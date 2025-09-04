Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.09.2025
04.09.2025 22:36 Uhr
Cboe Global Markets, Inc.: Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume for August 2025

CHICAGO, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported August monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.


The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain August trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month

Year-To-Date










Aug

2025

Aug

2024

%

Chg

Jul
2025

%
Chg

Aug

2025

Aug

2024

%
Chg

Multiply-listed options (contracts, k)

14,325

10,344

38.5 %

12,215

17.3 %

13,069

10,603

23.3 %

Index options (contracts, k)

4,893

4,403

11.1 %

4,469

9.5 %

4,714

4,110

14.7 %

Futures (contracts, k)1

218

318

-31.3 %

178

22.4 %

225

252

-10.4 %

U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn)

1,646

1,258

30.8 %

1,790

-8.1 %

1,767

1,385

27.6 %

U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn)

229

78

194.9 %

141

62.8 %

128

78

64.2 %

Canadian Equities (matched shares, k)

148,538

137,798

7.8 %

150,096

-1.0 %

153,608

143,784

6.8 %

European Equities (€, mn)

10,701

8,472

26.3 %

12,490

-14.3 %

13,206

9,513

38.8 %

Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades (k)

98,364

98,844

-0.5 %

122,973

-20.0 %

1,034,345

798,020

29.6 %

Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements (k)

1,115

982

13.5 %

1,236

-9.8 %

8,841

7,293

21.2 %

Australian Equities (AUD, mn)

1,064

860

23.6 %

870

22.3 %

907

777

16.7 %

Global FX ($, mn)

48,819

51,330

-4.9 %

48,514

0.6 %

52,608

46,971

12.0 %

1 In the second quarter of 2025, Digital futures products were transitioned to Cboe Futures Exchange. Futures metrics prior to the second quarter of 2025 exclude Digital futures products.

August 2025 Trading Volume Highlights

U.S. Options

  • ADV in August across Cboe's four U.S. options exchanges was an all-time high of 19.2 million contracts, driven by:
    • Record multi-listed options ADV of 14.3 million contracts, surpassing the ADV record of 13.6 million contracts set in February.
    • S&P 500 Index (SPX) options ADV of 3.8 million contracts, the second-best month all time, with zero-days-to-expiry (0DTE) trading representing a record ADV of 2.4 million contracts.

About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more about the Exchange for the World Stage, visit www.cboe.com.

Cboe Media Contacts


Cboe Analyst Contact

Angela Tu

Tim Cave


Kenneth Hill, CFA


+1-917-985-1496

+44 (0) 7593-506-719


+1-312-786-7559


atu@cboe.com

tcave@cboe.com


khill@cboe.com


CBOE-V

Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, Cboe Volatility Index®, and VIX® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. or its affiliates. Standard & Poor's®, S&P®, SPX®, and S&P 500® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services, LLC, and have been licensed for use by Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Any products that have the S&P Index or Indexes as their underlying interest are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Standard & Poor's or Cboe and neither Standard & Poor's nor Cboe make any representations or recommendations concerning the advisability of investing in products that have S&P indexes as their underlying interests. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates do not recommend or make any representation as to possible benefits from any securities, futures or investments, or third-party products or services. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. is not affiliated with S&P. Investors should undertake their own due diligence regarding their securities, futures, and investment practices. This press release speaks only as of this date. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. disclaims any duty to update the information herein.

Nothing in this announcement should be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell any securities or futures in any jurisdiction where the offer or solicitation would be unlawful under the laws of such jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this communication constitutes tax, legal or investment advice. Investors must consult their tax adviser or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates make no warranty, expressed or implied, including, without limitation, any warranties as of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, accuracy, completeness or timeliness, the results to be obtained by recipients of the products and services described herein, or as to the ability of the indices referenced in this press release to track the performance of their respective securities, generally, or the performance of the indices referenced in this press release or any subset of their respective securities, and shall not in any way be liable for any inaccuracies, errors. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates have not calculated, composed or determined the constituents or weightings of the securities that comprise the third-party indices referenced in this press release and shall not in any way be liable for any inaccuracies or errors in any of the indices referenced in this press release.

There are important risks associated with transacting in any of the Cboe Company products discussed here. Before engaging in any transactions in those products, it is important for market participants to carefully review the disclosures and disclaimers contained at:?https://www.cboe.com/us_disclaimers/.

Options involve risk and are not suitable for all market participants. Prior to buying or selling an option, a person should review the Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options (ODD), which is required to be provided to all such persons. Copies of the ODD are available from your broker or from The Options Clearing Corporation, 125 S. Franklin Street, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60606.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/622233/Cboe_GM_New_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cboe-global-markets-reports-trading-volume-for-august-2025-302547080.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
