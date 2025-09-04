Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2025) - Chakana Copper Corp. (TSXV: PERU) (OTCQB: CHKKF) (FSE: 1ZX0) (the "Company" or "Chakana"), announces the retirement of Thomas (Tom) Wharton Jr. from the Board of Directors effective immediately. Tom is a Founder of the Company and served as a Director for the last eight years.

Chakana President and CEO David Kelley comments, "Tom was instrumental in the formation of Chakana Copper at the end of 2016 and has been an active and engaged Director since 2018. The Company is grateful for his service and wishes him the best in retirement."

About Chakana Copper Corp

Chakana Copper Corp is a Canadian-based minerals exploration Company that is currently advancing the La Joya project located in the Ancash region of Peru, a highly favorable mining jurisdiction with supportive communities. La Joya has three well-defined target areas based on extensive multi-disciplinary exploration: 1) precious metal mineralization at the La Joya high-sulfidation epithermal zone; 3) mineralization related to the Mega-Gold intrusive center; and 3) the Compañero gold zone. In addition, Chakana owns a 1% net smelter royalty over the Soledad property in the active Aija-Ticapampa mining district (see news release dated October 8, 2024). Chakana is also evaluating new opportunities. For more information on Chakana, please visit the website at www.chakanacopper.com or Chakana's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE: Chakana Copper Corp.