Lord Mann, Sarah Bool MP and Alex Sobel MP: Lord Mann, Alex Sobel MP and Sarah Bool MP have released the following statement in response to the broadcast of BBC Documentary - Football's Financial Shame - The Story of the V11:

Lord Mann, Alex Sobel MP and Sarah Bool MP have released the following statement in response to the broadcast of BBC Documentary - Football's Financial Shame - The Story of the V11:

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2025

Earlier this week, BBC documentary has exposed a deeply troubling case of financial abuse involving a group of respected and highly decorated footballers. These individuals-high achievers in their sport and role models off the pitch-were deceived by their financial advisers and abandoned by the very systems that should have protected them.

This was not a case of greed or bad decisions. These men did what we ask of everyone - they saved for their futures, trusted regulated professionals, and followed advice they believed was sound. What followed was betrayal, financial loss, and a decade-long tax dispute and fight for justice.

This is a failure of regulation, accountability, and duty of care. We believe that these victims have been failed by not only their advisors but also the financial services sector, by regulatory and law enforcement bodies, by HMRC, and by the football industry.

We are therefore calling for three urgent actions:

1. An independent review into the Kingsbridge scandal. Serious questions remain about how these advisors were allowed to operate within the sport's ecosystem, the support the players are receiving and the role played by both the regulated advisors and government agencies in relation to this case.

2. A thorough investigation into the conduct of all the advisers and schemes involved, with accountability for any misconduct or regulatory failings.

3. A fair and timely resolution to the decade-long tax dispute, which has compounded the trauma experienced by these victims and must be brought to an urgent and just conclusion.

Financial abuse is abuse. Like the physical and sexual abuses sport has reckoned with, this too must be investigated fully, transparently, and without delay. Time must not be a barrier to justice. Appropriate safeguarding must be introduced to protect the next generation. The courageous revelations made by these players in the documentary of the personal and financial harm caused to them must not be ignored.

To the V11: we stand with you. You are not fighting alone. As your Members of Parliament, we will continue to support our constituents right to justice, fairness, and accountability when the system has fallen short as it has in this case.

