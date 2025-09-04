Capol, a Freudenberg Group company and global leader in confectionery coatings, has acquired Blue Pacific Flavors, a pioneer in natural and organic flavor systems.

The acquisition creates a global food ingredients leader with complementary strengths accelerating innovation in flavors, coatings, and product development across the food and beverage industry, and expanding customer reach across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Blue Pacific Flavors will continue under the leadership of CEO Donald Wilkes, with its team and operations remaining unchanged.

"Our Farm to Flavor story will now be amplified through world-class infrastructure and global reach," said Donald Wilkes. "Together with Capol, we can deliver greater innovation, faster speed to market, and enhanced value for our customers."

Capol's recent acquisition of Curt Georgi, a German flavor house, further reinforces its commitment to flavor innovation. The combined group is set to unlock new opportunities in health, wellness and indulgence categories.

"The integration of Blue Pacific Flavors marks a pivotal moment in our shared journey to build a truly global food ingredients platform with flavors and surface treatments," said Peter Hantl, CEO of Capol.

