Indexed in PubMed Central, Google Scholar, Dimensions, and more





No APCs; sliding-scale editing fees





52% acceptance rate

