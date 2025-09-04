DPO Launches Greenlight Data Centers with New Investor Funding to Accelerate AI Data Center Development

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Digital Power Optimization, Inc. ("DPO"), a developer at the intersection of high-density computing and energy infrastructure, today announced the launch of Greenlight Data Centers ("Greenlight"), a new platform focused on accelerating the development of AI-ready data center sites. While DPO continues its work with proof-of-work computing and renewable energy integration, Greenlight will operate independently to deliver energized, entitled, and strategically located AI-ready data center infrastructure where firm power is available and AI demand is growing.

Greenlight was created to address a fundamental breakdown in the infrastructure market: while AI demand has surged, energized land and build-ready sites have lagged far behind. Greenlight solves this disconnect with a power-first model, securing locations that already offer 20 to 100 megawatts (MW) of firm capacity, robust fiber interconnection points, and minimal permitting hurdles, turning underutilized substations and latent energy into operational assets.

"Greenlight Data Centers delivers the rackspace AI builders urgently need, without the delays that typically plague large-scale data center development," said Alex Stoewer, CEO of Greenlight Data Centers. "By focusing on AI-ready data centers that are 20 to 100 MW in size, we leverage existing electrical infrastructure in regions with excess capacity, places where speed is possible, and energy is available now. We're not speculating-we're executing."

Drawing on years of experience deploying computing infrastructure with utilities and IPPs, the Greenlight team, led by Stoewer, brings a track record of building at the edge of innovation. As co-founders of DPO, Greenlight's leadership has previously deployed data centers across the U.S., directly connected to wind, solar, hydro, and gas generation assets. This work has created trusted partnerships with power providers and local co-ops, setting the stage for this next chapter focused on AI.

Greenlight's sites are located in markets with high concentrations of renewable power and where high-density compute can be deployed quickly. The company's development process, branded as NextSight, takes projects from site control to notice-to-proceed in months, not years. The model is simple: deliver energized, entitled, and AI-optimized infrastructure faster than anyone else.

"We've been building data centers in overlooked places with excess power since 2020," said Andrew Webber, CEO of DPO and Chairman of Greenlight Data Centers. "Hyperscalers have snapped up nearly every available large utility footprint on the grid. Opportunities are available, but they are fragmented and located outside of major hubs, and we know how to find, evaluate, and act on those opportunities better than anyone else."

Greenlight Data Centers is actively developing 20 to 100 MW projects across the central U.S. The company expects to bring its first energized sites online in 2027.

About Greenlight Data Centers

Greenlight Data Centers develops power-first, AI-ready data center infrastructure fast. Focused on sites with existing utility infrastructure and strong fiber connectivity, Greenlight delivers entitled, ready-to-build projects with compressed timelines and strong returns on capital. For more information, visit greenlightdc.com

About Digital Power Optimization, Inc.

Digital Power Optimization is a leading developer and operator of green data centers for power-dense computing. DPO partners with utilities and IPPs to locate data center facilities on-site at power generation plants to directly utilize renewable energy for the operation of HPC/AI and Proof-of-Work computing. DPO is privately held. For more information, visit https://www.digitalpoweroptimization.com/

Press Contacts:

Veronica Welch

veronica@vewmedia.com

Ally Copple

ally@innovantpr.com

SOURCE: Greenlight Data Centers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/dpo-launches-greenlight-data-centers-with-new-investor-funding-to-accelerate-ai-1068932