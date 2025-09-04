CogniFit Unveils AI-Enabled Digital Cognitive Twins: A New Frontier for Personalized Brain Health

Where AI meets neuroscience - Digital Cognitive Twins redefine adaptive brain healthcare with real-time personalization.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / A groundbreaking commentary published today in Nature Mental Health introduces a transformative framework for Digital Cognitive Twins (DCTs), spearheaded by CogniFit Inc. in collaboration with leading researchers from US and European universities.

DCTs are not just another iteration of brain fitness apps or AI chatbots. They are real-time, personalized AI models of an individual's cognitive state, continuously updated through data from wearables, biometrics, behavior, and daily context. By simulating therapeutic responses and detecting early signs of cognitive decline, these models promise to deliver clinically grounded brain health interventions that evolve with each person, moment by moment.

"The Achilles heel of today's health coaching apps is their low engagement and high attrition rates" noted Dr. Murali Doraiswamy, professor at Duke University School of Medicine and coauthor of the study. "Even the most advanced AI chatbots cannot tailor treatments well for a given individual".

The publication in Nature Mental Health outlines a blueprint for integrating multimodal data to create a continuously updating model of cognition, establish robust baselines with minimal user burden, and deliver actionable insights to clinicians in diverse care settings. The commentary also emphasizes the need for adaptive methodologies to validate these evolving systems. It emphasizes that ethical governance must be at the core of their development, incorporating privacy-by-design, encrypted infrastructures, dynamic consent, and explainable AI into every stage.

"Digital cognitive twins are a path to move toward dynamic, AI-driven personalized brain health that meets people where they are, day by day and moment to moment", said Carlos Rodriguez, CEO of CogniFit.

Cognitive health is central to human well-being across the lifespan, yet dysfunction remains a hallmark of many mental health conditions and neurodegenerative diseases. Research suggests that up to 40% of the risk for age-related dementias could be prevented or delayed through lifestyle and behavioral interventions. Advances in AI, wearable technology, and multimodal interfaces have now made it possible to deliver these interventions at scale, enabling unprecedented opportunities for preemptive medicine and long-term cognitive resilience.

"Personalization matters, and meta-analyses suggest tailored interventions outperform static ones", said Jon Andoni Duñabeitia professor at Nebrija University and an advisor to CogniFit.

CogniFit is launching a call for philanthropists and institutions to help validate the promise of DCTs in a large-scale, real-world trial. The company seeks visionary partners to co-lead this brain health moonshot and transform the way cognitive care is delivered. Interested organizations and individuals are invited to contact CogniFit at science@cognifit.com.

The commentary, titled Digital Cognitive Twins in Mental Health, is published in Nature Mental Health and is available online at 10.1038/s44220-025-00482-8.

About CogniFit

CogniFit Inc. is a global leader in scientifically grounded digital tools for cognitive assessment and training. Its platform supports research, clinical programs, and wellness initiatives worldwide, with privacy, security, and scientific rigor at its core. Learn more at www.cognifit.com.

This release presents a scholarly commentary that proposes a framework; it does not report clinical results and should not be considered medical advice. Author disclosures are available in the published article.

