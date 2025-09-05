Anzeige
05.09.2025
Kasei Digital Assets Plc - Update on Proposed Voluntary Winding Up

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 05

Kasei Digital Assets Plc

("Kasei" or the "Company")

Update on Proposed Voluntary Winding Up

Further to the announcement on 30 April 2025 regarding the outcome of its strategic review and the proposal to undertake a members' voluntary liquidation, the Board of Kasei Digital Assets Plc confirms that the process of selling down the Company's portfolio of liquid assets has been completed and the Company's current cash position is approximately £3.5 million.

Following the initial announcement, the Board has received expressions of interest from a number of parties. The Board is currently finalising its review of these proposals to determine the course of action that is in the best interest of all shareholders with a return of capital being prioritised.

The Board is confident that the review will be finalised in the coming weeks and will update the market once a final course of action and timeline has been determined.

For further information please contact:

Kasei Digital Assets Plc

Jai Patel

Chief Investment Officer

Jai.patel@kaseiholdings.com

VSA Capital Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Andrew Raca (Corporate Finance)


