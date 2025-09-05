A New Era in Smart Living: ECOVACS Unveils DEEBOT X11 with PowerBoost Technology and Expands Service Robot Portfolio at IFA 2025

ECOVACS is introducing its groundbreaking robotic vacuum cleaner DEEBOT X11 at IFA 2025, taking innovation to new heights and ushering in a new era of perpetual runtime. The brand is also expanding into new service robot scenarios with its revolutionary robotic pool cleaner, ULTRAMARINE, reinforcing its leadership in the multi-category home service robotics sector.

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ECOVACS, a global leader in service robotics, unveiled its latest innovations at IFA, setting the stage for a new era in intelligent living. David Cheng Qian, Vice Chairman of ECOVACS Group and CEO of ECOVACS ROBOTICS, presented the company's newest breakthroughs in multi-scenario cleaning. Headlining the showcase was the groundbreaking DEEBOT X11 - the world's first robotic vacuum cleaner equipped with PowerBoost Technology for perpetual runtime - underscoring ECOVACS' bold step into the future of intelligent home cleaning. Alongside this flagship launch, ECOVACS also made a strategic leap into new household scenarios with the introduction of a brand-new robot category - the robotic pool cleaner - ECOVACS ULTRAMARINE.

"Driven by our mission of 'Robotics for All,' we continue to launch technologies and products that genuinely improve people's lives," said David Cheng Qian. "From DEEBOT to a wider range of home scenarios, every innovation is grounded in real consumer needs. We believe that future smart homes should deliver proactive services, with 'invisible' technology. Building on the foundation of our robust supply chain, we will continue to advance technological innovations to ensure that 'What Only ECOVACS Can Do' translates into real, lasting value for our customers."

The DEEBOT X11: Ushering in A New Era of PowerBoost

At this year's IFA, ECOVACS unveiled the DEEBOT X11, the first robotic vacuum cleaner with PowerBoost Technology, delivering the most powerful cleaning performance in the company's history.

PowerBoost Technology redefines intelligent charging for robotic vacuum cleaners. Leveraging fragmented recharging and intelligent power scheduling, it can restore 6% of battery power in just three minutes during routine mop-cleaning pauses. This enables flexible, continuous, and consistent operation, with truly uninterrupted coverage of up to 1,000 m2 in a single session. This breakthrough in instant charging not only challenges the traditional industry equation of "runtime equals battery capacity" but also ushers in a new era of perpetual runtime in smart home cleaning.

The upgraded OZMO ROLLER 2.0 technology with TruEdge 3.0 further elevates the X11's precision and cleaning power. Its enhanced high-density-nylon mop roller, combined with 3,800Pa of mopping pressure at 200 rpm, effortlessly tackles even the toughest stains, leaving surfaces streak-free without residual dirty water trails or damage. TruEdge 3.0 Extreme Edge Cleaning Technology delivers full edge and corner coverage with its 1.5cm extended reach. Since debuting on the X8, OZMO ROLLER technology has redefined deep cleaning and is global acclaimed with nearly 1.5 million units sold worldwide.

Another breakthrough is ECOVACS' first OmniCyclone Station, which integrates PureCyclone 2.0 Auto-Empty Technology directly into the OMNI Station - an industry first. This "bagless revolution" eliminates the need for disposable dust bags, saving up to 2 million dust bags annually[1]. The design not only reduces costs for users but also makes everyday cleaning more efficient and sustainable.

The DEEBOT X11 also debuts AGENT YIKO, a fully autonomous home manager and the industry's first deep integration of a traditional voice assistant with a deep-thinking large language model. Moving beyond basic voice controls, AGENT YIKO proactively thinks and plans, performing a multi-step analysis of spatial data and user preferences to deliver genuinely autonomous and intelligent cleaning.

Scenario Expansion Backed by Sustained Innovation

Alongside this groundbreaking launch, DEEBOT continues to lead the market with unmatched scale and recognition. It has been No. 1 in market share in China's robotic vacuum cleaner market for 10 consecutive years. Beyond technological innovation, DEEBOT has also joined the Matter ecosystem and earned "Diamond" Level loT Security Verification from UL Solutions, delivering smoother cross-platform connectivity while ensuring robust data protection.

Building on this foundation, ECOVACS recently announced a strategic partnership with BSH to launch the world's first built-in vacuum and mopping robot, co-developed by BSH and powered by ECOVACS technologies. By combining the expertise of both companies, this partnership aims to deliver innovative, intelligent floor cleaning solutions and establish a pioneering new category within the service robotics industry.

Further reinforcing its technological leadership and expansion into new service robotics categories, ECOVACS leveraged its multi-category expertise to unveil its first robotic pool cleaner, ULTRAMARINE, at this year's IFA.

Robotic pool cleaners have increasingly become a must-have for consumers' pool maintenance. As a global leader in intelligent service robotics, ECOVACS has conducted in-depth consumer research to identify significant opportunities to improve cleaning performance, ease of use, and intelligence in existing products for users.

Equipped with multiple rolling brushes, powerful suction, and diverse cleaning modes, the ULTRAMARINE integrates ECOVACS' most advanced positioning, obstacle avoidance, and navigation algorithms. This launch strengthens ECOVACS' outdoor robotics portfolio and marks a key milestone in its journey toward a full-category service robotics lineup, reinforcing its commitment to delivering intelligent solutions for every household scenario.

ECOVACS is gaining momentum worldwide across several categories. Since its debut, WINBOT, the robotic window cleaner pioneered by ECOVACS, has not only opened an entirely new category but also reshaped consumer expectations for window cleaning. In 2024, WINBOT sales exceeded USD 100 million, driven by strong demand in both China and Europe. At IFA, ECOVACS is showcasing the WINBOT W2S and W2S OMNI. Both feature TruEdge Technology and advanced WIN-SLAM 4.0 intelligent path planning for significantly enhanced cleaning performance. And both models will be officially launched following IFA. Also on display is the WINBOT MINI, already available, which combines an ultra-thin design with powerful cleaning performance for more flexible and efficient window cleaning.

In addition, the GOAT robotic lawn mower is gaining strong traction overseas. In 2024, GOAT overseas revenue and sales volume soared by 186.7% and 271.7% year-on-year, respectively. On display at IFA, the GOAT A3000 LiDAR - powered by the 32V Energetic Platform with Dual Blade-Discs and a Dual LiDAR system - delivers exceptional mowing efficiency, autonomous navigation, and intelligent obstacle avoidance.

Building on its technological leadership, ECOVACS has also earned recognition for industry-leading performance and safety. Both the DEEBOT X11 and GOAT A3000 LiDAR have been awarded the TÜV Rheinland EN 18031 RED-DA (Radio Equipment Directive Delegated Act) certification, a European Commission standard ensuring higher safety and performance in wireless equipment. This certification underscores ECOVACS' commitment to robust cybersecurity and user data protection, giving consumers peace of mind for a worry-free smart cleaning experience.

Beyond product innovation, ECOVACS continues to strengthen its end-to-end supply chain as a foundation for cross-scenario robotics leadership. In 2024, the company invested around USD 123 million in R&D, a 7.3% increase from the previous year. In July 2025, it announced it was investing around USD 27.8 million to establish a local manufacturing facility for core robot components and robot bodies, marking a decisive step into embodied intelligence. ECOVACS' fully in-house technology stack - encompassing batteries, motors, cleaning systems, and AI - continues to power the industry-leading DEEBOT, WINBOT, GOAT, and its growing multi-scenario portfolio.

ECOVACS is showcasing the DEEBOT X11, alongside the latest DEEBOT series, ULTRAMARINE, WINBOT and GOAT, at IFA 2025 in Berlin from September 5 to 9. Visit ECOVACS at Hall 9-114.

[1] Based on the projected sales of the DEEBOT X11.

About ECOVACS ROBOTICS

ECOVACS has spearheaded service robotics since 2006, introducing robotic vacuum cleaner, robotic window cleaner, and air purification robot to the industry. In 2023, it has expanded into robotic lawn mower and commercial cleaning robots to cater to diverse application needs.

In line with its mission of "Robotics for All", ECOVACS strives to create a stylish and modern lifestyle for global consumers through relentless technology advancement and refined user experience in its robotics offerings.

In addition to China, ECOVACS ROBOTICS has established sales subsidiaries in Germany, the United States, Japan and Singapore, with products spanning nearly 180 major markets globally and serving more than 38 million households worldwide.

From 2015 to 2024, ECOVACS ROBOTICS ranked 1st for 10 consecutive years in China's robotic vacuum cleaner market in terms of market share.

