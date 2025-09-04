High Rise Financial Expands Pre-Settlement Funding Services to Illinois

Leading legal funding firm broadens access to financial support for plaintiffs facing hardship during lengthy litigation

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / High Rise Financial LLC, a leading provider of pre-settlement funding, is proud to announce the expansion of its funding services into Illinois. This milestone reflects the company's continued growth and its commitment to helping plaintiffs across the state access financial support while awaiting the resolution of their legal cases.

High Rise Financial's expansion into Illinois will provide crucial resources for individuals facing financial hardship during lengthy litigation. By offering pre-settlement cash advances, the company enables clients to cover everyday expenses such as medical bills, rent, and lost wages, while giving them the financial stability to pursue fair compensation.

"We are excited to extend our funding services to Illinois," said Mark Berookim, co-founder of High Rise Financial LLC. "Plaintiffs often face enormous financial pressure while their cases move through the legal system. Our goal is to relieve that burden by providing timely, transparent, and ethical funding solutions that allow clients to focus on healing and justice."

With a strong track record of serving clients nationwide, High Rise Financial's presence in Illinois underscores its mission to make pre-settlement funding more accessible and responsive to the needs of local communities.

About High Rise Financial LLC

High Rise Financial LLC is a leading pre-settlement funding firm that provides financial assistance and legal funding to plaintiffs in personal injury, wrongful death, and other civil cases. The company offers cash advances to clients waiting for their legal settlements, helping them manage their finances during lengthy litigation processes.

With a commitment to transparency and excellent customer service, High Rise Financial is dedicated to helping clients navigate the financial challenges of litigation.

