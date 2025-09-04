SupplySide Global 2025 to Spotlight Transformative Industry Trends in Artificial Intelligence, Natural Colors, GLP-1 Innovations and Global Trade Impacts

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / SupplySide Global, the premier gathering for the dietary supplement, food and beverage, personal care, pet health and sports nutrition industries, announces its dedicated content covering groundbreaking developments across four critical sectors, from technological advancements to regulatory changes. Product innovation and the evolution of global dynamics are top of mind at the industry's most valuable annual tentpole event, October 27-30, 2025, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

"SupplySide Global represents a pivotal moment for the health and nutrition industries as we navigate technological advancements, evolving consumer demands for cleaner ingredients, delivery format breakthroughs and shifting global supply chain dynamics," shares Danica Cullins, Executive Vice President of Health and Nutrition at Informa Markets. "Comprehensive programming addresses these transformative forces head-on, empowering industry professionals to connect, collaborate and create the future of wellness. SupplySide Global continues to be the catalyst for nutrition innovation by addressing both immediate challenges and long-term industry transformation."

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Revolutionizing Product Development

SupplySide Global 2025 will feature a focus on AI applications throughout the nutrition supply chain. From predictive formulation tools to consumer preference modeling, attendees will discover how machine learning and advanced algorithms accelerate innovation cycles and create competitive advantages.

"Smarter, faster, cleaner: How AI is reshaping supplement innovation", will explore how AI-powered predictive modeling is used to optimize bioavailability, forecast efficacy and accelerate formulation decisions. Industry experts will discuss how companies are using AI to unlock the potential of complex compounds such as terpenes, peptides and fungi, and will provide a practical look at how AI is quickly becoming a cornerstone of innovation strategy in supplements.

"Recipe for success: How AI is shaping the future of food and beverage", will discuss real-world case studies that show the measurable impact of AI across the industry. Operational efficiency, supply chain strategy and innovation will be covered, with takeaways of actionable insights and a clear road map for how AI is shaping the future of food and beverage.

The AI Innovation Zone, part of the New Exhibitor Zone, will also showcase cutting-edge technologies that optimize everything from ingredient sourcing to personalized nutrition solutions.

Natural Colors: Meeting Clean Label Demands

SupplySide Global will showcase breakthrough natural coloring solutions that meet growing consumer demand for clean labels while delivering visual appeal and functional benefits. A dedicated Guided Tour, led by Jenna Troyli, will connect attendees with leading suppliers including California Natural Color, CapsCanada, Colorcon, IFC Solutions, Lycored Corp and Vivify, who will demonstrate plant-based pigments and clean-label technologies in time for the FDA's (Food and Drug Administration) 2026 deadline to remove artificial colors from the food supply.

A dedicated session, "Colors & flavors in food and beverage face a new challenge, and new opportunities", invites exhibiting companies to highlight formulation solutions and market leadership in designing products with colors and flavors that meet changing regulatory standards while appealing to consumers taste preferences and visual expectations.

GLP-1 Impact on Nutrition Markets

Nutrition Business Journal estimates the weight management category at $7.2 billion including meal replacements, prebiotics and weight-loss ingredients as a subset of the nutrition industry.

SupplySide Global will address the nutrition industry's response to the explosive growth of GLP-1 receptor agonists for weight management through dedicated sessions on complementary supplement formulations and nutritional considerations for users. The feature session, "The GLP-1 effect: Developing healthy solutions to fill nutrition and metabolic wellness gaps," will deliver a concise market opportunity overview followed by industry presentations and a moderated discussion with SupplySide leadership.

Navigating Global Tariffs and Supply Chain Challenges

With international trade policies in flux, SupplySide Global will provide essential guidance on mitigating tariff impacts and ensuring supply chain resilience. Expert panels and presentations will address strategies for ingredient sourcing diversification, regulatory compliance across borders and cost management amid shifting trade relationships.

"Supply chain challenges: Finding consistency through tariffs, AI, diversification and politics", will discuss ways to assess vulnerabilities, mitigate risk, establish diverse supply chains and stay on top of regulatory changes that may come without warning.

"Navigating the regulatory reset", will examine how industry can strategically navigate changing policies, identify emerging opportunities and effectively influence the evolving regulatory landscape through significant shifts at federal and state levels.

"Tariffs and turbulence: Overcoming food and beverage supply chain challenges", will focus on navigating issues such as ingredient shortages, transparency and the political landscape, and ideas on how to diversify the supply chain within the context of a trade war.

"Our content reflects what matters to our industry. We poll our audience, advisory board and partners, evaluate hundreds of expert proposals and analyze engagement data across our platforms", adds Sandy Almendarez, Vice President of Content at SupplySide. "Our new Session Select initiative puts programming decisions directly in our audience's hands, generating nearly 1,000 votes. This data-driven approach ensures we deliver the content our community needs most."

SupplySide Global has the largest selection of learning opportunities spanning breakfast and lunch briefs, GMP Training sessions, Guided Tours, Knowledge & Networking sessions and Elevate & Innovate sessions, Learning Power Hours and a Professional Development Workshop, as well as three specialized knowledge hubs which complement SupplySide's versatile educational formats designed for every developmental need.

New pass types and group discounts are available for registration. The Explorer and Experience Pass options provide premium event and conference access to both new and returning professionals. Special group rates have also been introduced, making collaborative attendance more accessible. For complete details, please visit www.supplysideglobal.com.

For more information about exhibiting, sponsoring or attending, visit www.supplysideglobal.com.

About SupplySide Global

SupplySide Global, organized by Informa Markets, is the premier business-to-business trade show where supplement, food, and beverage industry professionals make powerful connections. Consumer product decision-makers, suppliers and manufacturers develop partnerships that bring innovative products to life and to market. The supply chain connects at this global exhibition where ingredient and technology companies debut the latest breakthroughs, nutrition scientists find solutions to formulation challenges, and consumer brands source ideas and ingredients that accelerate product development and business growth. A must-attend event, SupplySide Global is more than a trade show, it is the catalyst for nutrition innovation. The SupplySide Portfolio also includes SupplySide Connect New Jersey and publications SupplySide Supplement Journal and SupplySide Food & Beverage Journal.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

