Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 04

4 September 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 100,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 729.261p. The highest price paid per share was 735.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 716.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0129% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 535,094,751 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 773,205,835. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

292

733.400

16:12:58

523

733.400

16:12:58

461

733.600

16:12:15

136

733.600

16:12:15

623

733.600

16:12:15

684

733.000

16:08:01

232

733.400

16:07:31

451

733.400

16:07:31

654

733.800

16:05:31

650

734.000

16:04:19

582

732.800

16:01:28

603

733.200

15:59:43

725

733.400

15:57:25

700

733.800

15:55:34

635

733.000

15:52:38

667

734.000

15:51:16

688

734.400

15:50:41

625

734.600

15:50:10

680

734.600

15:48:21

446

734.400

15:45:53

310

734.400

15:45:53

1208

734.800

15:45:53

583

734.400

15:42:16

500

733.600

15:41:16

644

733.600

15:41:16

312

733.600

15:41:16

687

732.800

15:35:43

656

732.800

15:34:39

710

732.600

15:33:18

711

733.000

15:31:08

643

734.000

15:30:22

663

734.200

15:30:12

596

734.200

15:30:12

664

734.200

15:27:09

700

734.000

15:24:55

190

733.600

15:16:49

480

733.600

15:16:49

595

733.600

15:14:38

647

733.800

15:14:37

50

733.800

15:14:33

699

733.000

15:10:56

673

733.400

15:07:15

183

733.600

15:04:26

450

733.600

15:04:26

719

733.800

15:03:48

724

733.800

15:03:48

706

733.200

15:02:01

499

733.400

14:56:43

220

733.400

14:56:43

426

733.600

14:56:43

19

733.600

14:56:43

220

733.600

14:56:17

940

732.800

14:50:00

713

733.000

14:49:51

598

733.200

14:48:07

645

732.600

14:44:21

599

732.600

14:42:33

636

733.200

14:41:53

714

734.600

14:41:10

620

735.000

14:39:04

627

734.600

14:38:08

60

734.600

14:37:20

661

734.800

14:35:58

609

734.400

14:34:07

68

734.400

14:34:07

678

733.800

14:30:01

630

733.800

14:30:01

23

734.000

14:28:34

616

734.000

14:28:34

633

733.600

14:24:15

648

733.200

14:19:49

611

733.000

14:15:06

595

733.200

14:15:06

76

733.200

14:15:06

663

733.800

14:09:13

711

733.200

14:07:40

709

733.600

14:07:19

647

733.800

14:06:45

659

733.800

14:00:39

631

734.000

13:59:56

650

733.000

13:54:58

923

733.200

13:54:19

130

733.200

13:53:36

204

732.400

13:50:06

330

732.400

13:50:06

715

731.400

13:45:49

550

731.400

13:44:58

186

730.600

13:37:06

500

730.600

13:37:06

681

731.000

13:36:18

647

731.400

13:32:00

595

731.400

13:32:00

84

731.400

13:25:55

531

731.400

13:25:55

702

731.800

13:16:57

599

731.800

13:11:38

644

731.800

13:10:16

772

731.200

13:05:54

518

729.400

13:02:37

125

729.400

13:02:37

214

728.600

12:55:59

415

728.600

12:55:59

707

728.400

12:52:49

674

728.800

12:45:10

82

729.000

12:43:56

601

729.000

12:43:56

636

727.800

12:38:33

708

727.600

12:34:01

636

726.600

12:23:47

720

727.600

12:22:39

617

727.400

12:13:07

649

728.000

12:08:35

11

728.000

12:08:35

15

728.200

12:06:26

668

728.200

12:06:26

620

728.200

12:02:05

784

728.400

11:57:11

593

728.600

11:57:01

613

728.400

11:53:38

660

728.000

11:44:57

10

728.000

11:44:57

609

728.600

11:36:02

600

728.800

11:27:10

668

729.400

11:21:55

679

729.800

11:15:35

634

731.000

11:14:25

682

731.000

11:14:01

255

730.400

11:11:09

389

730.400

11:11:09

792

728.600

11:05:32

606

727.400

10:57:04

585

727.400

10:51:16

711

728.800

10:46:11

684

729.000

10:46:01

620

729.200

10:44:50

689

728.000

10:40:58

220

728.200

10:39:45

411

728.200

10:39:45

119

728.200

10:39:45

166

728.000

10:37:11

627

728.000

10:37:11

714

725.000

10:27:33

638

724.800

10:21:31

195

724.000

10:14:03

447

724.000

10:14:03

725

725.200

10:12:33

703

724.600

10:05:34

705

725.600

10:04:09

693

726.000

10:00:00

590

725.600

09:58:00

706

725.000

09:57:10

722

724.800

09:56:37

889

724.200

09:53:44

714

722.600

09:50:00

641

722.000

09:44:44

625

722.000

09:44:44

675

720.600

09:30:59

705

719.600

09:26:33

654

720.200

09:16:30

636

719.600

09:12:30

675

721.200

09:07:11

668

720.000

09:00:46

604

720.200

09:00:46

625

720.000

08:52:48

684

720.200

08:51:16

631

718.400

08:48:33

649

718.800

08:45:18

648

718.000

08:43:11

615

718.200

08:36:30

582

718.600

08:36:26

148

717.800

08:32:39

673

717.200

08:29:32

630

716.800

08:22:17

497

717.200

08:18:14

193

717.200

08:18:14

684

717.200

08:16:41

666

717.600

08:14:21

724

716.800

08:10:49

325

716.400

08:06:19

400

716.400

08:06:19

673

718.400

08:03:12


© 2025 PR Newswire
