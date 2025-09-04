DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Change of 'Investor Relations Unit Manager' and 'Corporate Governance Committee Member'

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Change of 'Investor Relations Unit Manager' and 'Corporate Governance Committee Member' 04-Sep-2025 / 16:38 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Change of "Investor Relations Unit Manager" and "Corporate Governance Committee Member" DATE: September 4, 2025 At our Bank's Corporate Governance Committee meeting held on September 4th, 2025 it was resolved that; Investor Relations Manager Ms. Ceyda Akinç whose contact information is given below, be accepted as "Investor Relations Unit Manager" and "Corporate Governance Committee Member" as per the Corporate Governance Communiqué numbered II-17.1. *In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 Sequence No.: 400873 EQS News ID: 2193330 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 04, 2025 11:38 ET (15:38 GMT)