DJ PETROFAC LIMITED: PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) PETROFAC LIMITED: PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS 04-Sep-2025 / 17:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 September 2025 PETROFAC LIMITED PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS In line with its London Stock Exchange listing, and recent relocation of Corporate offices and certain Company entities from London's Jermyn Street to Cork Street, Petrofac Limited announces the relocation of its central management functions and principal place of business from Jersey to the Group's new head office location in London, UK with immediate effect. All notices and communication with Petrofac Limited should be addressed to First Floor, Pollen House, 10-12 Cork Street, London W1S 3NP. ENDS For further information contact: Petrofac Limited +44 (0) 207 811 4900 David Boyd, Investor Relations David.boyd@petrofac.com Sophie Reid, Group Director of Communications Sophie.reid@petrofac.com Teneo (for Petrofac) +44 (0) 207 353 4200 petrofac@teneo.com NOTES TO EDITORS Petrofac Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies. Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do. Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 7,300 employees based across 31 offices globally. Petrofac is listed on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC) trading in Petrofac shares is currently suspended pending publication of the Groups Full Year 2024 Audited Accounts. For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: PFC LEI Code: 2138004624W8CKCSJ177 Sequence No.: 400874 EQS News ID: 2193328 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2193328&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 04, 2025 12:01 ET (16:01 GMT)