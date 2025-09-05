Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 05.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Set to Action: Q-Gold vor drastischer Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.09.2025 00:06 Uhr
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SEMI Reports Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Increased 24% Year-Over-Year in Q2 2025

Strong Growth in the First Half of the Year Driven by Advanced Logic and DRAM Applications

MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMI, the industry association serving the global semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain, today announced in its Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) Report that global semiconductor equipment billings increased 24% year-over-year to US$33.07 billion in the second quarter of 2025. Second quarter 2025 billings registered a 3% quarter-over-quarter expansion supported by the leading-edge logic, advanced high bandwidth memory (HBM) related DRAM applications, as well as increase in shipments to Asia.

Semiconductor Equipment Billings by Region

"The global semiconductor equipment market registered a strong first half of 2025 with more than $65 billion in revenue, building on the record billings of $117 billion in 2024," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI President and CEO. "Chipmakers continue to invest in production capacity to support advanced logic and memory innovation powering the AI wave, as well as key projects to bolster regional supply chain resilience."

Compiled from data submitted by members of SEMI and the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ), the WWSEMS Report is a summary of the monthly billings figures for the global semiconductor equipment industry.

Following are quarterly billings data in billions of U.S. dollars, with quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year changes by region:

The SEMI Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) provides comprehensive market data for the global semiconductor equipment market. The subscription includes three reports:

  • Monthly SEMI Billings Report, a perspective on equipment market trends
  • Monthly WWSEMS, a detailed report of semiconductor equipment billings for seven regions and 24 market segments
  • SEMI Semiconductor Equipment Forecast, an outlook for the semiconductor equipment market

Download a sample of the EMDS report.

For more information about the report or to subscribe, please contact the SEMI Market Intelligence Team at mktstats@semi.org. More details are also available on the SEMI Market Data webpage.

About SEMI

SEMI® is the global industry association connecting over 3,000 member companies and 1.5 million professionals worldwide across the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain. We accelerate member collaboration on solutions to top industry challenges through Advocacy, Workforce Development, Sustainability, Supply Chain Management and other programs. Our SEMICON® expositions and events, technology communities, standards and market intelligence help advance our members' business growth and innovations in design, devices, equipment, materials, services and software, enabling smarter, faster, more secure electronics. Visit www.semi.org, contact a regional office, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and X to learn more.

Association Contacts
Sherrie Gutierrez/SEMI
Phone: 1.831.889.3800
Email: sgutierrez@semi.org

Stephanie Quinn/Kiterocket (Media Inquiries)
Phone: 1.480.316.8370
Email: squinn@kiterocket.com

Semiconductor Equipment Market Revenue by Region

SEMI® connects 2,000+ member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. SEMI builds connections that help its members prosper, create new markets, and address common industry challenges together. Visit http://www.semi.org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2763025/SEMI_WWSEMS_Q2_2025.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2763026/SEMI_WWSEMS_Q2_2025_Table.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/469944/5488175/Semi_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/semi-reports-global-semiconductor-equipment-billings-increased-24-year-over-year-in-q2-2025-302545655.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.