Neutrino Energy Group: Foundations of Neutrinovoltaics: From Shared Knowledge to Shared Future

Uniting Mathematics, Artificial Intelligence, and Neutrino Science into a New Energy Paradigm

BERLIN, DE / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Every technological leap builds on decades of knowledge. Neutrinovoltaics is no exception. Its foundation lies in the convergence of three intellectual streams, mathematics, artificial intelligence, and neutrino science, that together redefine how electricity can be generated.

Holger Thorsten Schubart on Shared Science

Celebrating the science that powers neutrinovoltaics

The governing formula formalizes this principle:

P(t) = - · ?V F_eff(r,t) · s_eff(E) dV

It shows in precise terms how efficiency, flux density, interaction cross-section, and material volume convert invisible radiation into usable current. What once was intangible now has calculable structure.

Holger Thorsten Schubart: Visionary and Bridge-Builder

At the center of this development stands Holger Thorsten Schubart, mathematician and CEO of Neutrino® Energy Group. For over a decade, Schubart has driven the vision that neutrinovoltaics is the natural successor to photovoltaics. His work has not been confined to equations, but extended to uniting global particle physicists, material scientists, AI experts, and industrial partners under a shared goal.

Schubart states: "We are realistic, but demand the impossible. With enough ingenuity, the impossible becomes the inevitable." This ethos encapsulates his role as both initiator and catalyst.

Pi Mobility and the Pi-12 Token

Energy independence is not confined to static systems. With Pi Mobility, neutrinovoltaic principles extend to transport:

Pi Car integrates neutrinovoltaic composites into body structures to extend driving range.

Pi Fly addresses endurance in aviation by continuously powering avionics and auxiliary loads.

Pi Nautic adapts the concept for maritime electronics and navigation systems, reducing diesel reliance.

The Pi-12 is more than a financial tool. It anchors the integration of these innovations across industries, secures licensing frameworks, and connects technology, brand, and market. By linking autonomous energy with digital infrastructure, Pi-12 ensures that neutrinovoltaics is not just a scientific achievement, but also a sustainable economic ecosystem.

NSIOT: A Global Hub for Neutrinovoltaics

To embed this knowledge for the long term, the Neutrino Science Institute of Technology (NSIOT) is being established under the non-profit We Give Light Foundation in Baden-Baden. NSIOT is the world's first virtual research and training institute devoted to neutrinovoltaics.

With AI-assisted teaching modules, certifications, and continuing education, it will serve as a global hub where fundamental science, applied engineering, and industrial know-how converge. NSIOT is designed as a lighthouse project, ensuring that neutrinovoltaics advances not only as a technology, but as a discipline shared worldwide.

Resonance of Gratitude

The Neutrino® Energy Group stresses that neutrinovoltaics is not the invention of one team alone. Progress in particle physics, materials science, quantum mechanics, and AI across countless laboratories and institutes worldwide laid the groundwork. Engineers who translated theory into devices and the public who supported this work despite skepticism are equally part of this achievement.

This acknowledgment underscores the essence of neutrinovoltaics. It is not only a technological milestone, but also a testament to global collaboration and shared knowledge.

SOURCE: Neutrino Energy Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/foundations-of-neutrinovoltaics-from-shared-knowledge-to-shared-future-1068556