Freitag, 05.09.2025
PR Newswire
05.09.2025 05:12 Uhr
Hikvision Digital Technology: Intelligent perimeter protection white paper: How multi-sensing solutions and large-scale AI are transforming perimeter defense

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Perimeter protection is the essential first line of defense in physical security, acting as a critical barrier against unauthorized access and safeguarding valuable assets. However, traditional perimeter security systems often struggle with false alarms, environmental interference, and costly manual verification - issues that can undermine both safety and efficiency. As threats grow in sophistication and perimeter security needs become more dynamic, organizations require smarter, more adaptive solutions that can deliver accurate detection and real-time response.

Intlligent Perimeter Protection White Paper: How multi-sensing solutions and large-scale AI are transforming perimeter defense

SourceSecurity.com and Hikvision have collaborated to release a new white paper exploring how intelligent perimeter security powered by large-scale AI and multi-sensing technologies are transforming perimeter defense. The white paper offers a comprehensive look at how integrated AI-powered video analytics, thermal imaging, radar, and fiber-optic sensing systems can overcome legacy challenges to deliver precise, scalable, and cost-effective security.

  • Challenges with traditional perimeter security protection
    Conventional perimeter security often suffers from persistent false alarms caused by animals, weather, or environmental noise. Poor sensor reliability under fog, rain, or low-light conditions, combined with labor-intensive manual alarm verification, limits effectiveness and increases operational costs. Remote sites face additional hurdles related to power and network access, complicating deployment.

  • Smart integration of AI and sensing technologies
    Advancements in large-scale AI models and sensor fusion now enable perimeter security systems to detect and verify threats with unprecedented accuracy and speed. Intelligent cameras with embedded AI reduce false alarms by more than 90%, thermal imaging ensures reliable detection regardless of weather or lighting, radar offers wide-area scanning with automatic target tracking, and fiber-optic sensing enables long-distance intrusion detection without heavy infrastructure.

  • Tailored solutions for diverse perimeter security needs
    The white paper details how different combinations of these perimeter security technologies serve short-, medium-, and long-range perimeters-providing optimized detection, verification, and rapid response for various environments including industrial sites, logistics hubs, remote facilities, and critical infrastructure.

Download the full white paper to explore how the new generation of intelligent perimeter protection powered by large-scale AI and multi-sensing technologies is setting a new standard for security-making systems smarter, faster, and more reliable while reducing false alarms and operational burdens.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2764616/Intlligent_Perimeter_Protection_White_Paper_How_multi_sensing_solutions_large_scale_AI.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/intelligent-perimeter-protection-white-paper-how-multi-sensing-solutions-and-large-scale-ai-are-transforming-perimeter-defense-302547366.html

