DelveInsight Business Research LLP: Gaucher's Disease Market to Witness Significant Upswing During the Forecast Period (2025-2034) Amid New Treatment Options | DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gaucher disease market is primarily being driven by a rising prevalence of the condition and better diagnostic capabilities. Additionally, the expected launch of therapies such as Venglustat (Sanofi), PR001 (Eli Lilly), LY-M001 (Lingyimed), FLT201 (Spur Therapeutics), and others will further propel the Gaucher's disease market.
DelveInsight's Gaucher's Disease Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, Gaucher's disease emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).
Gaucher's Disease Market Summary
- The market size for Gaucher's disease in the leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan) is expected to grow significantly by 2034.
- The United States accounted for the highest Gaucher's disease treatment market size in 7MM in 2024, in comparison to the other major markets, i.e., EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.
- There are approximately 6,000 individuals with Gaucher disease in the United States.
- Leading Gaucher's disease companies developing emerging therapies, such as Sanofi, Eli Lilly, Spur Therapeutics, Lingyimed, and others, are developing new Gaucher's disease treatment drugs that can be available in the Gaucher's disease market in the coming years.
- The promising Gaucher's disease therapies in clinical trials include Venglustat, PR001 (GBA1 Gene Therapy), FLT201, LY-M001, and others.
Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Gaucher's Disease Market
Rising Gaucher's Disease Incidence and Awareness
Gaucher's disease, though rare, is the most common lysosomal storage disorder. Its incidence is increasing due to heightened awareness, improved diagnostic capabilities, and the expansion of genetic testing. Gaucher disease is a rare disorder, with an incidence ranging from 0.4 to 5.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Its average prevalence is approximately 1 in 60,000 in the general population.
Advancements in Gaucher's Disease Treatment Options
The development and approval of new therapies have significantly improved the management of Gaucher's disease. Enzyme replacement therapies (ERTs) such as imiglucerase (CEREZYME), velaglucerase (VPRIV), and taliglucerase alfa (ELELYSO) have been pivotal in treating Type 1 Gaucher's disease. Additionally, oral medications like miglustat (ZAVESCA) and eliglustat (CERDELGA) offer alternatives for patients who may not be suitable candidates for ERTs.
Ongoing R&D in Gaucher's Disease Clinical Trials
The treatment landscape for Gaucher disease is expected to advance significantly, with several innovative therapies currently in development, including Venglustat (Sanofi), PR001 (Eli Lilly), FLT201 (Spur Therapeutics), and others. These pipeline therapies have the potential to significantly transform the treatment landscape of Gaucher disease and market dynamics in the coming years.
Gaucher's Disease Market Analysis
Treatment for Gaucher Disease is customized for each patient due to the wide variation in symptoms, severity, and disease progression. The goal is to alleviate symptoms and prevent long-term damage. The cornerstone of therapy includes Enzyme Replacement Therapy and Substrate Reduction Therapy, which help to relieve symptoms, prevent irreversible complications such as splenomegaly-related arthritis, vertebral compression fractures, hepatic fibrosis, and lung involvement, while also improving patients' overall health and quality of life. Supportive measures such as pain management, blood transfusions, and orthopedic surgeries are also used to address various symptoms.
CEREZYME (imiglucerase), VPRIV (velaglucerase alfa), and ELELYSO (taliglucerase alfa) are approved ERT options for long-term treatment of Type 1 Gaucher disease. In addition, SRTs like CERDELGA (eliglustat) and ZAVESCA (miglustat) are also approved, with CERDELGA being the only SRT specifically approved in Japan for Gaucher disease.
CEREZYME is indicated for long-term use in patients with Type 1 Gaucher disease (non-neuronopathic) and in some cases of slowly progressive Type 3 disease involving the nervous system. Administered intravenously every two weeks, it helps reduce symptoms such as hepatosplenomegaly, anemia, thrombocytopenia, and bone complications. The therapy was originally developed by Genzyme, now part of Sanofi.
VPRIV is another ERT approved for long-term treatment of Type 1 Gaucher disease. Its safety and efficacy were evaluated in over 100 patients across 24 centers in 10 countries, the largest clinical dataset supporting approval of an ERT for this condition. VPRIV is produced using a human cell line through Shire's proprietary gene activation technology.
Gaucher's Disease Competitive Landscape
Some of the Gaucher's disease drugs in clinical trials include Venglustat (Sanofi), PR001 (Eli Lilly), LY-M001 (Lingyimed), FLT201 (Spur Therapeutics), and others.
Sanofi's Venglustat, a small-molecule glucosylceramide synthase (GCS) inhibitor, became part of Sanofi's portfolio following its acquisition of Genzyme in 2011, a strategic move to expand its rare disease capabilities. The drug has received Orphan Drug Designation in the US, Europe, and Japan for Gaucher Disease Type 3. It is currently in Phase III clinical development for this indication. Additionally, it is being explored in Phase II trials in combination with imiglucerase for adult patients with Gaucher Disease Type 3. In April 2025, Sanofi stated that it expects Phase III readouts for Type 3 Gaucher disease in the second half of 2025, with a regulatory filing planned for 2026 based on these results.
Eli Lilly's PR001 is an AAV9-based gene replacement therapy delivering a functional copy of the GBA1 gene to the brain. A Phase I/II clinical trial (PROCEED) is underway evaluating PR001 in patients with peripheral manifestations of Gaucher disease. In October 2020, the US FDA granted Fast Track designation to PR001 for neuronopathic Gaucher disease (nGD).
Lingyimed's LY-M001 injection marks a significant breakthrough for China's biotech sector as the country's first homegrown AAV gene therapy for Type 1 and Type 3 Gaucher disease. Classified as a Class 1 therapeutic biologic, it uses a recombinant AAV vector to deliver glucocerebrosidase through a single IV infusion. LY-M001 is currently in a Phase II clinical trial in China and has received both Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD). In January 2024, LY-M001 secured US FDA Investigational New Drug (IND) approval under IND number 30210.
The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the Gaucher's disease market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the Gaucher's disease market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.
Recent Developments in the Gaucher's Disease Market
- In April 2025, the company announced that it expects to receive Phase III data for Type 3 Gaucher disease in the second half of 2025. This data is anticipated to support a planned regulatory submission in 2026.
Gaucher's Disease Overview
Gaucher disease is a rare inherited condition caused by mutations in the GBA gene, which result in reduced activity of the enzyme glucocerebrosidase. Because of this deficiency, substances like glucocerebroside and glucosylsphingosine (Lyso-Gb1) build up in cells, particularly in the liver, spleen, and bone marrow. It is an autosomal recessive disorder, meaning that the defective gene must be inherited from both parents for the disease to develop. The disease is categorized into three types: Type 1, the most common form, marked by enlarged organs, bone pain, and blood-related issues; Type 2, a severe infantile form characterized by rapid neurological deterioration; and Type 3, which includes both systemic symptoms and gradually progressive neurological problems.
Gaucher's Disease Epidemiology Segmentation
The Gaucher's disease epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Gaucher's disease patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan). It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.
The Gaucher's disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-2034 in the leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan), segmented into:
- Total Prevalent Cases of Gaucher Disease
- Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Gaucher Disease
- Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Gaucher Disease
- Treated Cases of Gaucher Disease
Gaucher's Disease Market
Details
Study Period
2020-2034
Gaucher's Disease Market
7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) the United Kingdom, and
Key Gaucher's Disease
Sanofi, Eli Lilly, Spur Therapeutics, Lingyimed, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Protalix
Key Gaucher's Disease
Venglustat, PR001 (GBA1 Gene Therapy), FLT201, LY-M001, CEREZYME, VPRIV, CERDELGA,
Scope of the Gaucher's Disease Market Report
- Therapeutic Assessment: Gaucher's Disease current marketed and emerging therapies
- Gaucher's Disease Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Gaucher's Disease Drugs and Market Outlook
- Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies
- Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Gaucher's Disease Market Access and Reimbursement
Table of Contents
1
Gaucher's Disease Market Key Insights
2
Gaucher's Disease Market Report Introduction
3
Executive Summary of Gaucher Disease
4
Key Events of Gaucher Disease
5
Gaucher's Disease Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology
6
Gaucher Disease: Market Overview at a Glance
6.1
Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Gaucher Disease by Therapies in 2024
6.2
Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Gaucher Disease by Therapies in 2034
7
Gaucher Disease: Disease Background and Overview
7.1
Introduction
7.2
Gaucher's Disease Signs and Symptoms
7.3
Gaucher's Disease Causes
7.4
Gaucher's Disease Diagnosis
7.5
Gaucher's Disease Treatment
8
Patient Journey of Gaucher Disease
9
Epidemiology and Patient Population of Gaucher Disease
9.1
Key Findings
9.2
Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM
9.3
Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Gaucher Disease in the 7MM
9.4
The United States
9.4.1
Total Prevalent Cases of Gaucher Disease in the United States
9.4.2
Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Gaucher Disease in the United States
9.4.3
Type-specific Cases of Gaucher Disease in the United States
9.4.4
Treated Cases of Gaucher Disease in the United States
9.5
EU4 and the UK
9.6
Japan
10
Marketed Gaucher's Disease Therapies
10.1
Key Competitors
10.2
CEREZYME (imiglucerase): Sanofi
10.2.1
Product Description
10.2.2
Regulatory Milestones
10.2.3
Other Developmental Activities
10.2.4
Clinical Development
10.2.4.1
Clinical Trials Information
10.2.5
Safety and efficacy
10.2.6
Analyst Views
10.3
VPRIV (velaglucerase alfa): Takeda Pharmaceuticals
List to be continued in the report…
11
Emerging Gaucher's Disease Drugs
11.1
Key Competitors
11.2
Venglustat: Sanofi
11.2.1
Product Description
11.2.2
Other Developmental Activities
11.2.3
Clinical Development
11.2.3.1
Clinical Trials Information
11.2.4
Safety and Efficacy
11.2.5
Analyst Views
11.3
AVR-RD-02: Avro Bio
List to be continued in the report…
12
Gaucher Disease Market: Seven Major Market Analysis
12.1
Key Findings
12.2
Key Gaucher's Disease Market Forecast Assumptions
12.3
Gaucher's Disease Market Outlook
12.4
Conjoint Analysis
12.5
Total Market Size of Gaucher Disease in the 7MM
12.6
Total Market Size of Gaucher Disease by Therapies in the 7MM
12.7
Market Size of Gaucher Disease in the US
12.8
Market Size of Gaucher Disease in EU4 and the UK
12.9
Market Size of Gaucher Disease in Japan
13
Unmet Needs of Gaucher Disease
14
SWOT Analysis of Gaucher Disease
15
KOL Views of Gaucher Disease
16
Market Access and Reimbursement of Gaucher Disease
17
Bibliography
18
Gaucher's Disease Market Report Methodology
