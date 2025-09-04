Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Set to Action: Q-Gold vor drastischer Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
04.09.2025 23:26 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

High Rise Financial Expands Pre-Settlement Funding Services to Illinois

Leading legal funding firm broadens access to financial support for plaintiffs facing hardship during lengthy litigation

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / High Rise Financial LLC, a leading provider of pre-settlement funding, is proud to announce the expansion of its funding services into Illinois. This milestone reflects the company's continued growth and its commitment to helping plaintiffs across the state access financial support while awaiting the resolution of their legal cases.

High Rise Financial's expansion into Illinois will provide crucial resources for individuals facing financial hardship during lengthy litigation. By offering pre-settlement cash advances, the company enables clients to cover everyday expenses such as medical bills, rent, and lost wages, while giving them the financial stability to pursue fair compensation.

"We are excited to extend our funding services to Illinois," said Mark Berookim, co-founder of High Rise Financial LLC. "Plaintiffs often face enormous financial pressure while their cases move through the legal system. Our goal is to relieve that burden by providing timely, transparent, and ethical funding solutions that allow clients to focus on healing and justice."

With a strong track record of serving clients nationwide, High Rise Financial's presence in Illinois underscores its mission to make pre-settlement funding more accessible and responsive to the needs of local communities.

About High Rise Financial LLC

High Rise Financial LLC is a leading pre-settlement funding firm that provides financial assistance and legal funding to plaintiffs in personal injury, wrongful death, and other civil cases. The company offers cash advances to clients waiting for their legal settlements, helping them manage their finances during lengthy litigation processes.

With a commitment to transparency and excellent customer service, High Rise Financial is dedicated to helping clients navigate the financial challenges of litigation.

Contact Information

Jack Ross
Director of Project Management
jross@highrisefinancial.com
(866) 407-6404

.

SOURCE: High Rise Financial



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/high-rise-financial-expands-pre-settlement-funding-services-to-i-1068982

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.