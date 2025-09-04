Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter and First Half Results 2025 Financial Results

BERLIN, MD / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX:TYCB), the holding company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income for the second quarter 2025 ("2Q25") of $3.9 million, or $1.42 per share compared to net income of $3.7 million, or $1.36 per share for the first quarter of 2025 ("1Q25"), and net income of $2.8 million, or $1.03 per share for the second quarter of 2024 ("2Q24"). Net income for the first half of 2025 was $7.6 million or $2.79 per share, compared to net income for the first half of 2024 of $5.8 million, or $2.11 per share.

Second Quarter and First Half 2025 Highlights

Net Interest Margin Expansion - Net interest margin ("NIM") increased to 3.89% for 2Q25, when compared to 3.73% for 1Q25 and 3.48% for 2Q24. NIM expansion was driven by an improvement in yield on earning assets including loans and investment securities.

Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") - The Company reported ROAA of 1.62% for the second quarter and first quarter of 2025, compared to 1.29% for the second quarter of 2024.

Significant Deposit Growth - Total deposits increased $56.0 million, or 7.1%, when compared to June 30, 2024, and $23.3 million, or 2.8% when compared to December 31, 2024. The increase in total deposits has been a combination of growth in noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits. Our retail banking division has been actively expanding wallet share with current customers and targeting new business and consumer accounts by partnering with our lending and marketing teams. The opening of a new branch in Cape Charles, Virginia in May of 2025 has also contributed to deposit growth and currently has $6.5 million in total deposits.

Improved Operating Leverage - The reported efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2025 was 45.0%, compared to 50.6% for the second quarter of 2024. The Company over the last year has made significant strides to improve top-line revenue while investing in upgraded systems and processes to provide operational efficiencies.

Chief Executive Officer and President, M. Dean Lewis commented, "Our strong quarterly and first half financial results are a testament to the importance of profitable growth while simultaneously managing the balance sheet and operating expenses. The ability to grow low-cost deposits in the current interest rate environment confirms that Taylor Bank provides the products, service, and technology that customers in our market value. We continue to work on key enhancements in technology to improve both customer and employee experience while maintaining our exceptional operating efficiency. Organic loan growth has slowed due to higher interest rates and uncertainty surrounding the economy and fiscal policy. Asset quality metrics continue to remain favorable, and we are actively assessing borrowers' current and future cash flows, collateral values, and concentration risks. Overall, our strong financial performance enhances our ability to execute strategic initiatives and provides opportunities to increase shareholder value."

Quarterly Results of Operations

Quarterly net income was $3.9 million for 2Q25, as compared to $3.7 million for 1Q25 and $2.8 million for 2Q24. A summary of the quarterly results of operations are included in the table and comments that follow.

June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2025 Prior Year Prior Quarter Results of Operations Net interest income $ 8,726,865 $ 7,201,600 $ 8,136,502 21.2 % 7.3 % Provision for credit losses 401,000 75,000 399,000 434.7 0.5 Noninterest income 959,886 518,945 1,908,390 85.0 (49.7 ) Noninterest expense 4,361,189 3,904,252 4,736,681 11.7 (7.9 ) Income before income taxes 4,924,562 3,741,293 4,909,211 31.6 0.3 Income tax expense 1,061,500 922,000 1,185,000 15.1 (10.4 ) Net income $ 3,863,062 $ 2,819,293 $ 3,724,211 36.5 % 3.7 % Yield on earning assets 5.01 % 4.70 % 4.92 % 31 bp 9 bp Cost of interest-bearing deposits 1.80 1.91 1.81 (11 ) (1 ) Net interest margin 3.84 3.48 3.73 36 11 Return on average assets 1.61 1.28 1.62 33 (1 ) Return on average equity 12.84 10.55 12.96 229 (12 ) Efficiency ratio 45.02 % 50.57 % 43.83 % (555 )bp 119 bp

Net interest income increased $590 thousand, or 7.3% in 2Q25, as compared to 1Q25, due to increases in interest and fee income on loans of $417 thousand, interest on investment securities of $143 thousand and interest income on deposits with other banks of $93 thousand. The average balance of loans in 2Q25 increased $10.1 million and total loan yields improved 12 bps, when compared to 1Q25. Similarly, the average balance of investment securities in 2Q25 increased $187 thousand and yields improved 5 bps, when compared to 1Q25. Net interest income increased $1.5 million, or 21.2% in 2Q25, as compared to 2Q24, primarily due to an increase in average loan balances of $45.6 million coupled with a higher average yield on loans which increased 30 bps. In addition, the average yield on investment securities improved by 67 bps and the average balance of deposits with other banks increased $21.9 million, which together provided $555 thousand of additional interest income in 2Q25.

Provision expense for credit losses was $401 thousand for 2Q25, compared to $399 thousand for 1Q25 and $75 thousand for 2Q24. Loans past due 30 days or more increased to 0.89% at the end of 2Q25, when compared to 0.29% at the end of 1Q25 and 0.42% at the end of 2Q24. The increase in loans past due 30 days or more was the result of one loan in the amount of $4.5 million which exceeded 30 days past due at the end of 2Q25. The credit department continues to proactively monitor this relationship, which is well collateralized with no expected losses to the Bank at this time. During 2Q25 there was one charge-off in the amount of $20 thousand. During 2Q25, all the qualitative factors within the CECL model were enhanced significantly by segmenting each specific loan category within each qualitative factor and applying an effective loss rate by loan category. This was a planned change since the Company updated its core processor in November of 2024, which allows for a more precise calculation of expected loan loss by loan type.

Noninterest income decreased in 2Q25 by $949 thousand, or 49.7%, as compared to 1Q25, and increased $441 thousand, or 85.0%, as compared to 2Q24. The decrease in 2Q25 when compared to 1Q25 was due to the sale of excess land adjacent to bank property which resulted in a gain of $1.9 million in 1Q25, partially offset by a realized loss of $761 thousand on the sale of certain investment securities in 1Q25. The increase in noninterest income in 2Q25 when compared to 2Q24 was primarily due to an increase in income from bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") of $295 thousand, related to the purchase of $5 million in additional BOLI contracts in April 2025. In addition, debit card interchange fees improved in 2Q25 compared to 2Q24 due to seasonal fluctuations in consumer spending, and improvement in fraud losses due to investment in fraud loss technology and enhanced monitoring.

Noninterest expense decreased by $375 thousand, or 7.9% in 2Q25, as compared to 1Q25. The decrease related to lower employee benefits costs of $196 thousand, coupled with the one-time expenses in 1Q25 including $88 thousand in state bank assessment fees and $100 thousand contribution to establish an endowment fund for future community donations. The reduction in employee benefits consisted of a reduction in health insurance claims, payroll taxes and non-qualified deferred compensation. Noninterest expenses increased in 2Q25 by $457 thousand, or 11.7%, as compared to 2Q24, which primarily related to higher data processing costs due to a core conversion upgrade in late 2024, higher salaries to remain competitive in the current labor market, coupled with the addition of a new branch in Cape Charles, Virginia and professional fees related to consulting on various implementation projects.

Quarterly per share data and repurchase of stock by the Company for each period is included in the following table. The stock repurchase plan previously adopted by the Board of Directors remains in place and as of June 30, 2025, the plan has 21,418 shares available for repurchase. The amount and timing of future stock repurchases will depend upon several factors including regulatory capital requirements, market value of the Company's stock, general market and economic conditions, liquidity, and other relevant considerations, as determined by the Company.

June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2025 Prior Year Prior Quarter Per Share Data Basic and diluted net income per common share $ 2.79 $ 1.03 $ 1.36 170.5 % 104.8 % Dividends paid per common share 0.37 0.35 0.36 5.7 2.8 Dividend payout ratio 26.07 34.04 26.36 (23.4 ) (1.1 ) Book value per common share at period end 45.17 39.81 43.88 13.5 2.9 Book value per common share excluding OCI 47.84 43.84 46.73 9.1 2.4 Market value at period end $ 55.00 $ 46.00 $ 47.01 19.6 % 17.0 % Number of shares repurchased 119 204 3,741 (85 ) (3,622 ) Repurchase amount $ 5,968 $ 8,980 $ 183,309 (33.5 )% (96.7 )% Average repurchase price $ 50.15 $ 44.02 $ 49.00 13.9 % 2.3 %

Year to Date Results of Operations

Net income was $7.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $5.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $1.8 million, or 31.1%. A summary of the year-to-date results of operations are included in the table and comments below.

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Results of Operations Net interest income $ 8,726,865 $ 7,201,600 21.2 % $ 16,863,367 $ 14,053,995 20.0 % Provision for credit losses 401,000 75,000 434.7 800,000 550,000 45.5 Noninterest income 959,886 518,945 85.0 2,897,443 1,690,447 71.4 Noninterest expense 4,361,189 3,904,252 11.7 9,127,036 7,841,651 16.4 Income before income taxes 4,924,562 3,741,293 31.6 9,833,774 7,352,791 33.7 Income tax expense 1,061,500 922,000 15.1 2,246,500 1,563,500 43.7 Net income $ 3,863,062 $ 2,819,293 37.0 % $ 7,587,274 $ 5,789,291 31.1 % Yield on earning assets 5.01 % 4.70 % 31 bp 4.93 % 4.59 % 34 bp Cost of interest-bearing deposits 1.80 1.91 (11 ) 1.80 1.87 (7 ) Net interest margin 3.84 3.48 36 3.76 3.41 35 Return on average assets 1.61 1.28 33 1.63 1.34 29 Return on average equity 12.84 10.52 232 12.90 10.96 194 Efficiency ratio 45.02 % 50.57 % (555 )bp 46.19 % 48.67 % (248 )bp

Net interest income increased $2.8 million, or 20.0%, for the six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to same period last year, and was attributable to increases in interest income from loans, investment securities and deposits with other banks, partially offset by higher interest expense on deposits. The average balance of loans in 2025 increased $48.6 million and total loan yields improved 32 bps, when compared to 2024. In addition, the average balance of investment securities increased $9.6 million, and yields improved 57 bps, when compared to the prior year. Deposit costs increased $339 thousand, or 6.9%, in the first six months of 2025, the result of growth in average interest-bearing deposits of $60.5 million and partially offset by a 7 bps reduction in rates paid on interest-bearing deposits.

The allowance for credit losses was 0.73% of total loans as of June 30, 2025, compared to 0.63% as of June 30, 2024. The provision for credit losses recorded in the six months ended June 30, 2025, of $800 thousand was the result of loan growth, aging within the loan portfolio and the updated change to the qualitative factors in the CECL model as noted above under, "Quarterly Results of Operations".

Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2025, increased by $1.2 million, or 71.4%, as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to the sale of excess land adjacent to bank property in 2025, which resulted in a gain of $1.9 million. The increase related to the gain on sale was partially offset by lower net BOLI income of $497 thousand related to death insurance proceeds received in 2024, and an increase in realized losses of $392 thousand in 2025 due to the sale of certain investment securities as part of a swap loss trade. Other sources of noninterest income improved in 2025, compared to 2024, related to debit card interchange fees and other banking service charges.

Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2025, increased $1.3 million, or 16.4% as compared to the same period in 2024, and is primarily the result of increases in data processing of $468 thousand, salary and wages of $437 thousand and employee benefits of $132 thousand. The increase in data processing expense was related to a core system conversion in 4Q24. Higher compensation and employee benefit expenses related to talent acquisition and higher salaries and wages paid to remain competitive in the current labor market. Other operating costs increased by $249 thousand, which related to increases in professional fees, statement and postage expenses and higher bank assessment fees.

Per share data and repurchases of stock by the Company for each period are included in the following table.

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Change Per Share Data Basic and diluted net income per common share $ 2.79 $ 2.11 32.1 % Dividends paid per common share 0.73 0.69 5.8 Market value at period end $ 55.00 $ 46.00 19.6 % Book value per common share at period end $ 45.17 $ 39.81 13.5 % Book value per common share excluding OCI 47.84 43.84 9.1 Dividend payout ratio $ 26.21 $ 32.75 (20.0 )% Number of shares repurchased 3,860 12,454 (69.0 )% Repurchase amount $ 189,277 $ 547,980 (65.5 ) Average repurchase price $ 49.77 $ 44.00 13.1 %

Financial Condition

Core deposits, deposit insurance, liquidity and capital remain an area of focus for the Company and the entire banking industry. The Company relies mostly on core deposits, as defined by bank regulators, which are gathered from customers in local markets. The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized according to regulatory capital standards and exceed the threshold to be well capitalized (Community Bank Leverage Ratio) as of June 30, 2025. The Company's financial condition at quarter end is summarized in the table and comments that follow.

June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2025 Prior Year Prior Quarter Financial Condition Assets $ 968,447,227 $ 897,946,213 $ 948,831,131 7.9 % 2.1 % Cash and unencumbered debt securities 254,574,943 200,647,575 242,304,088 26.9 5.1 Loans 645,435,644 605,110,398 643,683,222 6.7 0.3 Deposits 841,657,576 785,686,008 824,748,066 7.1 2.1 Interest-bearing deposits 591,756,470 543,758,089 588,940,579 8.8 0.5 Stockholders' equity $ 122,940,229 $ 109,126,423 $ 119,613,303 12.7 % 2.8 % Common stock outstanding 2,721,876 2,741,440 2,725,736 (19,564 ) (3,860 ) Stockholders' equity / assets 12.69 % 12.15 % 12.61 % 54 bp 9 bp Average assets $ 954,686,841 $ 873,915,113 $ 933,476,103 9.2 % 2.3 % Average loans 643,082,312 601,943,532 633,436,485 6.8 1.5 Average deposits 830,206,285 758,176,927 812,946,602 9.5 2.1 Average stockholders' equity $ 120,687,564 $ 107,183,698 $ 116,522,796 12.6 % 3.6 % Average stockholders' equity / assets 12.46 % 12.26 % 12.28 % 20 bp 18 bp Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio) 13.64 % 13.61 % 13.64 % 3 bp (0 )bp

The Company's deposits increased by $16.9 million, or 2.1% when compared to the end of 1Q25. The Company usually begins to experience deposit inflows during the second quarter due to seasonal tourism. The Company's deposits increased by $56.0 million, or 7.1% when compared to the end of 2Q24. The increase in deposits since last year has been the result of concerted efforts to grow core deposit relationships within current and newly expanded markets, such as Northampton County, Virginia.

The Bank operates with a high level of core deposits, defined by banking regulators as checking, money market, and savings accounts plus any time deposits less than $250,000. All deposit accounts with a balance in excess of the FDIC insurance limit of $250,000 are disclosed on quarterly regulatory reports filed with bank regulators. As of 2Q25, the Bank had deposit accounts with balances in excess of $250,000 totaling $207.8 million, which represents 24.7% of total deposits, as compared to $198.2 million or 24.0% as of 1Q25 and $190.0 million or 24.2% of total deposits as of 2Q24. The Bank is a member of the IntraFi Network which enables large depositor's access to multimillion-dollar FDIC insurance for funds placed into the network and provides an equal amount of reciprocal deposits under FDIC insurance limits to the bank. In recent years, the banking industry has experienced a surge in usage of the IntraFi Network by existing and new customers, due to the added insurance protection and the higher rates paid on these deposits. Reciprocal deposits from the IntraFi Network were $131.2 million as of 2Q25, as compared to $130.1 million and $127.9 million as of 1Q25 and 2Q24, respectively.

On-balance sheet liquidity, as measured by cash and unencumbered available for sale debt securities, remains strong as of 2Q25 and equaled 30.3% of total deposits. Selected liquidity metrics are summarized in the table below.

June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2025 Prior Year Prior Quarter Liquidity Cash and unencumbered debt securities / total deposits 30.25 % 25.54 % 29.38 % 471 bp 87 bp Debt securities pledged / total debt securities 10.54 13.15 11.23 (261 ) (69 ) Loans / deposits 76.69 77.02 78.05 (33 ) (136 ) Average loans / average deposits 77.46 79.39 77.92 (193 ) (46 ) Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 29.69 30.79 28.59 (110 ) 110 Non-maturity deposits / total deposits 54.55 53.33 55.33 122 (78 ) Time deposits / total deposits 15.76 % 15.89 % 16.08 % (13 )bp (32 )bp

Noncore funding sources are available to the Bank but are intended for contingency funding needs and not to pursue growth. As of June 30, 2025, the Bank can borrow up to $236.8 million from the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") that would require pledging of loans and/or debt securities as collateral. Debt securities currently pledged are collateral for public deposits.

Loans and Asset Quality

Higher interest rates, economic uncertainty and other factors have impacted current loan demand as compared to demand experienced in the previous 12 months. Conversely, funding of previously committed construction loans, localized demand for commercial real estate loans, and seasonal borrowings during for the first half of 2025 resulted in continued organic loan growth with loans increasing $15.3 million, or 2.4%, since December 31, 2024. Loan growth of $40.3 million, or 6.7%, in the previous 12 months was the result of strong demand for local real estate and construction of both residential and commercial properties. Loan originations and maturities within the current interest rate environment over the last 12 months have expanded the yield on loans from 5.35% in 2Q24 to 5.65% in 2Q25. Loan yields increased 12 bps in 2Q25 as compared to 1Q25.

Overall loan performance remains strong despite inflation and a high-interest rate environment. Credit quality metrics at the end of 2Q25 were significantly impacted by one relationship of $4.5 million which went over 30 days past due at quarter end. This relationship is more than adequately collateralized by real estate with no anticipated losses to the Bank at this time. Selected asset quality metrics are summarized in the table below.

June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2025 Prior Year Prior Quarter Asset Quality Data Allowance for credit losses / total loans 0.73 % 0.63 % 0.67 % 10 bp 6 bp Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans 0.01 - - - 1 Loans past due 30 days or more / total loans 0.89 0.42 0.29 47 60 Non-accrual loans / total loans 0.18 % 0.04 % 0.16 % 14 bp 2 bp

Financial Statements

Consolidated balance sheets at period end and consolidated statements of income for the periods ended are presented below.

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited) (unaudited) June 30, December 31, June 30, 2025 2024 2024 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 7,246,837 $ 5,780,779 $ 5,968,231 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits 61,964,700 74,169,942 66,771,008 Cash and cash equivalents 69,211,537 79,950,721 72,739,239 Investment securities available for sale (at fair value) 185,121,262 159,645,861 145,150,699 Investment securities held to maturity (at amortized cost) 22,081,458 26,075,849 34,968,272 Equity securities, at fair value 748,833 748,833 748,833 Restricted securities 675,000 616,300 616,300 Loans held for investment 645,435,644 630,104,443 605,110,398 Less: allowance for credit losses (4,698,433 ) (3,909,921 ) (3,806,167 ) Loans, net 640,737,211 626,194,522 601,304,231 Accrued interest receivable 3,014,318 2,724,206 2,512,574 Prepaid expenses 379,387 670,623 412,384 Other real estate owned, net - - 392,206 Premises and equipment, net 16,258,409 12,895,314 13,043,428 Computer software, net 102,174 142,306 157,583 Deferred income taxes, net 1,963,254 3,421,606 3,562,664 Bank owned life insurance and annuities 27,657,716 22,238,791 21,808,885 Other assets 496,668 1,606,645 528,915 Total assets $ 968,447,227 $ 936,931,577 $ 897,946,213 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 249,901,106 $ 244,885,756 $ 241,927,919 Interest-bearing deposits 591,756,470 573,512,049 543,758,089 Total deposits 841,657,576 818,397,805 785,686,008 Accrued interest payable 679,741 691,374 860,714 Accrued expenses 734,343 1,011,503 363,375 Deferred compensation and supplemental retirement benefits 1,390,308 1,341,748 1,092,637 Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures 543,247 574,247 405,347 Other liabilities 501,783 404,918 411,709 Total liabilities 845,506,998 822,421,595 788,819,790 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, par value $1 per share; authorized 10,000,000 2,721,876 2,725,736 2,741,440 Additional paid in capital 722,203 909,513 1,601,029 Retained earnings 126,771,768 121,173,185 115,845,066 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of deferred income tax (7,275,618 ) (10,298,452 ) (11,061,112 ) Total stockholders' equity 122,940,229 114,509,982 109,126,423 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 968,447,227 $ 936,931,577 $ 897,946,213 Period-end common shares outstanding 2,721,876 2,725,736 2,721,440 Book value per common share $ 45.17 $ 42.01 $ 40.10

Calvin B. Taylor Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 9,115,397 $ 8,027,931 $ 17,813,710 $ 15,593,842 Interest on investment securities: U.S. Treasury and government agency debt securities 728,485 501,044 1,360,596 1,030,138 Mortgage-backed debt securities 800,897 592,664 1,545,363 1,168,988 State and municipal debt securities 87,619 93,843 184,544 198,819 Interest on federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits 642,948 520,455 1,192,849 956,757 Total interest income 11,375,346 9,735,937 22,097,062 18,948,544 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 2,648,481 2,534,337 5,233,695 4,894,549 Total interest expense 2,648,481 2,534,337 5,233,695 4,894,549 NET INTEREST INCOME 8,726,865 7,201,600 16,863,367 14,053,995 Provision for credit losses 401,000 75,000 800,000 550,000 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 8,325,865 7,126,600 16,063,367 13,503,995 NONINTEREST INCOME Debit card interchange fees, net 256,034 191,360 423,599 372,307 Nonsufficient funds and overdraft fees, net 174,142 185,908 354,960 356,136 Merchant payment processing, net 76,863 104,103 140,572 161,965 Service charges on deposit accounts, net 42,492 55,373 85,072 112,026 Income (loss) from bank owned life insurance annuities 257,592 (37,335 ) 421,599 135,251 Income from bank owned life insurance death proceeds - (8,787 ) - 783,787 Dividends 22,272 23,459 33,271 35,530 Loss on disposition of investment securities - - (760,933 ) (368,821 ) Gain on disposition of fixed assets 7,484 - 1,937,437 25 Other noninterest income 123,007 4,864 261,866 102,241 Total noninterest income 959,886 518,945 2,897,443 1,690,447 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and wages 1,977,121 1,779,140 3,896,803 3,460,283 Employee benefits 444,893 476,713 1,085,773 953,909 Occupancy expense 294,028 271,334 599,419 546,594 Furniture and equipment expense 214,021 202,773 416,486 402,045 Data processing 477,997 249,450 961,999 494,195 Marketing 135,169 151,977 239,168 344,800 Directors' fees 97,300 76,700 190,600 138,600 Telecommunication services 70,096 69,857 138,251 138,399 FDIC insurance premium expense 100,901 93,865 203,767 190,369 Professional fees 144,179 12,970 282,644 215,399 Other noninterest expenses 405,484 519,473 1,112,126 957,058 Total noninterest expense 4,361,189 3,904,252 9,127,036 7,841,651 Income before income taxes 4,924,562 3,741,293 9,833,774 7,352,791 Income tax expense 1,061,500 922,000 2,246,500 1,563,500 NET INCOME $ 3,863,062 $ 2,819,293 $ 7,587,274 $ 5,789,291 Basic and diluted net income per common share $ 1.42 $ 1.03 $ 2.79 $ 2.11 Net income $ 1.42 $ 1.03 $ 2.79 $ 2.11

###

About Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company

Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX: TYCB), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Company has twelve full-service banking locations and one loan production office within the eastern coastal area of the Delmarva Peninsula including Worcester County and Wicomico County, Maryland, Accomack County and Northampton County, Virginia and Sussex County, Delaware.

Contact

Philip O'Neil, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

410-641-1700, taylorbank.com

SOURCE: Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/calvin-b.-taylor-bankshares-inc.-reports-second-quarter-and-first-ha-1068879