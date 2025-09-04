Cboe Global Markets, Inc.: Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume for August 2025

CHICAGO, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported August monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain August trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month Year-To-Date

















Aug 2025 Aug 2024 % Chg Jul

2025 %

Chg Aug 2025 Aug 2024 %

Chg Multiply-listed options (contracts, k) 14,325 10,344 38.5 % 12,215 17.3 % 13,069 10,603 23.3 % Index options (contracts, k) 4,893 4,403 11.1 % 4,469 9.5 % 4,714 4,110 14.7 % Futures (contracts, k)1 218 318 -31.3 % 178 22.4 % 225 252 -10.4 % U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 1,646 1,258 30.8 % 1,790 -8.1 % 1,767 1,385 27.6 % U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 229 78 194.9 % 141 62.8 % 128 78 64.2 % Canadian Equities (matched shares, k) 148,538 137,798 7.8 % 150,096 -1.0 % 153,608 143,784 6.8 % European Equities (€, mn) 10,701 8,472 26.3 % 12,490 -14.3 % 13,206 9,513 38.8 % Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades (k) 98,364 98,844 -0.5 % 122,973 -20.0 % 1,034,345 798,020 29.6 % Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements (k) 1,115 982 13.5 % 1,236 -9.8 % 8,841 7,293 21.2 % Australian Equities (AUD, mn) 1,064 860 23.6 % 870 22.3 % 907 777 16.7 % Global FX ($, mn) 48,819 51,330 -4.9 % 48,514 0.6 % 52,608 46,971 12.0 %

1 In the second quarter of 2025, Digital futures products were transitioned to Cboe Futures Exchange. Futures metrics prior to the second quarter of 2025 exclude Digital futures products.

August 2025 Trading Volume Highlights

U.S. Options

ADV in August across Cboe's four U.S. options exchanges was an all-time high of 19.2 million contracts, driven by: Record multi-listed options ADV of 14.3 million contracts, surpassing the ADV record of 13.6 million contracts set in February. S&P 500 Index (SPX) options ADV of 3.8 million contracts, the second-best month all time, with zero-days-to-expiry (0DTE) trading representing a record ADV of 2.4 million contracts.



About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more about the Exchange for the World Stage, visit www.cboe.com .

