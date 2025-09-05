Anzeige
Freitag, 05.09.2025
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
WKN: A143G0 | ISIN: NL0011540547 | Ticker-Symbol: AB2
Tradegate
05.09.25 | 08:00
25,500 Euro
+0,63 % +0,160
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
EURONEXT-100
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.09.2025 08:10 Uhr
53 Leser
Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 29 August - 4 September 2025

Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 29 August - 4 September 2025

ABN AMRO reports the transaction details related to its EUR 250 million share buyback programme announced on 6 August 2025.

During the week of 29 August 2025 up to and including 4 September 2025 a total of 2,000,000 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of €24.82 for a total amount of € 49,646,240.

For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/information/share-buyback-programme.



To date the total consideration for shares and depositary receipts repurchased amounts to € 213,343,320 representing 85.34% of the overall share buyback programme.


This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).


Note to editors, not for publication.
For more information, please contact:
ABN AMRO Press Office: e-mail pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com, phone number: +31 (0)20 6288900

Attachment

  • 20250905 Press release_Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 29 August - 4 September 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5f335308-28ae-4837-bb19-5c3b4c3f75e6)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
