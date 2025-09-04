Anzeige
Set to Action: Q-Gold vor drastischer Neubewertung!
04.09.2025 19:10 Uhr
Geotab Inc.: Geotab surpasses 5 million global connected vehicle subscriptions

AI and Data insights enable fleet safety, efficiency and sustainability

LONDON, Sept. 04, 2025Inc. ("Geotab") today announced it has achieved a new company milestone, surpassing 5 million connected vehicle subscriptions worldwide. This rapid growth, with the last million subscriptions added in less than two years, reinforces Geotab's position as a global leader in connected vehicle solutions and a key innovator in leveraging data and AI to drive meaningful business outcomes.

"Geotab's journey is about relentless innovation, we invest over $150M annually in R&D and hold 630 global patents, which has helped to shape the connected vehicle industry over the past 25 years. This 5 million milestone proves that our data-driven approach to fleet management is solving real world challenges faced by businesses on a daily basis," said Neil Cawse, Founder and CEO of Geotab. "With the rapid adoption of AI, we expect the next five years to be as transformative as the last 25."

How Geotab's Data Empowers Customers to Save Money and Improve Fleet Performance

Geotab's data insights help businesses improve their fleet operations, including reduction in unexpected vehicle downtime, improved safety, and reduced daily mileage through optimised route planning. These improvements help fleets save money on fuel and other operating costs while also directly reducing environmental impact.

The ability to deliver these tangible benefits is powered by the massive volume of data generated from 5 million subscriptions, producing over 100 billion data points daily, equivalent to more than 37 trillion data points annually. This data fuels Geotab's AI and machine learning models with accurate benchmarks, predictive analytics, and actionable insights that empower fleets of all sizes to make smarter, faster decisions.

How Geotab's 25 Years of Innovation Led to a 5 Million Connected Vehicle Milestone

2025 marks Geotab's 25th anniversary, growing from a 2-person start-up to a 2900+ global organisation, highlighting the company's focus on innovation and global expansion. Geotab has maintained its position at the forefront of the industry with investments in research and development, continuously expanding its open platform capabilities, and building an ecosystem of over 700 partners globally. Over the past ten years, the Geotab Marketplacehas grown and evolved, now featuring nearly 530 solutions for customers to choose from.

About Geotab:

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, empowering fleet efficiency and management. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance, safety, and sustainability, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve over 55,000 global customers, processing 80 billion data points daily from more than 4.7 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organisations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal Government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorisations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com/ukand follow us on LinkedInor visit our blog.

Romina Dashghachian
Strategic Communications Lead, EMEA
Rominadashghachian@geotab.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/16a5f357-cd90-4860-b899-ac008bc65ba1


