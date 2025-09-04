Northwestern Mutual Recognizes Sept. 4 As National "goldeNMoments Day" To Shine a Light on Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

The company pledges up to $2M to fund critical research through Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Childhood cancer is the leading cause of death by disease among children in the United States, yet many standard treatments used today were approved more than 30 years ago.[1] However, with newer technology and science, there is the potential for research advancement and increased survivorship, with proper funding.

Through annual investments, partnerships and fundraising by its local offices across the nation, Northwestern Mutual has funded over 810,000 research hours and contributed more than $65 million to childhood cancer. To shine a light on this cause and champion the research breakthrough moments seen to date, Northwestern Mutual declares Sept. 4, "goldeNMoments Day" - timed to Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The date will signify a national moment of recognition for the stories of resilience, community impact and progress being made toward a future without childhood cancer.

"Northwestern Mutual is deeply committed to championing the need for life-saving research for childhood cancer," said Steve Radke, president of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation. "We are furthering our commitment through a pledge of up to 40,000 hours of research this Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and inviting the community to get involved."

The Northwestern Mutual Foundation is pledging $100[2] to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for each new financial plan delivered to prospective clients in September. Consumers filter by location to find a financial representative or advisor in their preferred location or take a brief quiz focused on short- and long-term goals to be matched with someone who best meets their needs. All proceeds will go to fund childhood cancer research, up to $2 million, which translates to 40,000 hours.

"Our partnership with Northwestern Mutual continues to fund research that opens new doors in advancing and modernizing cancer treatments," said Liz Scott, co-executive director of Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation. "There have already been monumental breakthroughs, creating 'goldeNMoments' that will be celebrated for decades to come."

To learn more about Northwestern Mutual's investments in the community, including the childhood cancer research cause, visit https://northwesternmutual-foundation.com/childhood-cancer/focus-areas/.

[1] National Institutes of Health, National Cancer Institute, World Health Organization

[2] In the state of New York, the Northwestern Mutual Foundation will pledge $25 to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for each new financial plan delivered to prospective clients in September.

About Northwestern Mutual Foundation

The mission of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is to improve the lives of children and families in need. The Foundation has given more than $550 million since its inception in 1992 and is designed to create lasting impact in the communities where the company's employees and financial representatives live and work. We accomplish this by combining financial support, volunteerism, thought leadership and convening community partners to deliver the best outcomes. Our efforts are focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods, and making our hometown of Milwaukee a great destination. Visit Northwestern Mutual Foundation to learn more.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a comprehensive planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With nearly $700 billion of total assets[1] being managed across the company's institutional portfolio as well as retail investment client portfolios, more than $38 billion in revenues, and $2.4 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 110 on the 2024 FORTUNE 500 and was recognized by FORTUNE®as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2025.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.

About Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra "Alex" Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. By the time Alex passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a worldwide fundraising movement and the largest independent childhood cancer charity in the U.S. ALSF is a leader in funding pediatric cancer research projects across the globe and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit AlexsLemonade.org.

[1] Includes investments and separate account assets of Northwestern Mutual as well as retail investment client assets held or managed by Northwestern Mutual.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Northwestern Mutual on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Northwestern Mutual

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/northwestern-mutual

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Northwestern Mutual

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/northwestern-mutual-recognizes-sept.-4-as-national-%22goldenmoments-da-1068895