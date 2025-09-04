BlueCrest is pleased to announce a significant leadership transition within the organization. Effective immediately, Kim Andersen has been appointed President CEO, succeeding Dennis P. LeStrange, who will transition to the role of Executive Chairman. Kim will have full responsibility for the day-to-day management of BlueCrest, and Dennis will focus on business development, M&A opportunities, industry affiliations, key customer development and partnership growth, helping BlueCrest advance its mission.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250904228130/en/

Kim joined BlueCrest six years ago, bringing extensive executive experience in business solutions, software, and digital transformations. Initially leading BlueCrest International Markets, Kim relocated to the US in January to serve as COO, overseeing Operations, Supply Chain, International Markets, and Transformation. Prior to joining BlueCrest, Kim was the Managing Director and Partner of Scani A/S, a company he built and developed for sixteen years until its acquisition by Quadient. Subsequently, Kim was responsible at Quadient for reorganizing and reshaping the landscape throughout the European region and ultimately responsible for the global Mail Related Solutions.

Kim's promotion to the President CEO role and Dennis' transition as Executive Chairman, positions BlueCrest well for further growth and continued innovation.

About BlueCrest

BlueCrest is a global technology provider committed to providing great customer experiences with its innovative solutions that improve customer communications and mail workflows. BlueCrest has a strong range of technologies for inserting, sorting, printing, and software automation. It serves businesses around the world with customized solutions that increase productivity. These solutions help deliver better efficiency, accuracy, performance, and cost savings in mail processing.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250904228130/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

BlueCrest Communications

Email: justin.odonnell@bluecrestinc.com

Phone: (475) 529-8699