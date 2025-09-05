To Celebrate the New Film, Viking's Sweepstakes Offers a Chance to Win Privileged Access® to Highclere Castle

Viking® (www.viking.com) (NYSE: VIK) today announced it has partnered with Focus Features, Universal Pictures and Carnival Films to celebrate the highly-anticipated return of the global phenomenon, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, to be released in the U.S. and U.K. on September 12. Viking's corporate sponsorship of the celebrated series MASTERPIECE, which began in 2011, when Downton Abbey aired on PBS and helped establish Viking as a household name, continues today as part of the company's ongoing commitment to enriching cultural programming.

"Downton Abbey has long held a special place in the hearts of our guests, many of whom were introduced to Viking and Highclere Castle through the series," said Karine Hagen, Viking's Executive Vice President of Product. "A key aspect of the Viking way of travel is offering our guests Privileged Access to cultural treasures around the world-and our exclusive experiences at Highclere Castle, which are co-created with the Carnarvon family, have become favorites among our guests."

Viking is also celebrating its longstanding relationship with Highclere Castle, the home of the Earl and Countess of Carnarvon and the iconic filming location of Downton Abbey, with the launch of a dedicated webpage, www.viking.com/highclere.

Since 2014, Viking has offered guests a variety of ways to experience life at Highclere Castle, with pre and post land extensions that include the highly-rated Oxford Highclere Castle and Great Homes, Gardens Gin extensions, both of which are available for guests on select river and ocean voyages. Additionally, for guests on the popular Nile River itinerary, Pharaohs Pyramids, Viking offers the British Collections of Ancient Egypt land extension. The five-day extension provides guests with an introduction to Egyptian antiquities in preparation for their Nile River experience and includes retracing the steps of the world's most famous Egyptologist, Howard Carter, and his benefactor, the 5th Earl of Carnarvon. Guests experience Privileged Access to archives and museum exhibits not normally accessible to the public, and at Highclere Castle, guests have the opportunity to view the Earl's magnificent private collection of Egyptian artifacts.

"For over a decade, it has been a pleasure to open our doors to Viking guests and truly provide Privileged Access, sharing with them the stories, traditions and treasures that have made this estate special for more than 300 years," said Lady Carnarvon. "The personal and professional ties between Viking and Highclere run deep-our longstanding relationship is rooted in a shared devotion to heritage, culture and the enrichment that comes from genuine exploration."

Lady Carnarvon has also welcomed viewers to Highclere Castle on Viking's award-winning enrichment channel, Viking.TV. In her series, At Home at Highclere, Lady Carnarvon offers virtual Privileged Access to the historic home and its grounds. Viking's close friendship with the Carnarvon family has also extended to its fleet-Lady Carnarvon is the ceremonial godmother of a Viking Longship, the Viking Skadi and an ocean ship, the Viking Mars. In 2022, Lord Carnarvon became Viking's first godfather, fulfilling the role for the Viking Osiris; in 2024, their son, the Hon. Edward Herbert, became godfather of the Viking Hathor

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Sweepstakes

Through September 30, 2025, Viking is offering a sweepstakes for U.S. and Canada residents, for a chance to win a grand prize trip for two on Viking's eight-day river voyage, Paris the Heart of Normandy, with three-night Privileged Access extension, Oxford Highclere Castle. The winner will also receive roundtrip international Business Class air for two. To enter, visit www.viking.com/downton.

About Downton Abbey

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale follows the Crawley family and their staff as they enter the 1930s. The Crawleys must embrace change as the staff prepares for a new chapter with the next generation leading Downton Abbey into the future. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale will be released in U.S. U.K. cinemas on September 12. Fans can also join the cast of Downton Abbey in a toast to the global phenomenon's final chapter with an all-new primetime special, Downton Abbey Celebrates The Grand Finale, airing Wednesday, September 10 on NBC at 9 p.m. ET/PT and streaming the next day on Peacock.

About Viking

Viking (NYSE: VIK) was founded in 1997 and provides destination-focused journeys on rivers, oceans and lakes around the world. Designed for curious travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Chairman and CEO Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers experiences For The Thinking Person. Viking has more than 450 awards to its name, including being rated #1 for Rivers, #1 for Oceans and #1 for Expeditions by Condé Nast Traveler in the 2023 and 2024 Readers' Choice Awards. Viking is also rated a "World's Best" for rivers, oceans and expeditions by Travel Leisure. No other travel company has simultaneously received the same honors by both publications. For additional information, contact Viking at 1-800-2-VIKING (1-800-284-5464) or visit www.viking.com. For Viking's award-winning enrichment channel, visit www.viking.tv.

