Longueuil, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2025) - Greenheart Gold Inc. (TSXV: GHRT) (OTCQX: GHRTF) (the "Company") announces that, further to the appointment of Julie-Anaïs Debreil to its board of directors effective August 26, 2025, the Board has approved the grant of incentive stock options to Ms. Debreil to purchase 200,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.85 per share, effective immediately in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. The stock options are exercisable for a period of five years, expiring on September 4, 2030, and will vest in three tranches over two years, commencing on the date of grant. The appointment of a director and the grant of the stock options is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Greenheart Gold Inc.

Greenheart Gold is an exploration company that builds on a proven legacy of discoveries within the Guiana Shield, a highly prospective geological terrain that hosts numerous gold deposits yet remains relatively under-explored. The Company is led by former executives and members of the exploration group of Reunion Gold, a team that was most recently noted for the discovery and delineation of the multimillion-ounce Oko West deposit in Guyana. Greenheart Gold intends to build on its technical knowledge, strong contact base and previous success from exploring in the Guiana Shield to assemble, maintain and explore a portfolio of early-stage exploration projects in Guyana and Suriname that are prospective for orogenic gold deposits.

Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.greenheartgold.com).

