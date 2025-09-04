The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation Quarterly Giving Series: Q2 2025

TOGETHER, WE CHANGE LIVES

Today we're bringing you the latest quarterly giving series from The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation to highlight the great work being done in support of our mission to help inspire and enable youth sports participation.

In our second quarter of 2025, we:

Launched our Sports Matter Impact League to support youth sports in nine cities across the country.

Hosted our inaugural Sports Matter Day of Play for hundreds of kids at House of Sport locations across the country.

Raised over $4 million to support youth sports with our first-ever Sports Matter Night.

Read on to learn more.

Sports Matter Impact League

CITY ORGANIZATION Atlanta L.E.A.D. Center for Youth Boston Shooting Touch Chicago Beat the Streets Durham Bridge II Sports Houston Houston reVision Los Angeles Sloane Stephens Foundation Miami Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade New York Play Rugby USA Pittsburgh Steel City Squash

Sports Matter Day of Play

Twenty House of Sport (HOS) locations across the country hosted the inaugural Sports Matter Day of Play, held in celebration of International Day of Play on June 11. Youth organizations experienced a day filled with unforgettable firsts: riding bikes, swinging golf clubs, climbing rock walls and more! Each organization also received a Sports Matter Grant to continue giving kids the chance to play, grow and belong.

In partnership with Gatorade, NFL star Tua Tagovailoa surprised kids at the Miami HOS. Gatorade also supported all House of Sport events by keeping the youth athletes refreshed throughout the day.

Read more about our first Sports Matter Day of Play here.

Sports Matter Night: A Celebration of the Power of Sports to Change Lives

On June 10, we hosted our first-ever Sports Matter Night at our Corporate Headquarters in Pittsburgh to celebrate the power of sports and the people who make it possible for kids to play.

The evening was full of meaningful moments. We honored coaches and mentors who shape young lives and heard powerful stories from past grant recipients that reminded us why access to sports is so important.

Together we raised over $4 million to support youth sports by getting more kids in the game, building confidence and continuing to change lives through sport.

Take a look back at our first Sports Matter Night here.

Gatorade Back-to-School Donation

It's back-to-school season and to mark the occasion, Gatorade committed $220,500 to Sports Matter. The donation will cover more than 1,000 youth sport registration fees through Every Kid Sports this fall.

Disaster Relief Update

In February, DICK'S Sporting Goods and The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation pledged more than $10 million to support disaster relief and sports restoration efforts following the Los Angeles wildfires and flooding in Asheville, North Carolina. To date, 21 Sports Matter Grants have been awarded in those areas.

Included in these disaster relief grants, Sports Matter granted $250,000 to help restore the John B Lewis (JBL) Soccer Complex in Asheville, which suffered extensive damage during the floods from Hurricane Helene. JBL Field is instrumental in serving over 6,700 youth soccer players in the community. The target completion date is October 2025.

Additionally, in Los Angeles, Sports Matter granted $25,000 to Southeast Ventura County YMCA and $60,000 to YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles, who are either rebuilding from fire damage or helping families replace their sports equipment.



Written by Hilary Totin



Together, we change lives.

