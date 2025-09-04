London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2025) - (The Net-Zero Circle by IN-VR) - The highly anticipated LatAm & Argentina Lithium Summit is evolving. In response to the growing global demand for critical minerals, the Net-Zero Circle by IN-VR proudly announces the rebranding of the 2nd LatAm & Argentina Lithium Summit to the LatAm & Argentina Critical Minerals Summit 2025. The event will take place from November 11-13, 2025, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, further cementing the country's position as a global powerhouse in critical minerals and energy transition materials.

The rebrand reflects the increasing international interest in Argentina's vast reserves of lithium, copper, rare earth elements, and other essential minerals driving the clean energy revolution. Following the overwhelming success of the previous editions - which gathered over 350 industry leaders from +25 countries, featured more than 50 distinguished speakers, 40+ sponsors and partners, and facilitated over 150 private business meetings between C-Level executives - the 2025 summit will feature an expanded agenda, bringing together key government officials, investors, mining executives, and industry leaders from around the world.

Why the Change?

Argentina's critical minerals sector is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by surging global demand for battery metals, renewable energy storage solutions, and sustainable supply chains. As governments and corporations worldwide seek to reduce dependency on limited mineral sources, Argentina's vast untapped resources offer a compelling alternative. This expanded focus will ensure more investment opportunities, international partnerships, and cutting-edge industry discussions.

What to Expect at the LatAm & Argentina Critical Minerals Summit 2025

Expanded Industry Focus: Key discussions will now cover a broader range of minerals essential for electric vehicles (EVs), clean energy, and high-tech applications.

Key discussions will now cover a broader range of minerals essential for electric vehicles (EVs), clean energy, and high-tech applications. Global Participation: With delegations from over 30 countries, the event will offer unparalleled networking and investment opportunities.

With delegations from over 30 countries, the event will offer unparalleled networking and investment opportunities. Government & Industry Leadership: The event will feature high-level policymakers, corporate executives, and investors exploring Argentina mineral wealth.

The event will feature high-level policymakers, corporate executives, and investors exploring Argentina mineral wealth. Exclusive Business Opportunities: Attendees will engage in pre-scheduled 1:1 business meetings, investor matchmaking, and strategic partnerships to accelerate growth in the sector.

Attendees will engage in pre-scheduled 1:1 business meetings, investor matchmaking, and strategic partnerships to accelerate growth in the sector. Stronger Than Ever: Following the success of the 2024 edition, which attracted leading mining companies, government representatives, and investment firms from all over the world, this year's summit promises to be even more impactful.

Following the success of the 2024 edition, which attracted leading mining companies, government representatives, and investment firms from all over the world, this year's summit promises to be even more impactful. Mendoza Finance Day & Roadshow: From policy to projects . Mendoza as a Financial Hub. The Financing Day connects ~20 pre-screened projects with qualified investors at Bolsa de Comercio de Mendoza.

"By expanding our focus beyond lithium, we are embracing Argentina's full potential as a key supplier of critical minerals to the world. This rebranding underscores our commitment to fostering global partnerships and driving sustainable growth in the mining sector." - Chryssa Tsouraki, CEO of IN-VR

About IN-VR

IN-VR is a leading global consultancy specializing in energy, mining, and investment promotion, bridging the gap between governments and the private sector. With a track record of organizing premier industry summits, IN-VR facilitates high-impact investment opportunities and strategic collaborations worldwide.

Join the Movement - Pre-Register Online Now

The future of global energy security depends on resilient, diversified, and sustainable critical mineral supply chains - and Argentina is at the forefront of this transformation. Be part of the discussions shaping the industry's future. Pre-register for free today!

For registration and more information, visit: https://www.netzerocircle.org/event/argentina-and-latam-lithium

END OF PRESS RELEASE

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265175

SOURCE: IN-VR Limited