Cboe Global Markets, Inc.: Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume for August 2025

CHICAGO, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported August monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.
The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain August trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.
Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month
Year-To-Date
Aug
2025
Aug
2024
%
Chg
Jul
%
Aug
2025
Aug
2024
%
Multiply-listed options (contracts, k)
14,325
10,344
38.5 %
12,215
17.3 %
13,069
10,603
23.3 %
Index options (contracts, k)
4,893
4,403
11.1 %
4,469
9.5 %
4,714
4,110
14.7 %
Futures (contracts, k)1
218
318
-31.3 %
178
22.4 %
225
252
-10.4 %
U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn)
1,646
1,258
30.8 %
1,790
-8.1 %
1,767
1,385
27.6 %
U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn)
229
78
194.9 %
141
62.8 %
128
78
64.2 %
Canadian Equities (matched shares, k)
148,538
137,798
7.8 %
150,096
-1.0 %
153,608
143,784
6.8 %
European Equities (€, mn)
10,701
8,472
26.3 %
12,490
-14.3 %
13,206
9,513
38.8 %
Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades (k)
98,364
98,844
-0.5 %
122,973
-20.0 %
1,034,345
798,020
29.6 %
Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements (k)
1,115
982
13.5 %
1,236
-9.8 %
8,841
7,293
21.2 %
Australian Equities (AUD, mn)
1,064
860
23.6 %
870
22.3 %
907
777
16.7 %
Global FX ($, mn)
48,819
51,330
-4.9 %
48,514
0.6 %
52,608
46,971
12.0 %
1 In the second quarter of 2025, Digital futures products were transitioned to Cboe Futures Exchange. Futures metrics prior to the second quarter of 2025 exclude Digital futures products.
August 2025 Trading Volume Highlights
U.S. Options
- ADV in August across Cboe's four U.S. options exchanges was an all-time high of 19.2 million contracts, driven by:
- Record multi-listed options ADV of 14.3 million contracts, surpassing the ADV record of 13.6 million contracts set in February.
- S&P 500 Index (SPX) options ADV of 3.8 million contracts, the second-best month all time, with zero-days-to-expiry (0DTE) trading representing a record ADV of 2.4 million contracts.
About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more about the Exchange for the World Stage, visit www.cboe.com.
Cboe Media Contacts
Cboe Analyst Contact
Angela Tu
Tim Cave
Kenneth Hill, CFA
+1-917-985-1496
+44 (0) 7593-506-719
+1-312-786-7559
atu@cboe.com
tcave@cboe.com
khill@cboe.com
