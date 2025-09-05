Anzeige
Freitag, 05.09.2025
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
PR Newswire
05.09.2025 08:06 Uhr
Envision Energy Signs Exclusivity Agreement with Mensis Enerji to Initially Drive 4.5 GW Wind Project in Turkey

IZMIR, Turkey, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, announced a strategic partnership with Turkish energy company Mensis Enerji during the Turkish Wind Energy Congress (TWEC). This collaboration focuses on long-term systemic synergy across market development, technology cooperation, and policy advocacy, aiming to build a sustainable green energy ecosystem in Turkey.

Envision Energy Partners with Mensis Enerji for Wind Projects in Turkey

Mensis Enerji, a leading renewable energy company, has entered into a strategic partnership with Envision Energy to strengthen their long-term presence in Turkey's wind energy market. By combining Envision Energy's global technology leadership with Mensis Enerji's local expertise, the partnership aims to deliver innovative and sustainable energy solutions that will contribute to Turkey's clean energy transition.

Kane Xu, Senior Vice President and President of International Product Lines at Envision Energy, said: "Turkey is rapidly emerging as a key market for renewable energy, with wind capacity already exceeding 13 GW. Partnering with Mensis Enerji allows Envision to combine global technology leadership with local expertise and strong policy insights, accelerating clean energy deployment, enhancing project execution, and supporting Turkey's transition to a sustainable, low-carbon energy future."

"Our strategic partnership with Envision Energy marks a transformative step for Turkey's renewable energy sector. Envision's global expertise and cutting-edge technology will help accelerate high-quality wind projects, create local jobs, strengthen domestic renewable energy infrastructure, and advance our 2035 renewable energy targets. With nearly 18 GW of storage-integrated wind projects expected to be commissioned in the coming years, Envision's presence in the Turkish market is crucial in providing alternative product solutions to investors. Together, we aim to build a resilient, sustainable, low-carbon energy ecosystem that benefits Turkey and serve as a model for the region." added Abdullah Atalay, Chairman of Mensis Enerji.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765429/Envision_Energy_Partners_Mensis_Enerji_Wind_Projects_Turkey.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/envision-energy-signs-exclusivity-agreement-with-mensis-enerji-to-initially-drive-4-5-gw-wind-project-in-turkey-302547454.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
