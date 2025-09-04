LOLC Advanced Tech and Corsair Group Join Forces to Transform Waste into Fuel in Sri Lanka

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / LOLC Advanced Technologies (LOLC AT), a fully owned subsidiary of LOLC Holdings PLC, together with Corsair Group International, headquartered in Amsterdam, has announced a landmark partnership to upgrade and expand LOLC AT's existing waste-to-fuel plant at Kerawalapitiya. This strategic initiative aims to address Sri Lanka's growing plastic and polythene waste challenge. With Sri Lanka generating an estimated 7,000 metric tons of solid waste per day, equating to roughly 2.56 million metric tons per year, a significant portion of which consists of polythene and plastic. Plastic pollution has become one of the nation's most pressing environmental concerns, with much of this waste ends up in overflowing landfills, waterways, and oceans, posing serious threats to ecosystems, public health, and tourism.

LOLC AT invested in and commissioned a waste-to-fuel plant in 2023, which it has successfully operated throughout 2024. This facility converts non-recyclable plastics into a reusable fuel, offering a viable alternative to fossil fuels while diverting waste from landfill and incineration. The newly formed partnership with Corsair Group International will build upon this foundation, introducing cutting-edge enhancements to increase processing capacity and improve efficiency. Through proprietary technology developed in-house by Corsair together with its technology partners, the project will focus on producing high-quality, ISCC PLUS-certified Pyrolysis Oil contributing to a fully circular economy where waste is transformed into resources that can be reintegrated into the economy in a sustainable and scalable way.

The expanded facility will be able to handle larger volumes of plastic waste and process a broader range of material types, transforming them into high-quality pyrolysis oil that serves as a raw material for petrochemical companies to produce new plastics positioning the facility as a key contributor to the circular plastics value chain. In doing so, it will not only address a critical environmental challenge but also create green jobs, stimulate innovation, and position Sri Lanka as a regional leader in sustainable waste management solutions.

Designed with cutting-edge technology, the new facility will have the capacity to process 12 million kilograms of plastic waste annually , converting it into high-quality Pyrolysis Oil. This oil will serve as a sustainable raw material for the petrochemical industry, enabling the production of new, recycled, and environmentally friendly plastic products. By transforming discarded plastic from landfills into valuable raw materials, the facility will not only help clean the environment of pollution but also contribute to a more sustainable and circular economy in Sri Lanka .

Construction of the facility is scheduled to commence in 2025, with completion expected within approximately two years. Under the partnership, Corsair Group will bring in its technical expertise and global experience in plastic waste recycling, while LOLC AT will leverage its operational capabilities and commitment to developing projects that deliver lasting socio-economic and financial benefits to Sri Lanka.

Sharing his thoughts on the new partnership, Mr. Danesh Abeyrathna, Director/ CEO of LOLC Advanced Technologies stated, "This partnership marks a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering sustainable solutions to some of the most pressing environmental challenges facing Sri Lanka today. By leveraging our operational expertise alongside Corsair's proven waste-to-fuel technology, we aim to not only enhance the efficiency and capacity of our existing facility but also create a tangible, positive impact on the country's plastic and polythene waste problem. Together, we are driving innovation that turns environmental responsibility into practical, measurable action for a greener future".

Mr. Jussi Saloranta, CEO of Corsair Group International, added, "We are very excited and honoured to enter into this partnership with LOLC. As one of the most diversified conglomerates in Sri Lanka, LOLC provides an ideal platform for us to collaborate and create meaningful impact. This facility in Colombo represents the first of several planned joint initiatives, and we are fully committed to investing in Sri Lanka's sustainable development. Together, we aim to tackle the plastic waste challenge while building a cleaner, greener future for communities across the country."

About LOLC Advanced Technologies

LOLC Advanced Technologies (Pvt) Ltd., a fully owned subsidiary of LOLC Holdings PLC, is the research, innovation, and new business development arm of the Group. The company focuses on pioneering ventures that create long-term socio-economic value and financial returns for the country. Current projects span advanced materials such as graphene, high-value spice extraction, and waste-to-value initiatives that address pressing environmental and economic needs.

About Corsair Group:

Corsair Group International, headquartered in Amsterdam, is one of the fastest-growing companies in plastic waste recycling, focused on producing high-quality pyrolysis oi l. With operations and partnerships spanning Asia, Europe, and North America, the company specializes in converting end-of-life plastics-often destined for landfills or oceans-into premium raw material for petrochemical companies to create new plastics, rather than fuels that are burned and lost from circulation. Corsair's further-developed technology and expertise enable scalable, commercially viable solutions that reduce plastic pollution, recover resources, and strengthen the circular plastics economy. Through its international projects, Corsair has already diverted thousands of tons of plastic from the environment, contributing to a more sustainable global future.

