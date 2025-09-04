Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter and First Half Results 2025 Financial Results

BERLIN, MD / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX:TYCB), the holding company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income for the second quarter 2025 ("2Q25") of $3.9 million, or $1.42 per share compared to net income of $3.7 million, or $1.36 per share for the first quarter of 2025 ("1Q25"), and net income of $2.8 million, or $1.03 per share for the second quarter of 2024 ("2Q24"). Net income for the first half of 2025 was $7.6 million or $2.79 per share, compared to net income for the first half of 2024 of $5.8 million, or $2.11 per share.
Second Quarter and First Half 2025 Highlights
Net Interest Margin Expansion - Net interest margin ("NIM") increased to 3.89% for 2Q25, when compared to 3.73% for 1Q25 and 3.48% for 2Q24. NIM expansion was driven by an improvement in yield on earning assets including loans and investment securities.
Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") - The Company reported ROAA of 1.62% for the second quarter and first quarter of 2025, compared to 1.29% for the second quarter of 2024.
Significant Deposit Growth - Total deposits increased $56.0 million, or 7.1%, when compared to June 30, 2024, and $23.3 million, or 2.8% when compared to December 31, 2024. The increase in total deposits has been a combination of growth in noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits. Our retail banking division has been actively expanding wallet share with current customers and targeting new business and consumer accounts by partnering with our lending and marketing teams. The opening of a new branch in Cape Charles, Virginia in May of 2025 has also contributed to deposit growth and currently has $6.5 million in total deposits.
Improved Operating Leverage - The reported efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2025 was 45.0%, compared to 50.6% for the second quarter of 2024. The Company over the last year has made significant strides to improve top-line revenue while investing in upgraded systems and processes to provide operational efficiencies.
Chief Executive Officer and President, M. Dean Lewis commented, "Our strong quarterly and first half financial results are a testament to the importance of profitable growth while simultaneously managing the balance sheet and operating expenses. The ability to grow low-cost deposits in the current interest rate environment confirms that Taylor Bank provides the products, service, and technology that customers in our market value. We continue to work on key enhancements in technology to improve both customer and employee experience while maintaining our exceptional operating efficiency. Organic loan growth has slowed due to higher interest rates and uncertainty surrounding the economy and fiscal policy. Asset quality metrics continue to remain favorable, and we are actively assessing borrowers' current and future cash flows, collateral values, and concentration risks. Overall, our strong financial performance enhances our ability to execute strategic initiatives and provides opportunities to increase shareholder value."
Quarterly Results of Operations
Quarterly net income was $3.9 million for 2Q25, as compared to $3.7 million for 1Q25 and $2.8 million for 2Q24. A summary of the quarterly results of operations are included in the table and comments that follow.
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2025
Prior Year
Prior Quarter
Results of Operations
Net interest income
$
8,726,865
$
7,201,600
$
8,136,502
21.2
%
7.3
%
Provision for credit losses
401,000
75,000
399,000
434.7
0.5
Noninterest income
959,886
518,945
1,908,390
85.0
(49.7
)
Noninterest expense
4,361,189
3,904,252
4,736,681
11.7
(7.9
)
Income before income taxes
4,924,562
3,741,293
4,909,211
31.6
0.3
Income tax expense
1,061,500
922,000
1,185,000
15.1
(10.4
)
Net income
$
3,863,062
$
2,819,293
$
3,724,211
36.5
%
3.7
%
Yield on earning assets
5.01
%
4.70
%
4.92
%
31
bp
9
bp
Cost of interest-bearing deposits
1.80
1.91
1.81
(11
)
(1
)
Net interest margin
3.84
3.48
3.73
36
11
Return on average assets
1.61
1.28
1.62
33
(1
)
Return on average equity
12.84
10.55
12.96
229
(12
)
Efficiency ratio
45.02
%
50.57
%
43.83
%
(555
)bp
119
bp
Net interest income increased $590 thousand, or 7.3% in 2Q25, as compared to 1Q25, due to increases in interest and fee income on loans of $417 thousand, interest on investment securities of $143 thousand and interest income on deposits with other banks of $93 thousand. The average balance of loans in 2Q25 increased $10.1 million and total loan yields improved 12 bps, when compared to 1Q25. Similarly, the average balance of investment securities in 2Q25 increased $187 thousand and yields improved 5 bps, when compared to 1Q25. Net interest income increased $1.5 million, or 21.2% in 2Q25, as compared to 2Q24, primarily due to an increase in average loan balances of $45.6 million coupled with a higher average yield on loans which increased 30 bps. In addition, the average yield on investment securities improved by 67 bps and the average balance of deposits with other banks increased $21.9 million, which together provided $555 thousand of additional interest income in 2Q25.
Provision expense for credit losses was $401 thousand for 2Q25, compared to $399 thousand for 1Q25 and $75 thousand for 2Q24. Loans past due 30 days or more increased to 0.89% at the end of 2Q25, when compared to 0.29% at the end of 1Q25 and 0.42% at the end of 2Q24. The increase in loans past due 30 days or more was the result of one loan in the amount of $4.5 million which exceeded 30 days past due at the end of 2Q25. The credit department continues to proactively monitor this relationship, which is well collateralized with no expected losses to the Bank at this time. During 2Q25 there was one charge-off in the amount of $20 thousand. During 2Q25, all the qualitative factors within the CECL model were enhanced significantly by segmenting each specific loan category within each qualitative factor and applying an effective loss rate by loan category. This was a planned change since the Company updated its core processor in November of 2024, which allows for a more precise calculation of expected loan loss by loan type.
Noninterest income decreased in 2Q25 by $949 thousand, or 49.7%, as compared to 1Q25, and increased $441 thousand, or 85.0%, as compared to 2Q24. The decrease in 2Q25 when compared to 1Q25 was due to the sale of excess land adjacent to bank property which resulted in a gain of $1.9 million in 1Q25, partially offset by a realized loss of $761 thousand on the sale of certain investment securities in 1Q25. The increase in noninterest income in 2Q25 when compared to 2Q24 was primarily due to an increase in income from bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") of $295 thousand, related to the purchase of $5 million in additional BOLI contracts in April 2025. In addition, debit card interchange fees improved in 2Q25 compared to 2Q24 due to seasonal fluctuations in consumer spending, and improvement in fraud losses due to investment in fraud loss technology and enhanced monitoring.
Noninterest expense decreased by $375 thousand, or 7.9% in 2Q25, as compared to 1Q25. The decrease related to lower employee benefits costs of $196 thousand, coupled with the one-time expenses in 1Q25 including $88 thousand in state bank assessment fees and $100 thousand contribution to establish an endowment fund for future community donations. The reduction in employee benefits consisted of a reduction in health insurance claims, payroll taxes and non-qualified deferred compensation. Noninterest expenses increased in 2Q25 by $457 thousand, or 11.7%, as compared to 2Q24, which primarily related to higher data processing costs due to a core conversion upgrade in late 2024, higher salaries to remain competitive in the current labor market, coupled with the addition of a new branch in Cape Charles, Virginia and professional fees related to consulting on various implementation projects.
Quarterly per share data and repurchase of stock by the Company for each period is included in the following table. The stock repurchase plan previously adopted by the Board of Directors remains in place and as of June 30, 2025, the plan has 21,418 shares available for repurchase. The amount and timing of future stock repurchases will depend upon several factors including regulatory capital requirements, market value of the Company's stock, general market and economic conditions, liquidity, and other relevant considerations, as determined by the Company.
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2025
Prior Year
Prior Quarter
Per Share Data
Basic and diluted net income per common share
$
2.79
$
1.03
$
1.36
170.5
%
104.8
%
Dividends paid per common share
0.37
0.35
0.36
5.7
2.8
Dividend payout ratio
26.07
34.04
26.36
(23.4
)
(1.1
)
Book value per common share at period end
45.17
39.81
43.88
13.5
2.9
Book value per common share excluding OCI
47.84
43.84
46.73
9.1
2.4
Market value at period end
$
55.00
$
46.00
$
47.01
19.6
%
17.0
%
Number of shares repurchased
119
204
3,741
(85
)
(3,622
)
Repurchase amount
$
5,968
$
8,980
$
183,309
(33.5
)%
(96.7
)%
Average repurchase price
$
50.15
$
44.02
$
49.00
13.9
%
2.3
%
Year to Date Results of Operations
Net income was $7.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $5.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $1.8 million, or 31.1%. A summary of the year-to-date results of operations are included in the table and comments below.
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
Change
2025
2024
Change
Results of Operations
Net interest income
$
8,726,865
$
7,201,600
21.2
%
$
16,863,367
$
14,053,995
20.0
%
Provision for credit losses
401,000
75,000
434.7
800,000
550,000
45.5
Noninterest income
959,886
518,945
85.0
2,897,443
1,690,447
71.4
Noninterest expense
4,361,189
3,904,252
11.7
9,127,036
7,841,651
16.4
Income before income taxes
4,924,562
3,741,293
31.6
9,833,774
7,352,791
33.7
Income tax expense
1,061,500
922,000
15.1
2,246,500
1,563,500
43.7
Net income
$
3,863,062
$
2,819,293
37.0
%
$
7,587,274
$
5,789,291
31.1
%
Yield on earning assets
5.01
%
4.70
%
31
bp
4.93
%
4.59
%
34
bp
Cost of interest-bearing deposits
1.80
1.91
(11
)
1.80
1.87
(7
)
Net interest margin
3.84
3.48
36
3.76
3.41
35
Return on average assets
1.61
1.28
33
1.63
1.34
29
Return on average equity
12.84
10.52
232
12.90
10.96
194
Efficiency ratio
45.02
%
50.57
%
(555
)bp
46.19
%
48.67
%
(248
)bp
Net interest income increased $2.8 million, or 20.0%, for the six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to same period last year, and was attributable to increases in interest income from loans, investment securities and deposits with other banks, partially offset by higher interest expense on deposits. The average balance of loans in 2025 increased $48.6 million and total loan yields improved 32 bps, when compared to 2024. In addition, the average balance of investment securities increased $9.6 million, and yields improved 57 bps, when compared to the prior year. Deposit costs increased $339 thousand, or 6.9%, in the first six months of 2025, the result of growth in average interest-bearing deposits of $60.5 million and partially offset by a 7 bps reduction in rates paid on interest-bearing deposits.
The allowance for credit losses was 0.73% of total loans as of June 30, 2025, compared to 0.63% as of June 30, 2024. The provision for credit losses recorded in the six months ended June 30, 2025, of $800 thousand was the result of loan growth, aging within the loan portfolio and the updated change to the qualitative factors in the CECL model as noted above under, "Quarterly Results of Operations".
Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2025, increased by $1.2 million, or 71.4%, as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to the sale of excess land adjacent to bank property in 2025, which resulted in a gain of $1.9 million. The increase related to the gain on sale was partially offset by lower net BOLI income of $497 thousand related to death insurance proceeds received in 2024, and an increase in realized losses of $392 thousand in 2025 due to the sale of certain investment securities as part of a swap loss trade. Other sources of noninterest income improved in 2025, compared to 2024, related to debit card interchange fees and other banking service charges.
Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2025, increased $1.3 million, or 16.4% as compared to the same period in 2024, and is primarily the result of increases in data processing of $468 thousand, salary and wages of $437 thousand and employee benefits of $132 thousand. The increase in data processing expense was related to a core system conversion in 4Q24. Higher compensation and employee benefit expenses related to talent acquisition and higher salaries and wages paid to remain competitive in the current labor market. Other operating costs increased by $249 thousand, which related to increases in professional fees, statement and postage expenses and higher bank assessment fees.
Per share data and repurchases of stock by the Company for each period are included in the following table.
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
2025
2024
Change
Per Share Data
Basic and diluted net income per common share
$
2.79
$
2.11
32.1
%
Dividends paid per common share
0.73
0.69
5.8
Market value at period end
$
55.00
$
46.00
19.6
%
Book value per common share at period end
$
45.17
$
39.81
13.5
%
Book value per common share excluding OCI
47.84
43.84
9.1
Dividend payout ratio
$
26.21
$
32.75
(20.0
)%
Number of shares repurchased
3,860
12,454
(69.0
)%
Repurchase amount
$
189,277
$
547,980
(65.5
)
Average repurchase price
$
49.77
$
44.00
13.1
%
Financial Condition
Core deposits, deposit insurance, liquidity and capital remain an area of focus for the Company and the entire banking industry. The Company relies mostly on core deposits, as defined by bank regulators, which are gathered from customers in local markets. The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized according to regulatory capital standards and exceed the threshold to be well capitalized (Community Bank Leverage Ratio) as of June 30, 2025. The Company's financial condition at quarter end is summarized in the table and comments that follow.
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2025
Prior Year
Prior Quarter
Financial Condition
Assets
$
968,447,227
$
897,946,213
$
948,831,131
7.9
%
2.1
%
Cash and unencumbered debt securities
254,574,943
200,647,575
242,304,088
26.9
5.1
Loans
645,435,644
605,110,398
643,683,222
6.7
0.3
Deposits
841,657,576
785,686,008
824,748,066
7.1
2.1
Interest-bearing deposits
591,756,470
543,758,089
588,940,579
8.8
0.5
Stockholders' equity
$
122,940,229
$
109,126,423
$
119,613,303
12.7
%
2.8
%
Common stock outstanding
2,721,876
2,741,440
2,725,736
(19,564
)
(3,860
)
Stockholders' equity / assets
12.69
%
12.15
%
12.61
%
54
bp
9
bp
Average assets
$
954,686,841
$
873,915,113
$
933,476,103
9.2
%
2.3
%
Average loans
643,082,312
601,943,532
633,436,485
6.8
1.5
Average deposits
830,206,285
758,176,927
812,946,602
9.5
2.1
Average stockholders' equity
$
120,687,564
$
107,183,698
$
116,522,796
12.6
%
3.6
%
Average stockholders' equity / assets
12.46
%
12.26
%
12.28
%
20
bp
18
bp
Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio)
13.64
%
13.61
%
13.64
%
3
bp
(0
)bp
The Company's deposits increased by $16.9 million, or 2.1% when compared to the end of 1Q25. The Company usually begins to experience deposit inflows during the second quarter due to seasonal tourism. The Company's deposits increased by $56.0 million, or 7.1% when compared to the end of 2Q24. The increase in deposits since last year has been the result of concerted efforts to grow core deposit relationships within current and newly expanded markets, such as Northampton County, Virginia.
The Bank operates with a high level of core deposits, defined by banking regulators as checking, money market, and savings accounts plus any time deposits less than $250,000. All deposit accounts with a balance in excess of the FDIC insurance limit of $250,000 are disclosed on quarterly regulatory reports filed with bank regulators. As of 2Q25, the Bank had deposit accounts with balances in excess of $250,000 totaling $207.8 million, which represents 24.7% of total deposits, as compared to $198.2 million or 24.0% as of 1Q25 and $190.0 million or 24.2% of total deposits as of 2Q24. The Bank is a member of the IntraFi Network which enables large depositor's access to multimillion-dollar FDIC insurance for funds placed into the network and provides an equal amount of reciprocal deposits under FDIC insurance limits to the bank. In recent years, the banking industry has experienced a surge in usage of the IntraFi Network by existing and new customers, due to the added insurance protection and the higher rates paid on these deposits. Reciprocal deposits from the IntraFi Network were $131.2 million as of 2Q25, as compared to $130.1 million and $127.9 million as of 1Q25 and 2Q24, respectively.
On-balance sheet liquidity, as measured by cash and unencumbered available for sale debt securities, remains strong as of 2Q25 and equaled 30.3% of total deposits. Selected liquidity metrics are summarized in the table below.
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2025
Prior Year
Prior Quarter
Liquidity
Cash and unencumbered debt securities / total deposits
30.25
%
25.54
%
29.38
%
471
bp
87
bp
Debt securities pledged / total debt securities
10.54
13.15
11.23
(261
)
(69
)
Loans / deposits
76.69
77.02
78.05
(33
)
(136
)
Average loans / average deposits
77.46
79.39
77.92
(193
)
(46
)
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits
29.69
30.79
28.59
(110
)
110
Non-maturity deposits / total deposits
54.55
53.33
55.33
122
(78
)
Time deposits / total deposits
15.76
%
15.89
%
16.08
%
(13
)bp
(32
)bp
Noncore funding sources are available to the Bank but are intended for contingency funding needs and not to pursue growth. As of June 30, 2025, the Bank can borrow up to $236.8 million from the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") that would require pledging of loans and/or debt securities as collateral. Debt securities currently pledged are collateral for public deposits.
Loans and Asset Quality
Higher interest rates, economic uncertainty and other factors have impacted current loan demand as compared to demand experienced in the previous 12 months. Conversely, funding of previously committed construction loans, localized demand for commercial real estate loans, and seasonal borrowings during for the first half of 2025 resulted in continued organic loan growth with loans increasing $15.3 million, or 2.4%, since December 31, 2024. Loan growth of $40.3 million, or 6.7%, in the previous 12 months was the result of strong demand for local real estate and construction of both residential and commercial properties. Loan originations and maturities within the current interest rate environment over the last 12 months have expanded the yield on loans from 5.35% in 2Q24 to 5.65% in 2Q25. Loan yields increased 12 bps in 2Q25 as compared to 1Q25.
Overall loan performance remains strong despite inflation and a high-interest rate environment. Credit quality metrics at the end of 2Q25 were significantly impacted by one relationship of $4.5 million which went over 30 days past due at quarter end. This relationship is more than adequately collateralized by real estate with no anticipated losses to the Bank at this time. Selected asset quality metrics are summarized in the table below.
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2025
Prior Year
Prior Quarter
Asset Quality Data
Allowance for credit losses / total loans
0.73
%
0.63
%
0.67
%
10
bp
6
bp
Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans
0.01
-
-
-
1
Loans past due 30 days or more / total loans
0.89
0.42
0.29
47
60
Non-accrual loans / total loans
0.18
%
0.04
%
0.16
%
14
bp
2
bp
Financial Statements
Consolidated balance sheets at period end and consolidated statements of income for the periods ended are presented below.
Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
June 30,
2025
2024
2024
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
7,246,837
$
5,780,779
$
5,968,231
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits
61,964,700
74,169,942
66,771,008
Cash and cash equivalents
69,211,537
79,950,721
72,739,239
Investment securities available for sale (at fair value)
185,121,262
159,645,861
145,150,699
Investment securities held to maturity (at amortized cost)
22,081,458
26,075,849
34,968,272
Equity securities, at fair value
748,833
748,833
748,833
Restricted securities
675,000
616,300
616,300
Loans held for investment
645,435,644
630,104,443
605,110,398
Less: allowance for credit losses
(4,698,433
)
(3,909,921
)
(3,806,167
)
Loans, net
640,737,211
626,194,522
601,304,231
Accrued interest receivable
3,014,318
2,724,206
2,512,574
Prepaid expenses
379,387
670,623
412,384
Other real estate owned, net
-
-
392,206
Premises and equipment, net
16,258,409
12,895,314
13,043,428
Computer software, net
102,174
142,306
157,583
Deferred income taxes, net
1,963,254
3,421,606
3,562,664
Bank owned life insurance and annuities
27,657,716
22,238,791
21,808,885
Other assets
496,668
1,606,645
528,915
Total assets
$
968,447,227
$
936,931,577
$
897,946,213
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
249,901,106
$
244,885,756
$
241,927,919
Interest-bearing deposits
591,756,470
573,512,049
543,758,089
Total deposits
841,657,576
818,397,805
785,686,008
Accrued interest payable
679,741
691,374
860,714
Accrued expenses
734,343
1,011,503
363,375
Deferred compensation and supplemental retirement benefits
1,390,308
1,341,748
1,092,637
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures
543,247
574,247
405,347
Other liabilities
501,783
404,918
411,709
Total liabilities
845,506,998
822,421,595
788,819,790
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, par value $1 per share; authorized 10,000,000
2,721,876
2,725,736
2,741,440
Additional paid in capital
722,203
909,513
1,601,029
Retained earnings
126,771,768
121,173,185
115,845,066
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of deferred income tax
(7,275,618
)
(10,298,452
)
(11,061,112
)
Total stockholders' equity
122,940,229
114,509,982
109,126,423
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
968,447,227
$
936,931,577
$
897,946,213
Period-end common shares outstanding
2,721,876
2,725,736
2,721,440
Book value per common share
$
45.17
$
42.01
$
40.10
Calvin B. Taylor Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
$
9,115,397
$
8,027,931
$
17,813,710
$
15,593,842
Interest on investment securities:
U.S. Treasury and government agency debt securities
728,485
501,044
1,360,596
1,030,138
Mortgage-backed debt securities
800,897
592,664
1,545,363
1,168,988
State and municipal debt securities
87,619
93,843
184,544
198,819
Interest on federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits
642,948
520,455
1,192,849
956,757
Total interest income
11,375,346
9,735,937
22,097,062
18,948,544
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on deposits
2,648,481
2,534,337
5,233,695
4,894,549
Total interest expense
2,648,481
2,534,337
5,233,695
4,894,549
NET INTEREST INCOME
8,726,865
7,201,600
16,863,367
14,053,995
Provision for credit losses
401,000
75,000
800,000
550,000
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION
FOR CREDIT LOSSES
8,325,865
7,126,600
16,063,367
13,503,995
NONINTEREST INCOME
Debit card interchange fees, net
256,034
191,360
423,599
372,307
Nonsufficient funds and overdraft fees, net
174,142
185,908
354,960
356,136
Merchant payment processing, net
76,863
104,103
140,572
161,965
Service charges on deposit accounts, net
42,492
55,373
85,072
112,026
Income (loss) from bank owned life insurance annuities
257,592
(37,335
)
421,599
135,251
Income from bank owned life insurance death proceeds
-
(8,787
)
-
783,787
Dividends
22,272
23,459
33,271
35,530
Loss on disposition of investment securities
-
-
(760,933
)
(368,821
)
Gain on disposition of fixed assets
7,484
-
1,937,437
25
Other noninterest income
123,007
4,864
261,866
102,241
Total noninterest income
959,886
518,945
2,897,443
1,690,447
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and wages
1,977,121
1,779,140
3,896,803
3,460,283
Employee benefits
444,893
476,713
1,085,773
953,909
Occupancy expense
294,028
271,334
599,419
546,594
Furniture and equipment expense
214,021
202,773
416,486
402,045
Data processing
477,997
249,450
961,999
494,195
Marketing
135,169
151,977
239,168
344,800
Directors' fees
97,300
76,700
190,600
138,600
Telecommunication services
70,096
69,857
138,251
138,399
FDIC insurance premium expense
100,901
93,865
203,767
190,369
Professional fees
144,179
12,970
282,644
215,399
Other noninterest expenses
405,484
519,473
1,112,126
957,058
Total noninterest expense
4,361,189
3,904,252
9,127,036
7,841,651
Income before income taxes
4,924,562
3,741,293
9,833,774
7,352,791
Income tax expense
1,061,500
922,000
2,246,500
1,563,500
NET INCOME
$
3,863,062
$
2,819,293
$
7,587,274
$
5,789,291
Basic and diluted net income per common share
$
1.42
$
1.03
$
2.79
$
2.11
Net income
$
1.42
$
1.03
$
2.79
$
2.11
About Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company
Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX: TYCB), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Company has twelve full-service banking locations and one loan production office within the eastern coastal area of the Delmarva Peninsula including Worcester County and Wicomico County, Maryland, Accomack County and Northampton County, Virginia and Sussex County, Delaware.
