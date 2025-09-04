Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc.: Orion Acquires Oil & Gas Assets in Texas & Mississippi

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. (OTC PINK:OODH)("Orion"), a revenue generating diversified company, announced today that it has closed on a royalty and non-operated working interest in Texas & Mississippi.

TEXAS

640 Acres & 1.5 net mineral acres

MISSISSIPPI

0.60% Non Operated Working Interest in 39 wells producing 2,350 bopd or 14.10 net bopd to Orion

TOM LULL COMMENTS

"This is our first entry into the Mississippi oil and gas fields. This property was drilled in 1977 and hit peak production of 10,000 bopd in 2011. The Mississippi property has produced 60,156,572 barrels and 5.9 bcf of gas since 1977. The Texas acquisition is in Matagorda County and there are active leases surrounding this 640 acre royalty acquisition. " Commented Tom Lull, CEO of Orion. On September 9, 2025 the US government is leasing 7,895 acres in Rio Blanco County Colorado, and Orion has 5,372 gross acres and 668 net mineral acres adjacent to these federal land tracts. Orion also has 9,280 acres or 14.5 square miles of royalties in the southeast corner of Pecos County Texas near the Terrell County Texas border. XTO drilled five vertical wells in 1963 on this Pecos county acreage to a depth of 23,000 feet and one well produced in excess of 60 bcf of natural gas. All five wells were plugged in 2021 and Orion purchased this 9,280 acre tract of land in Pecos County Texas in 2022. Orion has been notified that several oil companies have taken active leases in this area of Pecos County Texas for horizontal development. Orion now owns 53,960 mineral acres in the Bakken, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Arkoma Basin, Eagle Ford, Haynesville Shale, and Scoop Stack of Oklahoma."

ABOUT ORION DIVERSIFIED HOLDING CO INC.

Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. is a holding company with a primary strategy of investing in operated majority working interest, non-operated working interest, royalty, and mineral interests in producing oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the premier basins within the United States. Orion receives monthly income from 53,960 mineral acres and receives income from Chevron, Conoco Phillips, Apache, Occidental Petroleum, EOG Resources, Mewbourne Oil, Merit Energy, Hilcorp Oil, Kraken Oil, DCP, Raybaw Operating, Unit Corp, Hanna Oil, Cambrian Resources, Utah Gas Corp, Compass Operating, Denbury and many others. More information about Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. can be found at www.orionenergyco.com.

