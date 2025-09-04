SATELLAI Announces Collar Go, GPS Collar with AI-Powered Health Analysis, 15-Day Battery Life, and More

AI-Driven Pet Care and Location Monitoring, Made Affordable

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SATELLAI, a pioneering force in AI-integrated pet technology, showcased at IFA Berlin its Collar Go, bringing SATELLAI's proven connectivity and AI-powered health support to new pet owners at an industry-leading price. The Collar Go promises up to 15 days of use on a single charge, advanced satellite tracking, and AI-powered health monitoring.

"With the Collar Go, we're not just launching a new product; we're creating a more accessible way to connect with and care for our furry family members," says Mark Mao, Founder and CEO of SATELLAI. "Our hope is that the Collar Go will prove to be an indispensable tool for pet owners across the globe."

Real-Time Tracking & Escape Alerts

The SATELLAI Collar Go leverages GPS technology to deliver accurate, real-time tracking. Owners can also access historical tracking, providing insights into favorite locations and past routes.

When Fido wanders too far, the Collar Go offers escape alerts, with customizable audio commands to coax your furry friend back home.

AI-Powered Activity & Health Monitoring

The Collar Go also features AI-powered health and activity monitoring, to help you detect discomfort. The built-in AI Coach delivers:

Real-time health and activity tracking with AI-powered analysis

Intelligent alerts

A proprietary LLM for tailored care, nutrition, and health advice

Remarkable Durability & Battery Life

A robust design and 15-day battery life ensure the Collar Go keeps up with adventurous pups. IP68-rated dustproof and waterproof, it's perfect for dogs who enjoy rain, mud, or swimming.

Key Features & Benefits

Live and Historical GPS Tracking - Track your dog's location in real-time, discover past routes, and explore favorite spots

- Track your dog's location in real-time, discover past routes, and explore favorite spots "Find Dog" Light and Audio Cues - Trigger light and audio cues to easily locate pets in the dark or in remote areas.

- Trigger light and audio cues to easily locate pets in the dark or in remote areas. Escape Notifications & Custom Commands - Get Instant alerts when a pet leaves the safe zone and use customizable commands to call it back

- Get Instant alerts when a pet leaves the safe zone and use customizable commands to call it back AI-Powered Analysis - Real-time activity monitoring and intelligent alerts help ensure timely intervention

- Real-time activity monitoring and intelligent alerts help ensure timely intervention Stylish Color Options - Show your pup's personality with four vibrant colors

- Show your pup's personality with four vibrant colors Rugged & Long-Lasting - Waterproof, dust-resistant, and boasts a 15-day battery

The SATELLAI Collar Go will be available for purchase in the EU next month and in the U.S. in November 2025 at https://satellai.com/.

About SATELLAI

SATELLAI is committed to improving pet safety, health, and happiness through technology. Created by a passionate team of pet lovers who have felt the heartbreak of furry family members running away, getting injured, or suddenly developing health problems, SATELLAI endeavors to bridge the gap between pets and people through satellite tracking and AI technology that provides detailed insights - specific to each pet - into location, activity, health, and more.

With a mission to bring peace of mind to pet owners and enhance the lives of pets everywhere, SATELLAI continues to innovate, driven by a deep commitment to animal welfare and the human-animal bond. For more information, visit https://satellai.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2764956/SATELLAI.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2629668/Satellai_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/satellai-announces-collar-go-gps-collar-with-ai-powered-health-analysis-15-day-battery-life-and-more-302546871.html