At IFA 2025, Tineco hosted a press conference highlighted by the remarks of David Qian, CEO of ECOVACS Group, who, as group spokesperson, presented Tineco's strategic vision and major ambitions for the coming year.

In a context where the small home appliance market is undergoing profound change, David Qian emphasized the importance for Tineco to position itself as a key player in smart innovation-shaping new household practices through connected, high-performance, and sustainable products.

He outlined three guiding principles that will drive the brand's development in 2025:

Continuous innovation : By embedding ever-more advanced technologies at the core of its devices, Tineco aims to redefine the cleaning experience-making it smoother, more intuitive, and consistently more efficient.

: By embedding ever-more advanced technologies at the core of its devices, Tineco aims to redefine the cleaning experience-making it smoother, more intuitive, and consistently more efficient. Design for modern living : Beyond practicality, Tineco's ambition is to create appliances that integrate seamlessly into any home, with an emphasis on elegance, ergonomics, and compactness.

: Beyond practicality, Tineco's ambition is to create appliances that integrate seamlessly into any home, with an emphasis on elegance, ergonomics, and compactness. Commitment to sustainability: By developing durable, repairable, and more energy-efficient solutions, Tineco seeks to meet the growing consumer demand for environmentally responsible choices.

"Our ambition is clear: to make Tineco a global benchmark in smart cleaning, combining power, simplicity, and design. We want our products to go beyond utility and become true companions in everyday life," said David Qian.

This vision comes to life in the three flagship innovations unveiled at IFA:

FLOOR ONE S9 Scientist: Scientific Precision in Cleaning

Engineered to push the limits of performance, the FLOOR ONE S9 Scientist sets a new standard of efficiency and refinement:

Ultra-slim profile (11 cm) to reach even the tightest spaces

StreakFree and HydroBurst technologies for spotless, streak-free results

Intelligent sensors with AI SmoothPower assistance for a smooth, intuitive experience

SilentDry and Quiet Modes for powerful yet discreet cleaning

A futuristic, minimalist design tailored for modern interiors

FLOOR ONE Station S9 Artist: The Smart and Stylish Station

Transforming everyday cleaning, the FLOOR ONE Station S9 Artist features a 3-in-1 station that recharges and self-cleans the device after each use, with a 5L water tank for longer, more economical operation:

StreakFree and HydroBurst technologies for immaculate cleaning

SilentDry and Quiet Modes for efficient yet quiet drying

An elegant, functional design appealing to those seeking both performance and aesthetics

PURE ONE A90S: Power and Versatility for the Entire Home

With the PURE ONE A90S, Tineco offers a flexible and comprehensive solution for daily needs:

Interchangeable batteries and a high-performance motor for extended runtime

Modular design, easily switching from stick vacuum to handheld

Lightweight and maneuverable, suitable for all surfaces-floors, furniture, cars

3DSense Master Brush Head for optimal suction and deep cleaning across surfaces

3D Light Display with dynamic color indicators that adapt to cleaning mode and detected dirt levels, ensuring an intuitive and connected experience

About Tineco

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 19.5 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit fr.tineco.com.

