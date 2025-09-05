Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
05.09.2025 06:02 Uhr
187 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Fiskal Inc: Fiskal Wins Cin7 Accounting Partner of the Year and Ranked #1 Cin7 Expert in the U.S.

Recognized as Cin7's Accounting Partner of the Year, an award previously given to Xero

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2025 / Fiskal, the Financial Operations Partner for product-based businesses, has been awarded Cin7 Accounting Partner of the Year at the 2025 Cin7 Partner Summit. The recognition highlights Fiskal's leadership in bridging financial clarity with operational excellence for growing manufacturers, distributors, and omnichannel brands.

Fiskal wins Cin7 Accounting Partner of the Year

Fiskal wins Cin7 Accounting Partner of the Year
Fiskal co-founders Pierre Goldie and Jacobus Roets post with Cin7 CEO Ajoy Krishnamoorthy as they accept the award.

In addition to the award, Fiskal is ranked as the #1 Cin7 implementation expert in the United States, in Cin7's official partner directory. While several global firms rank higher worldwide, Fiskal is the highest-ranked Cin7 expert headquartered in the U.S., making it the premier domestic choice for companies that want trusted ERP Lite expertise close to home.

For U.S. businesses, Fiskal's combination of Cin7 technical expertise and finance advisory is uniquely powerful. As a domestic partner, Fiskal offers time-zone alignment and a deep understanding of the challenges facing American product-based businesses, from regulatory requirements to complex distribution logistics.

"Winning Cin7 Accounting Partner of the Year is a proud moment for our team and reinforces why we do what we do," said Pierre Goldie, Co-founder at Fiskal. "Our clients don't just want integrations that work, they want financial clarity, inventory control, and scalable processes that unlock real growth. That's exactly what we deliver."

Clients across industries underscore Fiskal's impact:

  • Play Pits (Cosmetics, Atlanta, GA) transformed their finance and operations with Fiskal after years of growing pains. Founder Chantel Powell said: "Yesterday I got off a call with your team feeling both excited and melancholy. I am incredibly impressed with their efficiency, communication, thorough work ethic, and professionalism… It's been since working with you and your team that I truly understand how much we could have benefited from your guidance three years ago. We would be more efficient and financially solid today."

  • Ghurka (Luxury Goods, Cleveland, OH) partnered with Fiskal to unify its wholesale and D2C channels, streamlining complex Cin7 integrations with Shopify, QuickBooks Online, and SPS Commerce EDI while improving inventory visibility across its global supply chain.

By pairing Cin7 ERP expertise with finance advisory, Fiskal positions itself as a Financial Operations Partner, delivering enterprise-grade infrastructure and CFO-level insights at a fraction of the cost, tailored to the needs of U.S. product-based businesses.

For manufacturers, distributors, and brands seeking to integrate Cin7 with QuickBooks Online, Xero, Shopify, EDI (SPS Commerce), and 3PL providers, Fiskal provides end-to-end implementation, U.S.-based support, and continuous optimization to ensure clarity, scalability, and operational control.

About Fiskal
Fiskal is the leading Financial Operations Partner for $1M-$50M revenue, product-based businesses. Founded in 2017, Fiskal helps manufacturers, distributors, and omnichannel brands achieve financial clarity, inventory visibility, and operational efficiency by integrating accounting, ERP, and sales systems. As a certified Cin7 partner and 2025 Accounting Partner of the Year, Fiskal specializes in fixing broken implementations, optimizing QuickBooks and Cin7 integrations, and delivering CFO-level insights that enable scalable growth.

Learn more at https://fiskalfinance.com

Contact Information

Pierre Goldie
CGO
pierregoldie@fiskalfinance.com
+1 (954) 415-7895

.

SOURCE: Fiskal Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/fiskal-wins-cin7-accounting-partner-of-the-year-and-ranked-%231-cin7-e-1063204

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
