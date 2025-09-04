Anzeige
Set to Action: Q-Gold vor drastischer Neubewertung!
WKN: A0HF9Y | ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 | Ticker-Symbol: P2F
Dow Jones News
04.09.2025 18:33 Uhr
162 Leser
Petrofac Limited: Principal Place Of Business

DJ PETROFAC LIMITED: PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS 

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) 
PETROFAC LIMITED: PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS 
04-Sep-2025 / 17:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
   
4 September 2025 
 
  
PETROFAC LIMITED 
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS 
 
  
 
In line with its London Stock Exchange listing, and recent relocation of Corporate offices and certain Company entities 
from London's Jermyn Street to Cork Street, Petrofac Limited announces the relocation of its central management 
functions and principal place of business from Jersey to the Group's new head office location in London, UK with 
immediate effect. 
 
All notices and communication with Petrofac Limited should be addressed to First Floor, Pollen House, 10-12 Cork 
Street, London W1S 3NP. 
 
ENDS 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
For further information contact: 
 
Petrofac Limited 
 
+44 (0) 207 811 4900 
 
  
 
David Boyd, Investor Relations 
 
David.boyd@petrofac.com  
 
  
 
Sophie Reid, Group Director of Communications 
 
Sophie.reid@petrofac.com 
 
  
 
Teneo (for Petrofac) 
 
+44 (0) 207 353 4200 
 
petrofac@teneo.com 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
NOTES TO EDITORS 
 
  
 
Petrofac 
 
  
 
Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including 
many of the world's leading energy companies. 
 
  
 
Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. 
Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, 
respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do. 
 
  
 
Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built 
a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and 
local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, 
including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 7,300 employees based across 31 offices globally. 
 
  
 
Petrofac is listed on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC) trading in Petrofac shares is currently suspended pending 
publication of the Groups Full Year 2024 Audited Accounts. 
 
  
 
For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com 
 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     PFC 
LEI Code:   2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
Sequence No.: 400874 
EQS News ID:  2193328 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2193328&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 04, 2025 12:01 ET (16:01 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
