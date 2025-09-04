tZERO Group, Inc: tZERO Announces Leadership Transition

tZERO Names Alan Konevsky CEO as Company Looks Ahead to Growth in Digital Asset Markets

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / tZERO, a pioneer in blockchain innovation for the financial markets, announced today that it has appointed Alan Konevsky as Chief Executive Officer and member of the board, effective immediately. Konevsky, previously the company's EVP and Chief Legal and Corporate Affairs Officer, succeeds David Goone, who previously served as CEO and board member.

"We express our appreciation to David for his contributions to streamlining our operations, expense management and architecture," said Matt Mosman, Chairman of tZERO's Board of Directors and General Partner at Pelion Venture Partners, which manages the Medici Ventures Fund.

"As we enter our next phase of development, we are confident in Alan's leadership," continued Mosman. "His deep footprint in the digital asset industry and strategic vision will drive tZERO toward focused and accelerated execution."

Konevsky stated, "I am grateful to the board and our investors, and thank David. tZERO is a unique company at a unique moment. Blockchain is our DNA. We saw the promise of digitally-native financial markets when few did. We built a unique broker-dealer led regulated platform to support tokenized assets end-to-end, from capital raising to trading and custody. We developed valuable IP and commercialized digital securities when few could. We fortified cutting-edge innovation with financial industry credibility, and blue-chip backers. Now, the political headwinds we braved became tailwinds, as digital assets entered secular adoption globally. We must be a leader - driven, visible, focused and accountable. I and the tZERO team will work with our board, investors and partners to deliver aggressively, and with urgency and transparency."

Konevsky joined tZERO in December 2018. He served as tZERO's interim Chief Executive Officer in 2021-22. He is a board member of Lynq, the real-time, interest-bearing settlement network for digital assets, and other ventures. Konevsky brought to tZERO over two decades of global experience in financial services, payments, technology and strategy across senior roles at Mastercard, Goldman Sachs, and Sullivan & Cromwell. Konevsky graduated magna cum laude from Harvard Law School and summa cum laude from Columbia College.

