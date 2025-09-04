Anzeige
04.09.2025 22:26 Uhr
Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter and First Half Results 2025 Financial Results

BERLIN, MD / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX:TYCB), the holding company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income for the second quarter 2025 ("2Q25") of $3.9 million, or $1.42 per share compared to net income of $3.7 million, or $1.36 per share for the first quarter of 2025 ("1Q25"), and net income of $2.8 million, or $1.03 per share for the second quarter of 2024 ("2Q24"). Net income for the first half of 2025 was $7.6 million or $2.79 per share, compared to net income for the first half of 2024 of $5.8 million, or $2.11 per share.

Second Quarter and First Half 2025 Highlights

  • Net Interest Margin Expansion - Net interest margin ("NIM") increased to 3.89% for 2Q25, when compared to 3.73% for 1Q25 and 3.48% for 2Q24. NIM expansion was driven by an improvement in yield on earning assets including loans and investment securities.

  • Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") - The Company reported ROAA of 1.62% for the second quarter and first quarter of 2025, compared to 1.29% for the second quarter of 2024.

  • Significant Deposit Growth - Total deposits increased $56.0 million, or 7.1%, when compared to June 30, 2024, and $23.3 million, or 2.8% when compared to December 31, 2024. The increase in total deposits has been a combination of growth in noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits. Our retail banking division has been actively expanding wallet share with current customers and targeting new business and consumer accounts by partnering with our lending and marketing teams. The opening of a new branch in Cape Charles, Virginia in May of 2025 has also contributed to deposit growth and currently has $6.5 million in total deposits.

  • Improved Operating Leverage - The reported efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2025 was 45.0%, compared to 50.6% for the second quarter of 2024. The Company over the last year has made significant strides to improve top-line revenue while investing in upgraded systems and processes to provide operational efficiencies.

Chief Executive Officer and President, M. Dean Lewis commented, "Our strong quarterly and first half financial results are a testament to the importance of profitable growth while simultaneously managing the balance sheet and operating expenses. The ability to grow low-cost deposits in the current interest rate environment confirms that Taylor Bank provides the products, service, and technology that customers in our market value. We continue to work on key enhancements in technology to improve both customer and employee experience while maintaining our exceptional operating efficiency. Organic loan growth has slowed due to higher interest rates and uncertainty surrounding the economy and fiscal policy. Asset quality metrics continue to remain favorable, and we are actively assessing borrowers' current and future cash flows, collateral values, and concentration risks. Overall, our strong financial performance enhances our ability to execute strategic initiatives and provides opportunities to increase shareholder value."

Quarterly Results of Operations

Quarterly net income was $3.9 million for 2Q25, as compared to $3.7 million for 1Q25 and $2.8 million for 2Q24. A summary of the quarterly results of operations are included in the table and comments that follow.

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2025

Prior Year

Prior Quarter

Results of Operations

Net interest income

$

8,726,865

$

7,201,600

$

8,136,502

21.2

%

7.3

%

Provision for credit losses

401,000

75,000

399,000

434.7

0.5

Noninterest income

959,886

518,945

1,908,390

85.0

(49.7

)

Noninterest expense

4,361,189

3,904,252

4,736,681

11.7

(7.9

)

Income before income taxes

4,924,562

3,741,293

4,909,211

31.6

0.3

Income tax expense

1,061,500

922,000

1,185,000

15.1

(10.4

)

Net income

$

3,863,062

$

2,819,293

$

3,724,211

36.5

%

3.7

%

Yield on earning assets

5.01

%

4.70

%

4.92

%

31

bp

9

bp

Cost of interest-bearing deposits

1.80

1.91

1.81

(11

)

(1

)

Net interest margin

3.84

3.48

3.73

36

11

Return on average assets

1.61

1.28

1.62

33

(1

)

Return on average equity

12.84

10.55

12.96

229

(12

)

Efficiency ratio

45.02

%

50.57

%

43.83

%

(555

)bp

119

bp

Net interest income increased $590 thousand, or 7.3% in 2Q25, as compared to 1Q25, due to increases in interest and fee income on loans of $417 thousand, interest on investment securities of $143 thousand and interest income on deposits with other banks of $93 thousand. The average balance of loans in 2Q25 increased $10.1 million and total loan yields improved 12 bps, when compared to 1Q25. Similarly, the average balance of investment securities in 2Q25 increased $187 thousand and yields improved 5 bps, when compared to 1Q25. Net interest income increased $1.5 million, or 21.2% in 2Q25, as compared to 2Q24, primarily due to an increase in average loan balances of $45.6 million coupled with a higher average yield on loans which increased 30 bps. In addition, the average yield on investment securities improved by 67 bps and the average balance of deposits with other banks increased $21.9 million, which together provided $555 thousand of additional interest income in 2Q25.

Provision expense for credit losses was $401 thousand for 2Q25, compared to $399 thousand for 1Q25 and $75 thousand for 2Q24. Loans past due 30 days or more increased to 0.89% at the end of 2Q25, when compared to 0.29% at the end of 1Q25 and 0.42% at the end of 2Q24. The increase in loans past due 30 days or more was the result of one loan in the amount of $4.5 million which exceeded 30 days past due at the end of 2Q25. The credit department continues to proactively monitor this relationship, which is well collateralized with no expected losses to the Bank at this time. During 2Q25 there was one charge-off in the amount of $20 thousand. During 2Q25, all the qualitative factors within the CECL model were enhanced significantly by segmenting each specific loan category within each qualitative factor and applying an effective loss rate by loan category. This was a planned change since the Company updated its core processor in November of 2024, which allows for a more precise calculation of expected loan loss by loan type.

Noninterest income decreased in 2Q25 by $949 thousand, or 49.7%, as compared to 1Q25, and increased $441 thousand, or 85.0%, as compared to 2Q24. The decrease in 2Q25 when compared to 1Q25 was due to the sale of excess land adjacent to bank property which resulted in a gain of $1.9 million in 1Q25, partially offset by a realized loss of $761 thousand on the sale of certain investment securities in 1Q25. The increase in noninterest income in 2Q25 when compared to 2Q24 was primarily due to an increase in income from bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") of $295 thousand, related to the purchase of $5 million in additional BOLI contracts in April 2025. In addition, debit card interchange fees improved in 2Q25 compared to 2Q24 due to seasonal fluctuations in consumer spending, and improvement in fraud losses due to investment in fraud loss technology and enhanced monitoring.

Noninterest expense decreased by $375 thousand, or 7.9% in 2Q25, as compared to 1Q25. The decrease related to lower employee benefits costs of $196 thousand, coupled with the one-time expenses in 1Q25 including $88 thousand in state bank assessment fees and $100 thousand contribution to establish an endowment fund for future community donations. The reduction in employee benefits consisted of a reduction in health insurance claims, payroll taxes and non-qualified deferred compensation. Noninterest expenses increased in 2Q25 by $457 thousand, or 11.7%, as compared to 2Q24, which primarily related to higher data processing costs due to a core conversion upgrade in late 2024, higher salaries to remain competitive in the current labor market, coupled with the addition of a new branch in Cape Charles, Virginia and professional fees related to consulting on various implementation projects.

Quarterly per share data and repurchase of stock by the Company for each period is included in the following table. The stock repurchase plan previously adopted by the Board of Directors remains in place and as of June 30, 2025, the plan has 21,418 shares available for repurchase. The amount and timing of future stock repurchases will depend upon several factors including regulatory capital requirements, market value of the Company's stock, general market and economic conditions, liquidity, and other relevant considerations, as determined by the Company.

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2025

Prior Year

Prior Quarter

Per Share Data

Basic and diluted net income per common share

$

2.79

$

1.03

$

1.36

170.5

%

104.8

%

Dividends paid per common share

0.37

0.35

0.36

5.7

2.8

Dividend payout ratio

26.07

34.04

26.36

(23.4

)

(1.1

)

Book value per common share at period end

45.17

39.81

43.88

13.5

2.9

Book value per common share excluding OCI

47.84

43.84

46.73

9.1

2.4

Market value at period end

$

55.00

$

46.00

$

47.01

19.6

%

17.0

%

Number of shares repurchased

119

204

3,741

(85

)

(3,622

)

Repurchase amount

$

5,968

$

8,980

$

183,309

(33.5

)%

(96.7

)%

Average repurchase price

$

50.15

$

44.02

$

49.00

13.9

%

2.3

%

Year to Date Results of Operations

Net income was $7.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $5.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $1.8 million, or 31.1%. A summary of the year-to-date results of operations are included in the table and comments below.

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

Results of Operations

Net interest income

$

8,726,865

$

7,201,600

21.2

%

$

16,863,367

$

14,053,995

20.0

%

Provision for credit losses

401,000

75,000

434.7

800,000

550,000

45.5

Noninterest income

959,886

518,945

85.0

2,897,443

1,690,447

71.4

Noninterest expense

4,361,189

3,904,252

11.7

9,127,036

7,841,651

16.4

Income before income taxes

4,924,562

3,741,293

31.6

9,833,774

7,352,791

33.7

Income tax expense

1,061,500

922,000

15.1

2,246,500

1,563,500

43.7

Net income

$

3,863,062

$

2,819,293

37.0

%

$

7,587,274

$

5,789,291

31.1

%

Yield on earning assets

5.01

%

4.70

%

31

bp

4.93

%

4.59

%

34

bp

Cost of interest-bearing deposits

1.80

1.91

(11

)

1.80

1.87

(7

)

Net interest margin

3.84

3.48

36

3.76

3.41

35

Return on average assets

1.61

1.28

33

1.63

1.34

29

Return on average equity

12.84

10.52

232

12.90

10.96

194

Efficiency ratio

45.02

%

50.57

%

(555

)bp

46.19

%

48.67

%

(248

)bp

Net interest income increased $2.8 million, or 20.0%, for the six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to same period last year, and was attributable to increases in interest income from loans, investment securities and deposits with other banks, partially offset by higher interest expense on deposits. The average balance of loans in 2025 increased $48.6 million and total loan yields improved 32 bps, when compared to 2024. In addition, the average balance of investment securities increased $9.6 million, and yields improved 57 bps, when compared to the prior year. Deposit costs increased $339 thousand, or 6.9%, in the first six months of 2025, the result of growth in average interest-bearing deposits of $60.5 million and partially offset by a 7 bps reduction in rates paid on interest-bearing deposits.

The allowance for credit losses was 0.73% of total loans as of June 30, 2025, compared to 0.63% as of June 30, 2024. The provision for credit losses recorded in the six months ended June 30, 2025, of $800 thousand was the result of loan growth, aging within the loan portfolio and the updated change to the qualitative factors in the CECL model as noted above under, "Quarterly Results of Operations".

Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2025, increased by $1.2 million, or 71.4%, as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to the sale of excess land adjacent to bank property in 2025, which resulted in a gain of $1.9 million. The increase related to the gain on sale was partially offset by lower net BOLI income of $497 thousand related to death insurance proceeds received in 2024, and an increase in realized losses of $392 thousand in 2025 due to the sale of certain investment securities as part of a swap loss trade. Other sources of noninterest income improved in 2025, compared to 2024, related to debit card interchange fees and other banking service charges.

Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2025, increased $1.3 million, or 16.4% as compared to the same period in 2024, and is primarily the result of increases in data processing of $468 thousand, salary and wages of $437 thousand and employee benefits of $132 thousand. The increase in data processing expense was related to a core system conversion in 4Q24. Higher compensation and employee benefit expenses related to talent acquisition and higher salaries and wages paid to remain competitive in the current labor market. Other operating costs increased by $249 thousand, which related to increases in professional fees, statement and postage expenses and higher bank assessment fees.

Per share data and repurchases of stock by the Company for each period are included in the following table.

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

2025

2024

Change

Per Share Data

Basic and diluted net income per common share

$

2.79

$

2.11

32.1

%

Dividends paid per common share

0.73

0.69

5.8

Market value at period end

$

55.00

$

46.00

19.6

%

Book value per common share at period end

$

45.17

$

39.81

13.5

%

Book value per common share excluding OCI

47.84

43.84

9.1

Dividend payout ratio

$

26.21

$

32.75

(20.0

)%

Number of shares repurchased

3,860

12,454

(69.0

)%

Repurchase amount

$

189,277

$

547,980

(65.5

)

Average repurchase price

$

49.77

$

44.00

13.1

%

Financial Condition

Core deposits, deposit insurance, liquidity and capital remain an area of focus for the Company and the entire banking industry. The Company relies mostly on core deposits, as defined by bank regulators, which are gathered from customers in local markets. The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized according to regulatory capital standards and exceed the threshold to be well capitalized (Community Bank Leverage Ratio) as of June 30, 2025. The Company's financial condition at quarter end is summarized in the table and comments that follow.

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2025

Prior Year

Prior Quarter

Financial Condition

Assets

$

968,447,227

$

897,946,213

$

948,831,131

7.9

%

2.1

%

Cash and unencumbered debt securities

254,574,943

200,647,575

242,304,088

26.9

5.1

Loans

645,435,644

605,110,398

643,683,222

6.7

0.3

Deposits

841,657,576

785,686,008

824,748,066

7.1

2.1

Interest-bearing deposits

591,756,470

543,758,089

588,940,579

8.8

0.5

Stockholders' equity

$

122,940,229

$

109,126,423

$

119,613,303

12.7

%

2.8

%

Common stock outstanding

2,721,876

2,741,440

2,725,736

(19,564

)

(3,860

)

Stockholders' equity / assets

12.69

%

12.15

%

12.61

%

54

bp

9

bp

Average assets

$

954,686,841

$

873,915,113

$

933,476,103

9.2

%

2.3

%

Average loans

643,082,312

601,943,532

633,436,485

6.8

1.5

Average deposits

830,206,285

758,176,927

812,946,602

9.5

2.1

Average stockholders' equity

$

120,687,564

$

107,183,698

$

116,522,796

12.6

%

3.6

%

Average stockholders' equity / assets

12.46

%

12.26

%

12.28

%

20

bp

18

bp

Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio)

13.64

%

13.61

%

13.64

%

3

bp

(0

)bp

The Company's deposits increased by $16.9 million, or 2.1% when compared to the end of 1Q25. The Company usually begins to experience deposit inflows during the second quarter due to seasonal tourism. The Company's deposits increased by $56.0 million, or 7.1% when compared to the end of 2Q24. The increase in deposits since last year has been the result of concerted efforts to grow core deposit relationships within current and newly expanded markets, such as Northampton County, Virginia.

The Bank operates with a high level of core deposits, defined by banking regulators as checking, money market, and savings accounts plus any time deposits less than $250,000. All deposit accounts with a balance in excess of the FDIC insurance limit of $250,000 are disclosed on quarterly regulatory reports filed with bank regulators. As of 2Q25, the Bank had deposit accounts with balances in excess of $250,000 totaling $207.8 million, which represents 24.7% of total deposits, as compared to $198.2 million or 24.0% as of 1Q25 and $190.0 million or 24.2% of total deposits as of 2Q24. The Bank is a member of the IntraFi Network which enables large depositor's access to multimillion-dollar FDIC insurance for funds placed into the network and provides an equal amount of reciprocal deposits under FDIC insurance limits to the bank. In recent years, the banking industry has experienced a surge in usage of the IntraFi Network by existing and new customers, due to the added insurance protection and the higher rates paid on these deposits. Reciprocal deposits from the IntraFi Network were $131.2 million as of 2Q25, as compared to $130.1 million and $127.9 million as of 1Q25 and 2Q24, respectively.

On-balance sheet liquidity, as measured by cash and unencumbered available for sale debt securities, remains strong as of 2Q25 and equaled 30.3% of total deposits. Selected liquidity metrics are summarized in the table below.

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2025

Prior Year

Prior Quarter

Liquidity

Cash and unencumbered debt securities / total deposits

30.25

%

25.54

%

29.38

%

471

bp

87

bp

Debt securities pledged / total debt securities

10.54

13.15

11.23

(261

)

(69

)

Loans / deposits

76.69

77.02

78.05

(33

)

(136

)

Average loans / average deposits

77.46

79.39

77.92

(193

)

(46

)

Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits

29.69

30.79

28.59

(110

)

110

Non-maturity deposits / total deposits

54.55

53.33

55.33

122

(78

)

Time deposits / total deposits

15.76

%

15.89

%

16.08

%

(13

)bp

(32

)bp

Noncore funding sources are available to the Bank but are intended for contingency funding needs and not to pursue growth. As of June 30, 2025, the Bank can borrow up to $236.8 million from the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") that would require pledging of loans and/or debt securities as collateral. Debt securities currently pledged are collateral for public deposits.

Loans and Asset Quality

Higher interest rates, economic uncertainty and other factors have impacted current loan demand as compared to demand experienced in the previous 12 months. Conversely, funding of previously committed construction loans, localized demand for commercial real estate loans, and seasonal borrowings during for the first half of 2025 resulted in continued organic loan growth with loans increasing $15.3 million, or 2.4%, since December 31, 2024. Loan growth of $40.3 million, or 6.7%, in the previous 12 months was the result of strong demand for local real estate and construction of both residential and commercial properties. Loan originations and maturities within the current interest rate environment over the last 12 months have expanded the yield on loans from 5.35% in 2Q24 to 5.65% in 2Q25. Loan yields increased 12 bps in 2Q25 as compared to 1Q25.

Overall loan performance remains strong despite inflation and a high-interest rate environment. Credit quality metrics at the end of 2Q25 were significantly impacted by one relationship of $4.5 million which went over 30 days past due at quarter end. This relationship is more than adequately collateralized by real estate with no anticipated losses to the Bank at this time. Selected asset quality metrics are summarized in the table below.

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2025

Prior Year

Prior Quarter

Asset Quality Data

Allowance for credit losses / total loans

0.73

%

0.63

%

0.67

%

10

bp

6

bp

Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans

0.01

-

-

-

1

Loans past due 30 days or more / total loans

0.89

0.42

0.29

47

60

Non-accrual loans / total loans

0.18

%

0.04

%

0.16

%

14

bp

2

bp

Financial Statements
Consolidated balance sheets at period end and consolidated statements of income for the periods ended are presented below.

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

June 30,

December 31,

June 30,

2025

2024

2024

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

7,246,837

$

5,780,779

$

5,968,231

Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits

61,964,700

74,169,942

66,771,008

Cash and cash equivalents

69,211,537

79,950,721

72,739,239

Investment securities available for sale (at fair value)

185,121,262

159,645,861

145,150,699

Investment securities held to maturity (at amortized cost)

22,081,458

26,075,849

34,968,272

Equity securities, at fair value

748,833

748,833

748,833

Restricted securities

675,000

616,300

616,300

Loans held for investment

645,435,644

630,104,443

605,110,398

Less: allowance for credit losses

(4,698,433

)

(3,909,921

)

(3,806,167

)

Loans, net

640,737,211

626,194,522

601,304,231

Accrued interest receivable

3,014,318

2,724,206

2,512,574

Prepaid expenses

379,387

670,623

412,384

Other real estate owned, net

-

-

392,206

Premises and equipment, net

16,258,409

12,895,314

13,043,428

Computer software, net

102,174

142,306

157,583

Deferred income taxes, net

1,963,254

3,421,606

3,562,664

Bank owned life insurance and annuities

27,657,716

22,238,791

21,808,885

Other assets

496,668

1,606,645

528,915

Total assets

$

968,447,227

$

936,931,577

$

897,946,213

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

249,901,106

$

244,885,756

$

241,927,919

Interest-bearing deposits

591,756,470

573,512,049

543,758,089

Total deposits

841,657,576

818,397,805

785,686,008

Accrued interest payable

679,741

691,374

860,714

Accrued expenses

734,343

1,011,503

363,375

Deferred compensation and supplemental retirement benefits

1,390,308

1,341,748

1,092,637

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures

543,247

574,247

405,347

Other liabilities

501,783

404,918

411,709

Total liabilities

845,506,998

822,421,595

788,819,790

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common stock, par value $1 per share; authorized 10,000,000

2,721,876

2,725,736

2,741,440

Additional paid in capital

722,203

909,513

1,601,029

Retained earnings

126,771,768

121,173,185

115,845,066

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of deferred income tax

(7,275,618

)

(10,298,452

)

(11,061,112

)

Total stockholders' equity

122,940,229

114,509,982

109,126,423

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

968,447,227

$

936,931,577

$

897,946,213

Period-end common shares outstanding

2,721,876

2,725,736

2,721,440

Book value per common share

$

45.17

$

42.01

$

40.10

Calvin B. Taylor Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

INTEREST INCOME

Interest and fees on loans

$

9,115,397

$

8,027,931

$

17,813,710

$

15,593,842

Interest on investment securities:

U.S. Treasury and government agency debt securities

728,485

501,044

1,360,596

1,030,138

Mortgage-backed debt securities

800,897

592,664

1,545,363

1,168,988

State and municipal debt securities

87,619

93,843

184,544

198,819

Interest on federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits

642,948

520,455

1,192,849

956,757

Total interest income

11,375,346

9,735,937

22,097,062

18,948,544

INTEREST EXPENSE

Interest on deposits

2,648,481

2,534,337

5,233,695

4,894,549

Total interest expense

2,648,481

2,534,337

5,233,695

4,894,549

NET INTEREST INCOME

8,726,865

7,201,600

16,863,367

14,053,995

Provision for credit losses

401,000

75,000

800,000

550,000

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION

FOR CREDIT LOSSES

8,325,865

7,126,600

16,063,367

13,503,995

NONINTEREST INCOME

Debit card interchange fees, net

256,034

191,360

423,599

372,307

Nonsufficient funds and overdraft fees, net

174,142

185,908

354,960

356,136

Merchant payment processing, net

76,863

104,103

140,572

161,965

Service charges on deposit accounts, net

42,492

55,373

85,072

112,026

Income (loss) from bank owned life insurance annuities

257,592

(37,335

)

421,599

135,251

Income from bank owned life insurance death proceeds

-

(8,787

)

-

783,787

Dividends

22,272

23,459

33,271

35,530

Loss on disposition of investment securities

-

-

(760,933

)

(368,821

)

Gain on disposition of fixed assets

7,484

-

1,937,437

25

Other noninterest income

123,007

4,864

261,866

102,241

Total noninterest income

959,886

518,945

2,897,443

1,690,447

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and wages

1,977,121

1,779,140

3,896,803

3,460,283

Employee benefits

444,893

476,713

1,085,773

953,909

Occupancy expense

294,028

271,334

599,419

546,594

Furniture and equipment expense

214,021

202,773

416,486

402,045

Data processing

477,997

249,450

961,999

494,195

Marketing

135,169

151,977

239,168

344,800

Directors' fees

97,300

76,700

190,600

138,600

Telecommunication services

70,096

69,857

138,251

138,399

FDIC insurance premium expense

100,901

93,865

203,767

190,369

Professional fees

144,179

12,970

282,644

215,399

Other noninterest expenses

405,484

519,473

1,112,126

957,058

Total noninterest expense

4,361,189

3,904,252

9,127,036

7,841,651

Income before income taxes

4,924,562

3,741,293

9,833,774

7,352,791

Income tax expense

1,061,500

922,000

2,246,500

1,563,500

NET INCOME

$

3,863,062

$

2,819,293

$

7,587,274

$

5,789,291

Basic and diluted net income per common share

$

1.42

$

1.03

$

2.79

$

2.11

Net income

$

1.42

$

1.03

$

2.79

$

2.11



About Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company
Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX: TYCB), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Company has twelve full-service banking locations and one loan production office within the eastern coastal area of the Delmarva Peninsula including Worcester County and Wicomico County, Maryland, Accomack County and Northampton County, Virginia and Sussex County, Delaware.

Contact
Philip O'Neil, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
410-641-1700, taylorbank.com

SOURCE: Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/calvin-b.-taylor-bankshares-inc.-reports-second-quarter-and-first-ha-1068879

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
