Blink Charging Co.: Blink Charging to Accept Crypto Payment at EV Chargers

EV drivers will be able to seamlessly pay with cryptocurrency at Blink chargers before the end of this year

Bowie, Md., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) ("Blink" or the "Company"), a leading global owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced its innovative move to integrate cryptocurrency payment options across the Blink Network by the end of 2025.

This forward-looking direction positions Blink at the intersection of two rapidly evolving industries: EV charging infrastructure and digital assets. Through the Blink Charging App, EV drivers may soon have the ability to power their charging sessions using emerging technologies that are reshaping global finance.

"The EV community is one of early adopters," said Harmeet Singh, Chief Technology Officer at Blink. "EV drivers propel innovation and embrace the future before it becomes the norm and we're excited to be able to serve the community with the latest technology in payments. We believe EVs represent a major part of the future of transportation, just as cryptocurrency and digital assets are increasingly shaping the future of finance. At Blink, our vision is to bring these two transformative trends together, providing drivers with greater convenience, flexibility, and potential cost savings."

Blink plans to continue developing its crypto strategy with additional details to be shared later this year. These may include loyalty rewards programs and other features designed to enhance driver value, with broader rollout targeted before year-end.

By exploring the use of digital currencies, Blink is advancing its commitment to making charging more seamless and convenient while giving EV drivers additional payment choices over time.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink's principal line of products and services include Blink's EV charging network ("Blink Network"), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit https://blinkcharging.com/

