Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 05.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Set to Action: Q-Gold vor drastischer Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.09.2025 07:06 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dr Batra's Healthcare: Dr Batra's Brings Specialised XOGEN Advance Treatment to UAE, powered with 36 Billion Exosomes for Hair Regrowth

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Batra's®, the world's largest chain of homeopathy clinics, present in the UAE for the last 14 years, has introduced XOGEN Advance - the most advanced, non-invasive hair regrowth treatment designed to combat all types of hair loss and thinning. This breakthrough combines the latest exosome-based treatment with Dr Batra's® trusted legacy of safe and natural homeopathy.

Unlike hair transplants that are painful, invasive, time-consuming, and often carry the risk of side effects, XOGEN Advance is a superior alternative. It delivers visible results in just five sessions - without surgery, harsh chemicals or minoxidil, or any downtime.

Dr Batra's® launches XOGEN Advance Treatment in the UAE, powered by 36 billion exosomes for advanced hair regrowth. (PRNewsfoto/Dr Batra's® Healthcare)

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Akshay Batra, Trichologist and Managing Director, Dr Batra's® Healthcare, said:
"At Dr Batra's®, we are committed to bringing the world's latest innovations to our patients across the UAE. Hair loss has over 40 causes, from genetics to lifestyle. XOGEN Advance stands out because it not only delivers faster and more effective results but also addresses the root cause with our unique combination of advanced aesthetics and homeopathy. This ensures safe, long-term relief without compromising patient safety or comfort."

How XOGEN Advance Works

  • 36 billion exosomes with 9,100+ growth factors repair follicles and arrest hair loss
  • 12,000+ proteins + mRNA strengthen roots, combat hereditary loss, and restart regrowth
  • Botox peptides & amino acids boost scalp circulation for stronger, thicker hair
  • Hyaluronic Acid hydrates the scalp, enhancing shine and texture

Safe & Side-Effect Free
DHA-approved Korean nano-targeted technology ensures results without the risks of irritation, pain, or surgical side-effects. XOGEN Advance is non-invasive, painless, and dependency-free.

Innovation at Affordable Cost
Comparable hair treatments in the UAE are expensive and less effective. By introducing exosome therapy with its Best Price Guarantee, Dr Batra's® makes this advanced, 6X more powerful solution accessible, safe, and result-driven.

Launch of XOGEN Advance further strengthens Dr Batra's® global legacy of innovation in hair health.

About Dr Batra's® Healthcare

With over 200 clinics across 7 countries, including India, The UAE, The UK, Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh, and Bahrain, Dr Batra's® Healthcare has treated over 1.5 million patients globally. Specializing in Hair, Skin, Allergies, Women & Child Health and Mental Health, the brand is committed to holistic, side-effect-free healthcare.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2762607/Dr_Batra_s_Healthcare.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2762606/Dr_Batra_s_Healthcare_Logo.jpg

Dr Batra's® Homeopathy Logo (PRNewsfoto/Dr Batra's® Healthcare)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dr-batras-brings-specialised-xogen-advance-treatment-to-uae-powered-with-36-billion-exosomes-for-hair-regrowth-302546679.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.