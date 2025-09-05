Power Fence Inc Expanding Services to Fort Lauderdale & Beyond

Power Fence Inc., a family-owned fencing contractor based in Pompano Beach, Florida, is expanding its services throughout Fort Lauderdale and South Florida. With over 45 years of combined experience, the fully licensed and insured company specializes in vinyl, aluminum, wood, and chain-link fence installations for residential, commercial, and industrial clients. They serve Broward and Palm Beach Counties, handling complete projects from surveys to final inspections. Power Fence distinguishes itself through deep knowledge of local building codes, comprehensive project management, quality workmanship guarantees, and competitive pricing while maintaining superior standards across all installations.

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Power Fence Inc. , headquartered at 902 SW 2nd Pl, Pompano Beach, FL 33069, announces the expansion of its comprehensive fencing services throughout Fort Lauderdale and the greater South Florida region. As one of Broward and Palm Beach Counties' most trusted fencing installation companies, Power Fence continues to build its reputation on quality workmanship and exceptional customer service.

With more than 45 years of combined experience, this family-owned and operated company has established itself as a premier destination for residential, commercial, and industrial fencing solutions. Power Fence specializes in vinyl, aluminum, wood, and chain-link fence installations, along with custom welded railings and gates, serving a diverse clientele that includes homeowners, business owners, condominium associations, homeowner associations, construction companies, and real estate developers.

"Our reputation is built on the quality of our workmanship, and we've quickly become one of South Florida's most trusted fencing installation companies," said a company representative. "We specialize in all things aluminum and PVC, and the Power Fence name has become synonymous with dependability and quality service."

The company's comprehensive approach sets it apart in the competitive South Florida market. As a fully licensed and insured fencing contractor, Power Fence handles every aspect of fence installation projects from start to finish. This includes obtaining surveys, purchasing materials, professional installation, and coordinating final inspections, ensuring clients experience a seamless, worry-free process.

Power Fence's service area spans across Broward County, including Fort Lauderdale , Coral Springs, Deerfield Beach, Pompano Beach, Plantation, Sunrise, Margate, and numerous other municipalities. The company has also expanded its reach into Palm Beach County, serving communities from Boca Raton to Jupiter, including Delray Beach and Highland Beach.

What distinguishes Power Fence Inc. in the marketplace is their deep understanding of local building codes and zoning requirements. "Since there are some cities and subdivisions in Broward County that are very restrictive in which fencing products they allow, it's important that you hire a licensed company that actually knows the intricacies involved in the fencing permit acquisition process," the company notes.

The company maintains high standards across all projects, ensuring every installation is executed perfectly from beginning to end. Power Fence personally guarantees every project and provides service warranties to ensure continued customer satisfaction. Their team of expert fence designers, estimators, technicians, and craftsmen work diligently to meet all client requests on time and within budget.

Power Fence prides itself on offering excellent value and competitive pricing while maintaining superior quality. The company serves industrial, commercial, and residential clients, with no project considered too small or too large for their experienced team.

For homeowners and businesses seeking reliable fencing solutions in Fort Lauderdale and throughout South Florida, Power Fence offers free consultations and estimates. Their commitment to excellence in service and unmatched customer satisfaction continues to drive their expansion throughout the region.

About Power Fence Inc. Power Fence Inc., is a licensed and insured fencing contractor located at 902 SW 2nd Pl, Pompano Beach, FL 33069 , serving Broward and Palm Beach Counties. Specializing in vinyl, aluminum, wood, and chain-link fencing installations, the family-owned company brings over 45 years of combined experience to every project.

