NationWide Self Storage Launches Exclusive Deals on 5x5 and 5x10 Storage Lockers at Pender & Boundary Locations

Launch of the Sept. 2025 Storage Deals Near Me Promotion

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / NationWide Self Storage, a top-rated leader in the Vancouver self-storage industry, is pleased to announce special pricing on 5x5 and 5x10 storage units at its state-of-the-art Pender Street and Boundary Road locations in Vancouver.

As part of its Sept. 2025 Storage Deals Near Me promotion, customers can now secure:

5x5 lockers starting as low as $72/month - ideal for seasonal items, small, lightweight boxes, and personal belongings.

5x10 lockers starting as low as $104/month - perfect for apartment-sized storage, sports gear, or business inventory.

Along with special pricing, new tenants can choose a move-in promotion of either 50% OFF First 3 Months or First Month FREE!

NationWide Self Storage continues to set itself apart by combining competitive pricing with AAA-rated, modern facilities. Both the Pender and Boundary locations feature:

24/7 digital surveillance and advanced security systems

Smartphone access to the facility, your floor and locker

Climate-controlled units to protect valuables year-round

Easy-access loading bays and elevators

Clean, bright, and professionally managed spaces

1000's of 5-Star Google Reviews

"Our mission is to provide customers with secure, affordable, and convenient storage solutions," said Lynn Gueguen, Regional Director of NationWide Self Storage. "With these promotions on our most popular unit sizes, families, students, and businesses in Vancouver have an opportunity to enjoy premium storage at unbeatable prices."

Call today at 778-357-0700 or visit our website at https://www.nationwideselfstorage.ca to reserve your 5x5 or 5x10 locker at the Pender or Boundary location. Availability is limited, and these Sept. 2025 specials won't last long.

SOURCE: NationWide Self Storage

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nationwide-self-storage-launches-exclusive-deals-on-5x5-and-5x10-1069024