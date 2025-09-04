Anzeige
Set to Action: Q-Gold vor drastischer Neubewertung!
04.09.2025 20:16 Uhr
Steven Mickelsen, MD, Launches Del Medtech to Expand Pulsed Field Ablation Beyond the Heart

Company to present vision at LSI Emerging Medtech Summit, Sept. 8 in London

CARDIFF BY THE SEA, Calif., Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrophysiologist and pulsed field ablation (PFA) pioneer Steven Mickelsen, MD today announced the launch of Del Medtech Inc., a seed-stage medical device company with a mission to advance minimally invasive ablation technology beyond cardiac care and address critical unmet needs across multiple therapeutic areas.

Dr. Steven Mickelsen, pioneer in pulsed field ablation (PFA), introduces Del Medtech, a seed-stage medical device company with a mission to advance minimally invasive ablation technology beyond cardiac care and address critical unmet needs across multiple therapeutic areas. Del Medtech is developing single-use ablation devices designed to improve efficiency and patient outcomes in fields such as gastroenterology, ENT, men's and women's health, and oncology.

Del Medtech is developing transformative, single-use ablation devices designed to improve efficiency and patient outcomes. With initial focus areas in GI, ENT, men's and women's health, and oncology, the company is targeting market opportunities with annual revenues ranging from $1.4 billion to $7.4 billion and projected growth rates between 9 percent and 13 percent.

"Our vision is to set a new global standard in minimally invasive tissue ablation," said Dr. Mickelsen. "It's hard to ignore the transformative impact that PFA technologies have had on catheter ablation in the last five years. We will apply these lessons to address longstanding challenges outside the heart."

Dr. Mickelsen will present Del Medtech's vision at the LSI Emerging Medtech Summit in London on Monday, Sept. 8, at 3 p.m. The summit brings global leaders in healthcare innovation together to explore the future of medical technology.

"We are entering a period of rapid acceleration in ablative therapies, much like the rise of PFA in electrophysiology," added Dr. Mickelsen. "Del Medtech is poised to lead this wave, and we welcome investors and partners who want to be part of shaping the future of ablation."

About Del Medtech Inc.
Del Medtech is a seed-stage medical device company founded in 2024 by pulsed field ablation (PFA) pioneer Steven Mickelsen, MD. The company is advancing single-use ablation devices that extend the benefits of PFA beyond cardiac care into GI, ENT, men's health, women's health, and oncology. Positioned to redefine minimally invasive therapies, Del Medtech is shaping the next era of ablation and invites partners and investors to join this transformative journey.

Del Medtech logo - advancing minimally invasive pulsed field ablation (PFA) therapies beyond the heart.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2764906/Steven_Mickelsen_PFA_Medtech_Pioneer.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2764905/Del_Medtech_PFA_Beyond_The_Heart_Logo_Mickelsen_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/steven-mickelsen-md-launches-del-medtech-to-expand-pulsed-field-ablation-beyond-the-heart-302546978.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
