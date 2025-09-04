Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.09.2025
Set to Action: Q-Gold vor drastischer Neubewertung!
04.09.2025 22:26 Uhr
CCI Systems Inc. Announces Executive Leadership Transition: John Jamar Retires as CEO, Troy Knuckles Appointed Chief Executive Officer

IRON MOUNTAIN, MICHIGAN / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / As of Sept 2, 2025, CCI Systems Inc. is pleased to announce a major milestone in our journey: the retirement of President and Chief Executive Officer John Jamar after more than 31 years of visionary service, and the appointment of Troy Knuckles as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. This leadership transition marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for CCI Systems, reinforcing our enduring commitment to innovation, employee ownership, and long-term growth.

Over the course of more than three decades, John Jamar's leadership has shaped every facet of CCI Systems' culture and operations. From our foundational ideals of teamwork and humble service to our relentless pursuit of customer-driven solutions. John's influence and dedication are woven throughout the company, guiding us to overcome challenges, celebrate remarkable achievements, and build lasting value for customers, employees, and our communities. As Executive Chair, John will continue to provide strategic guidance, supporting Troy and the organization through board leadership, mentorship, and ongoing involvement.

Troy Knuckles, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, stated, "I am deeply honored to step into this role and continue the legacy of excellence and faith-filled leadership that John has established. My commitment is to uphold our core values of employee ownership, service, and collaboration, while leading CCI Systems to new heights in growth and innovation. Our culture is built on teamwork and respect, and I promise to work tirelessly to maintain and strengthen these foundations as we welcome new talent and expand our capabilities."

John Jamar reflected, "Trying to sum up over three decades at CCI is nearly impossible. What stays with me are the remarkable people, past, present, and future, who have shaped this company and culture. From the beginning, we believed that true value would be built through collective ownership, through every teammate who contributed their talent and heart. I trust Troy Knuckles completely to carry this forward. CCI Systems is in great hands."

As CCI Systems enters this new era, we invite our customers, partners, and colleagues to join us in celebrating John's extraordinary career and welcoming Troy's leadership. The company remains committed to delivering comprehensive, innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients and drive value for all stakeholders.

About CCI Systems Inc.

For over 60 years, CCI Systems has been an industry-leading provider of innovative service solutions in broadband telecommunications. Our reputation for excellence and reliability is grounded in a culture of employee ownership and a dedication to customer success. CCI Systems' suite of services encompasses consulting, network planning and design, engineering, wireless, technical field services, construction management, cybersecurity, and network sustainability, keeping clients connected and competitive in today's fast-paced digital landscape.

Media Contact:

Dillon Records
Director of Marketing
www.ccisystems.com
info@ccisystems.com
(800) 338-9299

SOURCE: CCI Systems Inc.



