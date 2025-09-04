Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 04
4 September 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 100,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 729.261p. The highest price paid per share was 735.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 716.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0129% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 535,094,751 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 773,205,835. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
292
733.400
16:12:58
523
733.400
16:12:58
461
733.600
16:12:15
136
733.600
16:12:15
623
733.600
16:12:15
684
733.000
16:08:01
232
733.400
16:07:31
451
733.400
16:07:31
654
733.800
16:05:31
650
734.000
16:04:19
582
732.800
16:01:28
603
733.200
15:59:43
725
733.400
15:57:25
700
733.800
15:55:34
635
733.000
15:52:38
667
734.000
15:51:16
688
734.400
15:50:41
625
734.600
15:50:10
680
734.600
15:48:21
446
734.400
15:45:53
310
734.400
15:45:53
1208
734.800
15:45:53
583
734.400
15:42:16
500
733.600
15:41:16
644
733.600
15:41:16
312
733.600
15:41:16
687
732.800
15:35:43
656
732.800
15:34:39
710
732.600
15:33:18
711
733.000
15:31:08
643
734.000
15:30:22
663
734.200
15:30:12
596
734.200
15:30:12
664
734.200
15:27:09
700
734.000
15:24:55
190
733.600
15:16:49
480
733.600
15:16:49
595
733.600
15:14:38
647
733.800
15:14:37
50
733.800
15:14:33
699
733.000
15:10:56
673
733.400
15:07:15
183
733.600
15:04:26
450
733.600
15:04:26
719
733.800
15:03:48
724
733.800
15:03:48
706
733.200
15:02:01
499
733.400
14:56:43
220
733.400
14:56:43
426
733.600
14:56:43
19
733.600
14:56:43
220
733.600
14:56:17
940
732.800
14:50:00
713
733.000
14:49:51
598
733.200
14:48:07
645
732.600
14:44:21
599
732.600
14:42:33
636
733.200
14:41:53
714
734.600
14:41:10
620
735.000
14:39:04
627
734.600
14:38:08
60
734.600
14:37:20
661
734.800
14:35:58
609
734.400
14:34:07
68
734.400
14:34:07
678
733.800
14:30:01
630
733.800
14:30:01
23
734.000
14:28:34
616
734.000
14:28:34
633
733.600
14:24:15
648
733.200
14:19:49
611
733.000
14:15:06
595
733.200
14:15:06
76
733.200
14:15:06
663
733.800
14:09:13
711
733.200
14:07:40
709
733.600
14:07:19
647
733.800
14:06:45
659
733.800
14:00:39
631
734.000
13:59:56
650
733.000
13:54:58
923
733.200
13:54:19
130
733.200
13:53:36
204
732.400
13:50:06
330
732.400
13:50:06
715
731.400
13:45:49
550
731.400
13:44:58
186
730.600
13:37:06
500
730.600
13:37:06
681
731.000
13:36:18
647
731.400
13:32:00
595
731.400
13:32:00
84
731.400
13:25:55
531
731.400
13:25:55
702
731.800
13:16:57
599
731.800
13:11:38
644
731.800
13:10:16
772
731.200
13:05:54
518
729.400
13:02:37
125
729.400
13:02:37
214
728.600
12:55:59
415
728.600
12:55:59
707
728.400
12:52:49
674
728.800
12:45:10
82
729.000
12:43:56
601
729.000
12:43:56
636
727.800
12:38:33
708
727.600
12:34:01
636
726.600
12:23:47
720
727.600
12:22:39
617
727.400
12:13:07
649
728.000
12:08:35
11
728.000
12:08:35
15
728.200
12:06:26
668
728.200
12:06:26
620
728.200
12:02:05
784
728.400
11:57:11
593
728.600
11:57:01
613
728.400
11:53:38
660
728.000
11:44:57
10
728.000
11:44:57
609
728.600
11:36:02
600
728.800
11:27:10
668
729.400
11:21:55
679
729.800
11:15:35
634
731.000
11:14:25
682
731.000
11:14:01
255
730.400
11:11:09
389
730.400
11:11:09
792
728.600
11:05:32
606
727.400
10:57:04
585
727.400
10:51:16
711
728.800
10:46:11
684
729.000
10:46:01
620
729.200
10:44:50
689
728.000
10:40:58
220
728.200
10:39:45
411
728.200
10:39:45
119
728.200
10:39:45
166
728.000
10:37:11
627
728.000
10:37:11
714
725.000
10:27:33
638
724.800
10:21:31
195
724.000
10:14:03
447
724.000
10:14:03
725
725.200
10:12:33
703
724.600
10:05:34
705
725.600
10:04:09
693
726.000
10:00:00
590
725.600
09:58:00
706
725.000
09:57:10
722
724.800
09:56:37
889
724.200
09:53:44
714
722.600
09:50:00
641
722.000
09:44:44
625
722.000
09:44:44
675
720.600
09:30:59
705
719.600
09:26:33
654
720.200
09:16:30
636
719.600
09:12:30
675
721.200
09:07:11
668
720.000
09:00:46
604
720.200
09:00:46
625
720.000
08:52:48
684
720.200
08:51:16
631
718.400
08:48:33
649
718.800
08:45:18
648
718.000
08:43:11
615
718.200
08:36:30
582
718.600
08:36:26
148
717.800
08:32:39
673
717.200
08:29:32
630
716.800
08:22:17
497
717.200
08:18:14
193
717.200
08:18:14
684
717.200
08:16:41
666
717.600
08:14:21
724
716.800
08:10:49
325
716.400
08:06:19
400
716.400
08:06:19
673
718.400
08:03:12