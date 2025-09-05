KOSEC - Kodari Securities Pty Ltd: Michael Kodari Expands KOSEC - Kodari Securities to the Middle East with New Offices in Downtown Dubai

SYDNEY, AU / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Michael Kodari, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of KOSEC - Kodari Securities , has announced the official opening of KOSEC's new Middle East headquarters in Boulevard Plaza Tower 2, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai. This milestone marks KOSEC's latest international expansion as the firm continues to strengthen its position as a global investment powerhouse.

A Strategic Expansion into the UAE

The new Dubai office places KOSEC in the heart of Downtown Dubai, one of the most prestigious business districts in the world. Situated beside the Burj Khalifa and adjacent to Dubai Mall, Boulevard Plaza Tower 2 is a landmark of modern commerce and global finance.

Michael Kodari described the expansion as a natural progression of KOSEC's international vision:

"Dubai has rapidly emerged as a global financial hub, bridging East and West. With this expansion, KOSEC is perfectly positioned to facilitate capital flows, forge new partnerships, and connect with some of the world's most influential investors, sovereign wealth funds, and institutions. Establishing our headquarters in Boulevard Plaza Tower 2 symbolises KOSEC's commitment to shaping the future of investments in the Middle East and beyond."

KOSEC's Global Growth Vision

Founded in Sydney, KOSEC has become one of Australia's most prominent financial services groups, renowned for its market-leading research, investment advisory, asset management, and wealth solutions. With a strong focus on Ultra High Net Worth investors, family offices, and institutions, KOSEC has consistently outperformed benchmarks and built a reputation for innovation, exclusivity, and results.

The firm's global expansion strategy has already seen offices established in New York's One World Trade Center and Shanghai's One Museum Place, positioning KOSEC at the centre of global capital markets. The opening of its new Dubai offices reinforces the company's strategy of building a global presence across the world's most dynamic financial centres.

"Our expansion to Dubai is about more than just geography - it is about influence, access, and opportunity," added Mr Kodari. "The UAE, and Dubai in particular, is attracting unprecedented levels of global capital. By being here on the ground, KOSEC can deliver unparalleled value to our investors, clients, and partners."

The Middle East: A Magnet for Global Capital

The UAE has established itself as a powerhouse for trade, finance, and innovation. With over $4 trillion in assets managed by regional sovereign wealth funds, Dubai and Abu Dhabi are increasingly shaping global investment trends. From renewable energy and advanced technology to infrastructure and real estate, the Middle East is at the forefront of transformative projects that are redefining the global economy.

KOSEC's presence in Dubai will allow the firm to:

Facilitate cross-border capital flows between Australia, Asia, the US, and the GCC region.

Partner with sovereign funds and family offices to structure high-impact investment opportunities.

Expand research coverage and advisory services to include Middle Eastern equities, private capital, and regional infrastructure projects.

Provide on-the-ground access for global investors looking to participate in the region's rapid growth story.

Michael Kodari: Driving KOSEC's International Leadership

As one of Australia's most prominent investors and market commentators, Michael Kodari has earned a reputation as a visionary leader in global finance. Recognised by CNBC Asia as a "Money Expert" and invited by governments and institutions worldwide to share insights, Mr Kodari has dedicated his career to helping investors achieve superior returns while positioning KOSEC as a trusted partner for Ultra High Net Worth individuals and institutions.

Under his leadership, KOSEC has developed proprietary research methodologies such as the "Buffett 2.0 Valuation Model" and cutting-edge technology platforms like Phantom X, enabling clients to gain an edge in increasingly complex markets.

"This expansion reflects KOSEC's commitment to building a lasting legacy," said Mr Kodari. "We are not only opening an office in Dubai - we are cementing KOSEC as a bridge between continents, a firm that connects opportunity with capital, and vision with execution."

A New Chapter in KOSEC's International Story

With its new headquarters in Boulevard Plaza Tower 2, KOSEC is strategically positioned at the heart of Downtown Dubai's business district. The office will serve as a hub for regional operations, investor engagement, and strategic partnerships.

The move also reinforces KOSEC's long-term commitment to multi-jurisdictional growth, which spans asset management, private equity, infrastructure, real estate, and capital markets. By establishing a base in Dubai, KOSEC is building on its success in Australia, the United States, and China, while unlocking new opportunities in the GCC and MENA regions.

Looking Ahead

KOSEC's Dubai launch represents a major milestone in the firm's journey towards becoming a global financial powerhouse, with a presence in every major investment hub. With its established reputation for wealth management excellence, its expanding international footprint, and the leadership of Michael Kodari, KOSEC is uniquely positioned to connect global investors with transformative opportunities in the Middle East and beyond.

About KOSEC - Kodari Securities:

KOSEC is a premier investment firm offering expert guidance in wealth management and strategic investing. By equipping clients with advanced insights and cutting-edge resources, KOSEC empowers investors to make informed financial decisions with confidence. The firm works with a diverse clientele, including individuals, family offices, SMSFs, corporations, and institutional investors, ensuring access to top-tier financial expertise. With a strong foundation in research, technology, and innovation, KOSEC remains at the forefront of global finance, providing clients with the tools needed to navigate complex markets successfully.

About Michael Kodari:

Michael Kodari is an internationally recognised investor, philanthropist, and thought leader in the financial sector. As the founder and CEO of KOSEC, he has been instrumental in shaping investment strategies that drive success for clients worldwide. Frequently featured in leading financial media, Kodari has built a reputation for delivering expert market insights and innovative wealth management solutions. His contributions to global finance extend beyond investment management, with a commitment to education, research, and thought leadership in the ever-evolving world of financial markets.



Kodari's influence spans multiple platforms, from media appearances to industry conferences, where he shares expert insights on market trends and investment strategies. His leadership at KOSEC continues to drive the firm's expansion and success on a global scale.

