Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Set to Action: Q-Gold vor drastischer Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
04.09.2025 18:14 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Club Car Wash Launches New Site in Colorado Springs to Support CMN

Enjoy a $25 MVP Wash for Just $1 - Limited-Time Offer Benefits Children's Miracle Network

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Club Car Wash is opening another location in Colorado Springs - this time at 301 E. Fillmore St. As the company continues to grow across Colorado, this new site brings even more access to fast, high-quality car wash services the community can count on.

With top-tier washes, Unlimited Wash Memberships, powerful vacuums, and free microfiber towels, the Fillmore St. location offers a convenient and consistent clean - every time.

To celebrate the grand opening, Club Car Wash is offering its premium $25 MVP Wash for just $1, available for a limited time only. 100% of proceeds will benefit Children's Miracle Network (CMN), supporting critical care for children in need.

"We're excited to open another location in such a supportive and growing city," said Collin Bartels, President of Club Car Wash. "Every expansion is a chance to make a difference, and we're proud to partner with CMN to give back to local families."

Contact Information

Sarah Smith
Chief Marketing Officer
marketing@clubcarwash.com
(833) 416 - 9975

.

SOURCE: Club Car Wash



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/club-car-wash-launches-new-site-in-colorado-springs-to-support-cmn-1068894

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.