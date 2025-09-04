PBS Aerospace Opens U.S. Headquarters in Georgia to Scale Production of Precision-Manufactured Turbojet Engines

Turbojet Manufacturer Expands U.S. Production for Drones and Advanced Munitions, Opens Facility to Meet U.S. Military Needs

ROSWELL, GA / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / PBS Aerospace, the leading manufacturer of precision-made turbojet engines purpose-built for the modern battlefield, today announced the grand opening of its new U.S. headquarters and advanced manufacturing facility in Roswell, Georgia. Holding owned by William Didden's family made a 20-million-dollar investment to expand U.S. production of precision propulsion systems for advanced aerial platforms, strengthening America's defense industrial base while supporting the country's evolving military needs.

PBS Aerospace's state-of-the-art facility is designed to rapidly scale production of small turbojet engines for unmanned systems, including drones, advanced cruise missiles and interceptors. By early 2026, the company expects its Roswell facility to produce thousands of engines annually to meet surging demand from the U.S. Department of Defense.

PBS Group, the parent company of PBS Aerospace, also announced plans to invest an additional $90 million in U.S. production capacity over the coming years. The expansion will include the development of a new plant designed to further increase the output of small turbojet engines for unmanned systems, cruise missiles, and advanced aerial platforms.

Recent world events show that the nature of warfare has evolved to rely on fleets of drones and advanced interceptors. PBS Aerospace's small, lightweight turbojet engines are built to be fielded quickly and at scale across a range of offensive, defensive, and reconnaissance platforms. Customers in the U.S. and allied nations choose PBS Aerospace engines for their precision manufacturing, unmatched flight reliability, and high efficiency.

PBS Aerospace's engines are combat-proven at Technology Readiness Level 9, making PBS Aerospace uniquely positioned to deliver mission-critical systems at scale for the Department of Defense.

"My decision to expand PBS Aerospace into the United States reflects our commitment to continue building PBS as a global brand," said PBS Group Owner William Didden. "This move combines decades of Czech engineering expertise with the opportunities of the world's largest aerospace market, strengthening our role as a reliable global partner."

"I want to congratulate PBS Aerospace on this incredible milestone and, on behalf of all Georgians, I'm proud to welcome them to our thriving aerospace sector," said Governor Brian Kemp. "This investment underscores Georgia's commitment to innovation, our skilled workforce, and our role as the top state for business. We look forward to the opportunities this project will bring to Roswell and the entire state as PBS becomes the latest major player to operate in our second-largest industry."

"Maintaining America's leadership as the dominant and stabilizing world power demands that we're capable of meeting and overcoming new and evolving threats to ensure our security, as well as that of our partners and allies," said Dr. Rich McCormick, U.S. Representative for Georgia's 7th Congressional District. "We're committed to bolstering our domestic defense manufacturing capabilities. This is necessary to reduce reliance on international supply chains and deliver our military the very best tools to ensure success in overcoming any challenges they face now or in the future."

The grand opening event, which is taking place just seven months after announcing plans to build the facility, will be on Thursday, September 4, from 5-7 p.m. at PBS Aerospace's new headquarters at 1350 Northmeadow Parkway, Suite 130, in Roswell, GA. Featured speakers include Erin Durham, CEO of PBS Aerospace, and Congressman Rich McCormick (GA-07).

"The U.S. is a cornerstone of our growth strategy. Expanding production here allows us to accelerate deliveries, deepen collaboration with American partners, and invest in the innovations our customers require," said Petr Kádner, CEO of PBS GROUP.

"Today's grand opening marks a pivotal milestone for PBS Aerospace, Georgia, and the future of American defense," said Erin Durham, CEO of PBS Aerospace. "Our precision-manufactured turbojet engines are designed to meet the rigors, mission-readiness, and reliability needed for the modern battlefield. The lightweight turbojet engines we produce are proven across the most demanding military applications, delivering performance the U.S. military counts on now, and at scale into the future."

Strengthening Georgia's Economy

PBS Aerospace selected Roswell for its aerospace innovation ecosystem, proximity to Georgia Tech, and access to a highly skilled workforce. The company's investment will create more than 100 high-paying, specialized jobs across engineering, advanced manufacturing, and operations. Also, 71 percent of PBS Aerospace technicians are U.S. military veterans, underscoring the company's commitment to hiring local talent and those who have served to tap into their real-world experience. The company expects the Roswell facility to grow significantly in the next few years, bringing even more economic benefits to the local economy.

With its Roswell headquarters, PBS Aerospace is reinforcing the domestic resilience of America's defense supply chain while advancing operational readiness across the Air Force, Army, Navy, and Special Operations Command.

About PBS Aerospace

PBS Aerospace Inc. is a subsidiary of PBS GROUP, an engineering holding company, and has been an established brand for over 200 years. PBS Group delivers cutting-edge engineering solutions across a portfolio of companies that focus on the aerospace, energy, and transportation industries. PBS Aerospace Inc. has had a presence in the U.S. market for more than 10 years and focuses on providing highly reliable turbojet engines for the U.S. Department of Defense and commercial customers. For more information, visit https://www.pbsaerospace.com .

ABOUT PBS GROUP

PBS GROUP, a manufacturer of aviation technology, is synonymous with innovation in the field of high-precision engineering. It is a renowned manufacturer of jet engines. With its main production facility in Velká Bíteš and growing production capacities in the USA and India, the company has become a major global player in the field of defense and civil technologies. PBS GROUP has long been involved in the development of modern aviation technologies that support the defense projects of NATO and its allies, as well as in civil aviation.

PBS Aerospace Media Contact:

PBS@Escalatepr.com

SOURCE: PBS Aerospace

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/pbs-aerospace-opens-u.s.-headquarters-in-georgia-to-scale-production-of-preci-1068892