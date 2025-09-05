Gungnir Resources Inc.: Gungnir Announces CEO and Director Resignation

SURREY, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Mr. Jari Paakki as Chief Executive Officer and a Director of the Company effective September 30, 2025. Mr. Paakki advised the Company that his resignation is for personal reasons. The Board wishes to thank Mr. Paakki for his years of service and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

The Board of Directors will be undertaking a search for a new CEO and will provide updates if and when necessary in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Also, the remaining Board of Directors will oversee discussions with interested individuals on future initiatives of the Company, including possible new board members and management, partnerships and/or sale of assets.

About Gungnir Resources

Gungnir Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based TSX-V listed mineral exploration company (GUG: TSX-V, ASWRF: OTCPK) with gold and base metal projects in northern Sweden. Gungnir's assets include two nickel-copper-cobalt deposits, Lappvattnet and Rormyrberget, both with updated nickel resources, the Knaften-Hemberget project which hosts a developing intrusion-hosted gold system, a newly discovered gold target at Hemberget and base metal targets. Further information about the Company and its properties may be found at www.gungnirresources.comor at www.sedar.com.

