ProAmpac, a global leader in flexible packaging and material science, is proud to announce its collaboration with Galway-based Divilly Brothers to introduce ProActive Recyclable® FibreSculpt to the Irish chilled cooked meats market. This alliance reflects both companies' shared commitment to delivering high-quality products in more environmentally responsible packaging.

Divilly Brothers, renowned for its heritage in crafting premium cooked and sliced meats, is taking a bold step forward with the launch of its new no added nitrite ham range. The new product will debut in high-barrier, kerbside recyclable FibreSculpt packaging. By adopting FibreSculpt, the company is significantly reducing plastic use while maintaining product protection, freshness, and a premium appearance on the shelf.

"Quality has always been at the heart of what we do," says, Peter Divilly, managing director at Divilly Brothers. "Partnering with ProAmpac to introduce this recyclable, fibre-based packaging enables us to underscore our environmental commitment while ensuring the freshness our customers value."

ProActive Recyclable FibreSculpt is a high-barrier, fibre-based solution for thermoforming applications, including chilled cooked meats, cold cuts, sliced cheese, and fish. Compliant with OPRL guidelines and containing over 90% fibre content, FibreSculpt is kerbside recyclable in both the UK and Ireland, helping brands advance their circular economy goals while providing a distinct point of differentiation in the marketplace.

"Working with Divilly Brothers to launch FibreSculpt in Ireland and doing so alongside the debut of their no added nitrite ham demonstrates how performance and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand," says Adam West, product development engineer at ProAmpac. "This technology delivers operational efficiency, product shelf life, and strong consumer appeal without compromising recyclability."

ProAmpac continues to set the standard in responsible packaging solutions, enabling brands to meet their environmental targets with high-performance, recyclable technologies.

