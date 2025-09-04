At CE Pharm, SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, launches new native fluorescence detection on the BioPhase 8800 system.

To ensure drug safety and efficacy, multiple critical quality attributes such as purity, fragmentation, aggregation, and post-translational modifications need to be well-characterized and monitored. Assays like CE-SDS and cIEF offer automated and quantitative quality assessments of protein therapeutics and are routinely used throughout the drug development process and as a product release test. Adding native fluorescence detection elevates these gold standard assays to improve confidence in data and accelerate the drug development pipeline.

Reduce the noise See low abundant peaks more clearly with a clean background. Higher signal intensity and a stable baseline are obtained through reduced stray light, higher transmissions, and eliminated background media interference in the capillary.

A stable baseline means faster, more confident, and easier peak integration and accurate results. Get to the data quickly - Simplify sample preparation and eliminate the need for complex protein-dye conjugation. Native detection relies on the naturally existing aromatic amino acids in the protein, eliminating the dye labeling process.

"We frequently hear from our customers, that managing large sample sets with limited material and tight timelines is a challenge. Native fluorescence detection on the BioPhase 8800 system addresses this challenge by providing fast, accurate analysis, which is critical for advancing the best candidates in development. We've already seen it produce notable time savings, improved precision, and better confidence when identifying new impurity peaks and low-abundant species," said Jose Castro-Perez, Vice President, Product Management at SCIEX.

SCIEX is presenting at the following sessions during CE Pharm:

Monday September 8, 2025 from 10:25-10:50AM EDT

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. presents on Advancement of capillary gel electrophoresis through the use of native fluorescence detection

Monday September 8, 2025 from 11:45AM-12:45PM EDT

Sanofi presents on Label-free native fluorescence for high-sensitivity protein analysis using a multi-capillary electrophoresis system

Visit the SCIEX Booth #8 and attend the presentations to learn more about native fluorescence detection on the BioPhase 8800 system.

About SCIEX

SCIEX empowers our customers to solve the most impactful analytical challenges in quantitation and characterization. With groundbreaking innovation and outstanding reliability and support, SCIEX has been at the forefront of the field for over 50 years.

Since the launch of the first-ever commercially successful triple quadrupole in 1981, we continue to develop technologies and solutions that influence life-changing research and outcomes. That's why thousands of life science experts around the world choose SCIEX to get the answers they can trust.

Advances in human wellness depend on the power of precise science.?

For more information, visit sciex.com.

The SCIEX clinical diagnostic portfolio is for in vitro Diagnostic Use. Rx Only. Product(s) not available in all countries. For information on availability, please contact your local sales representative or refer to www.sciex.com/diagnostics. All other products are For Research Use Only. Not for use in Diagnostic Procedures.

Trademarks and/or registered trademarks mentioned herein, including associated logos, are the property of AB Sciex Pte. Ltd. or their respective owners in the United States and/or certain other countries (see www.sciex.com/trademarks).

2025 DH Tech. Dev. Pte. Ltd. MKT- 36238-A.

