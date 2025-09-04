Enjoy a $25 MVP Wash for Just $1 - Limited-Time Offer Benefits Children's Miracle Network

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Club Car Wash is opening another location in Colorado Springs - this time at 301 E. Fillmore St. As the company continues to grow across Colorado, this new site brings even more access to fast, high-quality car wash services the community can count on.

With top-tier washes, Unlimited Wash Memberships, powerful vacuums, and free microfiber towels, the Fillmore St. location offers a convenient and consistent clean - every time.

To celebrate the grand opening, Club Car Wash is offering its premium $25 MVP Wash for just $1, available for a limited time only. 100% of proceeds will benefit Children's Miracle Network (CMN), supporting critical care for children in need.

"We're excited to open another location in such a supportive and growing city," said Collin Bartels, President of Club Car Wash. "Every expansion is a chance to make a difference, and we're proud to partner with CMN to give back to local families."

SOURCE: Club Car Wash

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/club-car-wash-launches-new-site-in-colorado-springs-to-support-cmn-1068894