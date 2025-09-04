Cultural Assets Group and IN4 Group Sign Agreement to Establish "Madinat Al Maharat" Joint Venture at the GREAT FUTURES Summit in London

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cultural Assets Group and IN4 Group announced the signing of an agreement to establish the joint venture "Madinat Al Maharat" during the GREAT FUTURES summit, one of the initiatives of the The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and United Kingdom Strategic Partnership Council.

"Madinat Al Maharat" will operate as a national vocational training provider committed to developing a robust creative and advanced technology workforce in Saudi Arabia. Endorsed by the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC) and the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF), the joint venture will deliver accredited professional training programs with internationally benchmarked curricula and hands-on learning experiences. It aims to train 50 participants in the coming year, expanding to 500 by 2027, thus empowering Saudi youth with world-class skills to pursue high-value careers in the creative technology industries.

The summit was attended by H.E. Dr. Majid Al-Kassabi, Saudi Minister of Commerce, and The Rt Hon Jonathan Reynolds MP, UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade, alongside senior Saudi and UK government officials, business leaders, and investors from both countries. The Saudi delegation also included the Ministry of Commerce, which facilitated business meetings between Saudi and British businesses and highlighted investment opportunities, as well as the National Competitiveness Center, which played a key role as an organizer supporting public-private initiatives at the event.

Abdulaziz bin Musaed AlSulaim, Chief Executive Officer of Cultural Assets Group, stated that the agreement underscores the Group's commitment to building a sustainable foundation for the cultural and creative economy and strengthening national capabilities in this sector. He explained that the initiative will equip Saudi youth with world-class skills to design, produce, and export distinctive cultural experiences to global audiences.

Mo Isap, Chief Executive Officer of IN4 Group, said that "Madinat Al Maharat", the joint venture with Cultural Assets Group, will deliver apprenticeships in the region and build on IN4's work in Saudi Arabia by providing immersive technology training and ensuring fair access to skills. He added that the Group is fully committed to investing in its long-term future in the Kingdom through expanding operations, developing local talent, and strengthening international relations.

This agreement establishes a practical model of international collaboration that combines global expertise and national ambition, supports the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and creates new opportunities for investment in the Kingdom's creative human capital.

About Cultural Assets Group

Cultural Assets Group is the largest privately-owned cultural and creative group in Saudi Arabia, dedicated to shaping the Kingdom's cultural future through strategic investment, innovation, and ecosystem development. As an institutional leader, the Group builds and manages a portfolio of cultural enterprises and intellectual properties operating across a wide spectrum of the cultural and creative industry

Through its subsidiaries and initiatives, the Group bridges creativity and capital, driving sustainable cultural growth that aligns with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. Its mission is to elevate the economic value of cultural and creative industries, and leave a lasting impact by designing programs and subsidiaries that build legacies

https://www.culturalassets.sa/en

About IN4 Group

IN4 Group is a leading international professional technology training and skills provider, with operations across the United Kingdom and the Middle East. Delivered through a proven regional blueprint, the Group unlocks the potential of local talent to drive sustainable productivity and prosperity for industry, communities, and the local economy. Its mission is to ensure fair access to technology futures, underpinned by its DNA: to humanise technology, create a connection to place, and maintain a culture of belonging.

in4group.co.uk

