Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2025) - Navigator Acquisition Corp. (TSXV: NAQ.P) ("Navigator" or the "Company") announces that its board of directors has appointed Roman Gambourg as a director of the Company.

Mr. Gambourg is a seasoned mergers and acquisitions (M&A) lawyer with over 20 years of experience advising on complex, high-value transactions. Over the course of his career, he has led and executed M&A deals exceeding $25 billion in aggregate value, acting as counsel to Fortune 500 companies, institutional investors, and multinational corporations.

Mr. Gambourg has led legal teams in major transactions, including a $2 billion merger, and advised on deal structuring, due diligence, and regulatory compliance. He later co-founded Gambourg & Borsen LLP and subsequently Gambourg & Read LLP, where he continues to serve as a senior partner. His practice focuses on complex cross-border acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic advisory, with a strong track record of mitigating legal risk and improving transaction efficiency.

In compliance with Policy 2.4 and Policy 5.4, Mr. Gambourg will purchase 20,000 common shares from Kia Besharat to satisfy the financial requirements under Policy 2.4, and will place such 20,000 common shares in escrow.

The current board consists of Kyle Shostak (chief executive officer), Alex Lyamport (chief financial officer), and Basil Karatzas, Mr. Janis and Roman Gambourg as directors.

Navigator Acquisition Corp. is a British Columbia capital pool company.

Further information about the Company is on the SEDAR+ website at http://www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Information:

