Vensure Employer Solutions Lobbies Capitol Hill On Behalf of Small Businesses

Vensure Met with Representatives Asking for Resolution on Delayed ERTC Funds

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Vensure Employer Solutions (Vensure), a leading provider of HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing, met with U.S. Representatives and Senators on Capitol Hill yesterday to advocate for small businesses who are still waiting on Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) funds.

ERTC funds are from a Covid-era relief program designed to help businesses keep workers on payroll. According to a May 2025 report by the National Taxpayer Advocate, there are still 597,000 ERTC claims waiting to be processed, including many that are tied to businesses who work with Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) like Vensure. These promised funds can total millions of dollars that some businesses have been waiting on for years.

"The message was simple: it's time for the IRS to pay these businesses the ERTC funds they rightfully deserve," said Pat Cleary, Chief Growth Officer, Vensure Employer Solutions. "This is not a partisan issue. Republicans and Democrats that we met with are fully supportive of getting these claims resolved, and we thank them in advance for carrying our fight to the IRS."

Vensure representatives, in conjunction with the National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO), held briefings with several members of tax writing committees, including House Ways and Means Committee and Senate Finance, as well as other legislators from states and districts in which they have many small business clients.

"We're exhausting every avenue we have to fight on behalf of our customers," Cleary said. "It's not fair that American small businesses are being put at risk due to clerical delays. We will continue to raise our voices and ask for others to join us in advocating for them.

The Employee Retention Tax Credit, created during the COVID-19 pandemic to help businesses keep employees on payroll, has faced significant delays in processing due to heightened review measures at the IRS. For many small businesses, these refunds represent vital operating capital.

Vensure's advocacy mission underscores the company's commitment to the success of its clients and other small- and mid-sized businesses that are critical to our economy and the towns in which they operate.

About Vensure Employer Solutions

Vensure Employer Solutions is the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and service sector, providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing (BPO). The company and its service providers collectively serve over 141,000 businesses and process over $159B in annual payroll. As a "One Employer Solution" headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Vensure helps thousands of businesses streamline and grow their operations with custom strategies that benefit both employers and employees. Find out more by visiting vensure.com.

